Can someone please explain to me how we break even literally every summer but our transfer budget seems to be tight every single year. Every year the regular journos get fed the line that next summer will be a big spending summer but were yet to see it. And now klopp is coming out saying that money is tight for our target. So if did get tchouemeni then nunez wouldnt have been signed if money is tight?



Surely with how well weve done in Europe the last couple of years, we can go and spend £100 million without having to sell £100 million to fund it



I remember last transfer window the argument was frequently made that Liverpool couldn't afford transfers, the wage bill and Covid costs precluded the possibility of bringing anyone in. That was stated all summer long as a reason for no transfers. Come winter, when Liverpool were in trouble, Diaz suddenly came in, despite the notions about the costs being prohibitive. Then a month or so later the accounts came out and they were incredibly healthy. Now, the club knew that for months, they had to. And all the indicators are that the next set of accounts will be even better, and the ones after even better again. So, it's clear that the money is there if needed. So, this transfer window the argument has been changed. Now Liverpool can afford to spend, they just choose to wait for the 'right' transfer. Only now Klopp has said he would like a midfielder please. So, that means that all those arguments were nonsense. Just as they were last year, when they were all undone at Christmas.Some people won't accept that FSG, despite all the fine things they have done for the club, and continue to do for the club, and despite the fact they are very fine owners indeed, when it comes to transfers they have short arms and deep pockets. They won't accept it because all criticism is treachery, apparently. For some it appears impossible to accept that somebody can be good at one thing, but bad at another, that bad decisions can be made by good people and not all leaders are perfect.