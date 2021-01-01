Does anyone have a quick breakdown of how the club spends its money? Is the work on the stadium a significant limiting factor at the moment or is that being financed with debt?
I know we have a high wage bill but with our much-vaunted incentivised structure this should be efficient and not constrain transfer spend to badly you would hope.
My one criticism of the club is that we are still a little too slow to get players off the book. Ox, Milner, Phillips and Rhys Williams off the top of my head should be long gone, though Milner should be kept on as a coach.