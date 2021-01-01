« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1864776 times)

OK maybe we should sign a midfielder 😵‍💫
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:15:22 pm
Fucking hell this obsession with signing Bellingham is nauseating, he's 19 ffs, he alone isn't going to be some sort of saviour, there are dozens of top class midfielders around, he isn't the only one out there.

And there is also the fact that we wont be signing him. Still, putting a serious offer in or having a conversation with him is nearly as good, eh?
I am placing a bet on Fabian Ruiz, simply because his name is easy to remember and spell, and I am a terrible speller  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:16:16 pm
That's the one thing he can do. old fashioned midfielder basically.

Sold.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:16:35 pm
I am placing a bet on Fabian Ruiz, simply because his name is easy to remember and spell, and I am a terrible speller  ;D

That's now how you sell Fabian Delph.
Sign De Jong
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:12:00 pm
Can see us stubbornly resist any more incomings
Agreed. Tonight's game won't have changed that.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:18:39 pm
Agreed. Tonight's game won't have changed that.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:16:35 pm
I am placing a bet on Fabian Ruiz, simply because his name is easy to remember and spell, and I am a terrible speller  ;D
On his way to PSG apparently.

No tonights game wont change anything because it doesnt impact the owners in the slightest.
Remember that quote a week or two about our transfer team laughing at other teams late in the window? Looks cringe as fuck right now
There's defo options. Ruiz still not joined PSG. Laimer is probably the GOAT presser, get him for about 20m. Bennacer would be perfect, 50m clause.

But we'll do nothing  ;D
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:19:28 pm
On his way to PSG apparently.

No tonights game wont change anything because it doesnt impact the owners in the slightest.

Well damn now I have to learn how to spell and pronounce Bannacer correctly.

I am really bad at spelling keep in mind  ;D
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:20:13 pm
There's defo options. Ruiz still not joined PSG. Laimer is probably the GOAT presser, get him for about 20m. Bennacer would be perfect, 50m clause.

But we'll do nothing  ;D
Theres no one out there who would be an upgrade on what were seeing out there, please understand. We just wait for the one magical player and only him, no one else is good enough.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:20:13 pm
There's defo options. Ruiz still not joined PSG. Laimer is probably the GOAT presser, get him for about 20m. Bennacer would be perfect, 50m clause.

But we'll do nothing  ;D
Laimer, Bennacer and Fabinho would be a sensational blend. Ruiz is great too, just not sure where he fits in that particular make up.

Asking for a midfielder in light of tonight is not what people are doing. Asking for a midfielder has come from the clear need to purchase one, a need thats been there for 12 months now. Tonight just shone further light on that.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:19:28 pm
On his way to PSG apparently.

No tonights game wont change anything because it doesnt impact the owners in the slightest.

Yes. They will just rely on Klopps genius to somehow secure top 4. Its bloody frustrating to think we could have a few more league or CLs in the cabinet if they were just a little less dogmatic about the model which is broadly a good one.

Im terrified of what will happen when Klopp finally calls it quits.
Joycey article tomorrow explaining how we wont panic buy by 11am I reckon. Maybe 10am.
If waiting out some injuries for a couple of weeks was going to put our season on track I'd be content with our squad. It seems a little bit suss now that we seemingly have some very injury prone players.

Don't think think there is anyone left to buy, it would reek of panic anyway. Weird transfer window.
We just refuse to spend money each summer and it's finally caught up with us after Klopp nailing the transfers when he's allowed to buy. Midfield is so so important and we're starting James Milner in 22/23. It's embarrassing.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:24:30 pm
Joycey article tomorrow explaining how we wont panic buy by 11am I reckon. Maybe 10am.

Heh. Fast becoming our look, a video of the hole in the ground I mean stadium.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:20:13 pm
There's defo options. Ruiz still not joined PSG. Laimer is probably the GOAT presser, get him for about 20m. Bennacer would be perfect, 50m clause.

But we'll do nothing  ;D
Bennacer has played under 1600 minutes League football two season running. Avoid like the plague! Any player we sign needs a recent history of playing lots of minutes
Think this will be the wake-up call that the club needed to sign a midfielder in the next week. Excuses (whether valid or not) could be made for the first two results besides just our freak injury list - away to a hyped-up newly promoted team, down to 10 men against a decent Palace outfit. Disappointing results, obviously, but they can happen.

But though the midfield weren't as bad as the defence today, I think the match showed that without Thiago we just don't give have the platform to really take control of a game and exert the pressure in the same way that we were doing last season, nor the energy to compensate. There aren't many 36 year olds in the world who can start week in, week out for a title winning team, and quality as I think Elliott will be, you can't expect a 19 year old to drive forward a struggling team.

As others have said, we don't necessarily need a world-class, superstar midfielder - just someone who Klopp can take up a level like he did with players like Robertson and Jota before.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:22:58 pm
Laimer, Bennacer and Fabinho would be a sensational blend. Ruiz is great too, just not sure where he fits in that particular make up.

Asking for a midfielder in light of tonight is not what people are doing. Asking for a midfielder has come from the clear need to purchase one, a need thats been there for 12 months now. Tonight just shone further light on that.
Pretty much. When Thiago wasnt playing last season, we were probably a 3rd/4th place side based on points per game. Weve unfortunately made our bed and were stuck with old players past their best (Henderson, Milner), injury prone players (Keita, Ox, Thiago), and youth (Jones, Harvey). The only midfielder we can really rely on is Fabinho and even he hasnt looked his best.

Easy to say in hindsight, but weve had opportunities to sell on players for a decent price and often havent because it didnt meet our valuation.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:24:30 pm
Joycey article tomorrow explaining how we wont panic buy by 11am I reckon. Maybe 10am.
Yeah I agree with this, for all the info he actually does get, he also spends a lot of time parroting PR for the club in situations like this.

He previously was doing it when we'd zero fit centre backs.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:25:19 pm
We just refuse to spend money each summer and it's finally caught up with us after Klopp nailing the transfers when he's allowed to buy. Midfield is so so important and we're starting James Milner in 22/23. It's embarrassing.
But, is the money there? Available?
Not so sure about that to be honest.
Will Bellingham want to join us next summer in the Europa league?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:07 pm
Carrying too many injury prone players means that the remaining players have to play too much. Its costing us energy.
And you wonder why this has not been addressed over the last 2 seasons, why we still have Keita and Ox on our books when someone like Bissouma was sold for 25m
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:32:34 pm
Will Bellingham want to join us next summer in the Europa league?
We wont be spending that kind of money if were in the Europa League, even if he wanted to come here.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 10:33:43 pm
We won’t be spending that kind of money if we’re in the Europa League, even if he wanted to come here.

It’s absolutely astounding the amount of bandwidth spent with people talking about Bellingham, as if he is Mbappe or the only midfielder out there.

Anyone thinking we should be waiting seasons upon seasons for Bellingham is an idiot.
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 10:29:17 pm
But, is the money there? Available?
Not so sure about that to be honest.
This is what always baffles me, yes the wage bill is high, and there are refurbishments to the stadium ongoing, but we always seem to have much much less to spend than others, despite the revenue from merchandising and advertising dwarfing 99% of other clubs in Europe, not to mention 4 seasons of prize money from CL wins/runs, League wins/top 2 finishes, and Cup wins?, lots of middle table Premier league teams seem to have no problem buying players if they need them (on not in the Plastics case), can someone explain this to me logically?

Not being a Football Twitter blert, but it genuinely doesn't add up.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 10:27:11 pm
Pretty much. When Thiago wasnt playing last season, we were probably a 3rd/4th place side based on points per game. Weve unfortunately made our bed and were stuck with old players past their best (Henderson, Milner), injury prone players (Keita, Ox, Thiago), and youth (Jones, Harvey). The only midfielder we can really rely on is Fabinho and even he hasnt looked his best.

Easy to say in hindsight, but weve had opportunities to sell on players for a decent price and often havent because it didnt meet our valuation.

Itd be interesting to see what happens to our PPG when Thiago is out and when Keita is out too. My guess is it plummets without Thiago and without Keita as well it drops even more. This midfield would make total sense of Thiago was an ever present. We could cope then. But given hes good for half a season its madness.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:35:16 pm
Its absolutely astounding the amount of bandwidth spent with people talking about Bellingham, as if he is Mbappe or the only midfielder out there.

Anyone thinking we should be waiting seasons upon seasons for Bellingham is an idiot.
Im certainly not in that camp. If it was up to me, we wouldve sold two players (pick two of Jones, Ox, and Keita), let Milner walk, and brought in one or two this summer.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 10:37:10 pm
Im certainly not in that camp. If it was up to me, we wouldve sold two players (pick two of Jones, Ox, and Keita), let Milner walk, and brought in one or two this summer.
Milner was retained for his versatility really, he was supposed to be a utility player, which not many Liverpool fans had issue with, but he shouldn't be starting key games anymore.
give it Aouar ...
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:35:16 pm
Its absolutely astounding the amount of bandwidth spent with people talking about Bellingham, as if he is Mbappe or the only midfielder out there.

Anyone thinking we should be waiting seasons upon seasons for Bellingham is an idiot.
Come on, hes the only midfielder wholl fit our system, we all know that.
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:39:22 pm
give it Aouar ...

He's more of a #10/ creative player mate. Not sure he's the type we need.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:35:16 pm
Its absolutely astounding the amount of bandwidth spent with people talking about Bellingham, as if he is Mbappe or the only midfielder out there.

Anyone thinking we should be waiting seasons upon seasons for Bellingham is an idiot.
Yeah it's genuinely aggravating.
Here's the thing though. Here are the current MFs in the 27 man squad.

Fabinho 29
Thiago 31
Milner 36
Keita - 27 and likely off
Henderson 32
AOC - 29 and perma crocked
Jones 21
Elliott 19

So, saying Keita goes (and they use funds from that to rush in a replacement) that will still leave 2 kids, 3 30+ year old players and 2 players who will either turn 30 this season or early next season. Of those, the latter is broke almost all the time. They won't generate any money through sales and, frankly, of the 3 30+ year olds, only Thiago looks like he can sustain a top level of play (through skill rather than athleticism): Milner and Henderson have both been off the standard for some time now.

So, to sum up, Thiago, Milner, Henderson and AOC are on the cusp of being phased out. Keita is likely off. Which leaves Fabinho, a teenager and Jones (who has barely any first team experience) to carry the team for the season. 2 midfielders are desperately needed, but if 1 is just a Keita replacement, it won't be enough.

And then, just to add further to our problems:

Gomez - 25
VVD - 31 and looks to be a fading force due to injury
Konate 23, raw
Robertson - 28
Ramsay -19
Tsimikas -26
Matip 31
Phillips -25, but surplus to requirements
TAA 23
SVDB - 20

It's easy to forget, but our backline is made up of very young and very raw players (I include the 23 od TAA in that) and elder statesman, particularly at the CB position. We could really do with a few more mature but still dynamic CBs to come in and start challenging VVD and Matip. As it stands, Gomez and Konate are a little too raw. Meanwhile at RB it is a 23 old and a 20 year old... So, the age profile is less than perfect. Not currently worth panicing about, but next summer it will need to mbe addressed... but likely the owners will be half ass fixing the midfield then...
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:38:26 pm
Milner was retained for his versatility really, he was supposed to be a utility player, which not many Liverpool fans had issue with, but he shouldn't be starting key games anymore.
And yet, he started over Fabinho tonight. At Old Trafford in a must win, certainly must not lose, game.
If we are truly after Caiceido from Brighton, I'd fax through whatever numbers they want tomorrow morning.  Apparently upwards of 50 million.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 10:42:06 pm
And yet, he started over Fabinho tonight. At Old Trafford in a must win, certainly must not lose, game.
Hasn't it been more or less decided that Fabinho was left out as he was mince in the opening games?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:42:58 pm
If we are truly after Caiceido from Brighton, I'd fax through whatever numbers they want tomorrow morning.  Apparently upwards of 50 million.
You are Rio Ferdinand and I claim my £5.
