We need legs in the midfield. We are getting overrun in the engine department. With the current injuries it is down to bare bones, and bare bones is not enough, as the Prem continues to improve. Without injuries we could still hold our own, probably, before a refresh next summer but thats not the reality we have.



Im drawn to Caicedo, mostly because of the unknown. The small quantity of data likely makes this the antithesis of a carefully curated Liverpool signing, so maybe someone like Laimer, or Bentacur, before another - hopefully Bellingham, next summer.



The engine room looks like it needs work. One now to boost our prospects for this season, and one next summer to give the department a bit of a reset, as several move on or age out.



Its still early days, but without it, it looks like we are in a fight for top four.



Not a player I want more than him at Liverpool.I have been hyping him up since June. He is like a quicker version of Mascherano.The important question before talking about any player is what exactly do we want from our midfield and the style of players we need. What is our plan. My knowledge about football is a drop in the sea compared to Klopp but I have been watching football for a long time and yet can't understand the plan regarding our midfield. Do we want a midfield with gifted technical players who are good at keeping the ball or a physically strong pressing midfield like we had before or a deep playmaker, DM and goal scoring midfielder ahead of them like Masch, alonse and Gerrard or DM and two playmakers and so on because what we are trying to do now doesn't make sense. What exactly is the idea behind using the right side midfielder further up when is the DM is slow, if we are so good at keeping the ball that's fine but the main player who help us keep the ball is injury prone and we bought a striker who is different than firmino who used to help the midfield its like we suddenly decided midfield balance doesn't matter because we have a class central defenders and goalkeeper.