LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:02:19 am
If we were proactive in getting a CB 2 seasons ago wed have won the league. Yes we waited and got Konate whos phenomenal but that league was there to be won. And it seems like theyll potentially cost us again by not being proactive with a midfielder. Theyve been fantastic owners in many aspects but does a feel bit like theyve completely taken Klopp and what hes done/doing for granted.
That was a great chance to win two titles in a row because Abu Dhabi were struggling for confidence after we smashed the season before. Almost cost us a top 4 place too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm
Indeed, but thats our fault in a huge part. We could have looked to sell him last year.

What I dont really like is our line that we sign up players to protect their value. We had that line trotted out with Phillips, Mignolet and now its being brought out for Keita. Like I said previously there is a possibility that these players get signed up and we are in this same situation next summer.

We should have sold and moved on more players.

You post as if you know Liverpool's state of mind with regards to Keita. Keita's availability improved last season and contributed to finals and semi-finals. Only the coaching staff knows Keita's underlying fitness and if they are satisfied that Keita is past his fitness problems why wouldn't they attempt to extend his contract? Lots of Liverpool fans want rid of Keita but you shouldn't presume that extends to the people that matter (the coaching staff and FSG).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:52:10 am
Ok so many words? Probably not. But the sentiment has been. Of course no one has ever said, any midfielder will do either and that hasnt been part of any sentiment Ive seen but youve claimed multiple times that thats what people want.

As I said earlier, signing a Kabak or Ben Davies would be completely pointless but we weren't prepared to spend ANY money in January 2021 (admittedly we had no matchday income at the time). Minamino's loan paid for those signings at the end of January. It very nearly cost us top 4. At the start of January 2021 we were top of the league.

I remember arguing at the time as people would want you to name centre backs we could get that could improve us. While you might list some, my point was that's what our recruitment team are for and they will have their own targets. It's the same now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:02:19 am
If we were proactive in getting a CB 2 seasons ago wed have won the league. Yes we waited and got Konate whos phenomenal but that league was there to be won. And it seems like theyll potentially cost us again by not being proactive with a midfielder. Theyve been fantastic owners in many aspects but does a feel bit like theyve completely taken Klopp and what hes done/doing for granted.
Konate, or equivalent player, doesn't make up 20 points. If we finish that far off again one midfielder won't have been the difference
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:17:20 am
Konate, or equivalent player, doesn't make up 20 points. If we finish that far off again one midfielder won't have been the difference

We were top of the league at the start of January 2021. The refusal to sign a defender demoralised the whole club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:18:46 am
We were top of the league at the start of January 2021.
And we had the momentum. We did so well to limp to January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Does anyone have a quick breakdown of how the club spends its money? Is the work on the stadium a significant limiting factor at the moment or is that being financed with debt?

I know we have a high wage bill but with our much-vaunted incentivised structure this should be efficient and not constrain transfer spend to badly you would hope.

My one criticism of the club is that we are still a little too slow to get players off the book. Ox, Milner, Phillips and Rhys Williams off the top of my head should be long gone, though Milner should be kept on as a coach.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:17:20 am
Konate, or equivalent player, doesn't make up 20 points. If we finish that far off again one midfielder won't have been the difference

Depend who it is. Fabinho must be worth a fair fee points to us. KdB is certainly worth a lot of points to City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:21:01 am
Does anyone have a quick breakdown of how the club spends its money? Is the work on the stadium a significant limiting factor at the moment or is that being financed with debt?

I know we have a high wage bill but with our much-vaunted incentivised structure this should be efficient and not constrain transfer spend to badly you would hope.

My one criticism of the club is that we are still a little too slow to get players off the book. Ox, Milner, Phillips and Rhys Williams off the top of my head should be long gone, though Milner should be kept on as a coach.
Can have a look at our 2022 accounts later today.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:18:46 am
We were top of the league at the start of January 2021. The refusal to sign a defender demoralised the whole club.
We'd also just Dre with West Brom.and Newcastle. All things equal Matip still gets a contact injury and its new defender/Fabinho/Henderson at the back and we can't score for ages still. If you believe one player is worth 20 points then fair enough, not something I'm going to ever agree with
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:20:17 am
And we had the momentum. We did so well to limp to January.

We didnt though, wed drawn 4 out of 7 prior to January :D

We wouldnt have won the league if wed had Konate fit and firing from the 1st of January, City were already on some insane winning streak and we were already two CBs down for the season with Joel soon to follow. Unless you think Nat Phillips and Konate would have won us an extra 20 points in a season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:22:24 am
Can have a look at our 2022 accounts later today.

Nice one. Didnt know they were out today.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:24:19 am
We'd also just Dre with West Brom.and Newcastle. All things equal Matip still gets a contact injury and its new defender/Fabinho/Henderson at the back and we can't score for ages still. If you believe one player is worth 20 points then fair enough, not something I'm going to ever agree with

I don't think we'd have won the league, unless we signed another Virgil perhaps, but the absolute collapse of Jan-March wouldn't have happened if we'd have had a decent CB ready to come in. Matip kept getting injured because he was being rushed back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:26:31 am
Nice one. Didnt know they were out today.
Apparently, they are not. 2021 should suffice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:25:06 am
We didnt though, wed drawn 4 out of 7 prior to January :D

We wouldnt have won the league if wed had Konate fit and firing from the 1st of January, City were already on some insane winning streak and we were already two CBs down for the season with Joel soon to follow. Unless you think Nat Phillips and Konate would have won us an extra 20 points in a season?
After Virg, Joe and Matip got injured I thought our season was going to collapse but despite being inconsistent, we managed to top our CL group and be first going into the new year. City weren't all that and drew with West Brom at home around that time.

Even if we didn't end up winning, we'd have been in the race and comfortably finished in the top four if we prioritised strengthening our CB options in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:06 am
Im surprised you see his remarks that way - this is via press briefing 10 days before the window closes and its stuff he almost never says in this way

As for the battle lines thing I get what you mean but Im not sure there are two sides on this one are there? Doesnt everyone want him to get a / the player he wants .. Id be surprised after that if anyone thinks he shouldnt be given the funds he wants

It's not a briefing though, it's from his press conference where he was asked a question and is on the official site.

Agreed that most if not all would ideally like a new midfielder, how they go about discussing it is a different matter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:17:20 am
Konate, or equivalent player, doesn't make up 20 points. If we finish that far off again one midfielder won't have been the difference
I think thats looking at it wrongly though, the issue was the defensive injuries destabilised the entire team because we then had to play our best midfielders in defence to get through the crisis and that in turn disrupted the whole structure. Our midfield didnt function and neither did our attack as a result. Our form for large parts of the season was actually title winning form (for that specific season as City were not great themselves), its the January period that killed us. If we had someone ready to come in on the first day of the January window I think we win that league yeah. If you disagree thats fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
It's Christmas in the Fromola household.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:42 am
It's Christmas in the Fromola household.

Ronaldo winner incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:24:19 am
We'd also just Dre with West Brom.and Newcastle.

It seems some people forgot about Dre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:42 am
It's Christmas in the Fromola household.

It will be if we improve the midfield.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:41:43 am
I think thats looking at it wrongly though, the issue was the defensive injuries destabilised the entire team because we then had to play our best midfielders in defence to get through the crisis and that in turn disrupted the whole structure. Our midfield didnt function and neither did our attack as a result. Our form for large parts of the season was actually title winning form (for that specific season as City were not great themselves), its the January period that killed us. If we had someone ready to come in on the first day of the January window I think we win that league yeah. If you disagree thats fine.
We were on course for about 76 points on Jan 1st. City hit 86 points when not being pushed at all. If anyone was really close they could have got closer to 90. They had a poor start but then annihilated the league for most the season and got to a Champions League final. Think it's a bit revisionist to say they weren't great that year
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kRyIy2uUhYo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kRyIy2uUhYo</a>

I agree with one or two others that say it is better to watch or read the whole transcript of the interview rather than snippets from an article. Whilst I don't think it's as  bad as what I initially thought, it is still pretty clear to me that Klopp would like midfielder but whoever he wants is valued more than we are prepared to offer. I don't think we have zero funds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:33:08 am
It's not a briefing though, it's from his press conference where he was asked a question and is on the official site.

Agreed that most if not all would ideally like a new midfielder, how they go about discussing it is a different matter.

The way I see it is we've tried to get Tchouameni and it didn't happen so we've concentrated on getting Nunez in and sticking with what we've got in midfield unless players leave. Klopp perhaps changes tact after we start getting injuries in midfield (like with the CB's in 20/21) but FSG are being rigid on sanctioning another signing or on the fee available.

Hopefully not an annoying case of deja vu and Klopp is backed now to make a signing. The thing for me is Klopp should always backed with what he wants, he's not an unreasonable manager who demands new players every 5 minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
It might not necessarily be the fee we're unwilling to pay, but the salary?

Hard to say, it's somewhat vague on that aspect but think it's pretty clear he'd like to strengthen the midfield, which is reassuring at least.
