Ok so many words? Probably not. But the sentiment has been. Of course no one has ever said, any midfielder will do either and that hasnt been part of any sentiment Ive seen but youve claimed multiple times that thats what people want.



As I said earlier, signing a Kabak or Ben Davies would be completely pointless but we weren't prepared to spend ANY money in January 2021 (admittedly we had no matchday income at the time). Minamino's loan paid for those signings at the end of January. It very nearly cost us top 4. At the start of January 2021 we were top of the league.I remember arguing at the time as people would want you to name centre backs we could get that could improve us. While you might list some, my point was that's what our recruitment team are for and they will have their own targets. It's the same now.