Here's the thing though. Here are the current MFs in the 27 man squad.



Fabinho 29

Thiago 31

Milner 36

Keita - 27 and likely off

Henderson 32

AOC - 29 and perma crocked

Jones 21

Elliott 19



So, saying Keita goes (and they use funds from that to rush in a replacement) that will still leave 2 kids, 3 30+ year old players and 2 players who will either turn 30 this season or early next season. Of those, the latter is broke almost all the time. They won't generate any money through sales and, frankly, of the 3 30+ year olds, only Thiago looks like he can sustain a top level of play (through skill rather than athleticism): Milner and Henderson have both been off the standard for some time now.



So, to sum up, Thiago, Milner, Henderson and AOC are on the cusp of being phased out. Keita is likely off. Which leaves Fabinho, a teenager and Jones (who has barely any first team experience) to carry the team for the season. 2 midfielders are desperately needed, but if 1 is just a Keita replacement, it won't be enough.



And then, just to add further to our problems:



Gomez - 25

VVD - 31 and looks to be a fading force due to injury

Konate 23, raw

Robertson - 28

Ramsay -19

Tsimikas -26

Matip 31

Phillips -25, but surplus to requirements

TAA 23

SVDB - 20



It's easy to forget, but our backline is made up of very young and very raw players (I include the 23 od TAA in that) and elder statesman, particularly at the CB position. We could really do with a few more mature but still dynamic CBs to come in and start challenging VVD and Matip. As it stands, Gomez and Konate are a little too raw. Meanwhile at RB it is a 23 old and a 20 year old... So, the age profile is less than perfect. Not currently worth panicing about, but next summer it will need to mbe addressed... but likely the owners will be half ass fixing the midfield then...