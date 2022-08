He wasn't playing in a role where he was expected to brings goals and assists. Same as Thiago (39 games 2 goals last season) and Wijnaldum when playing there. If you're looking at our midfield set up and judging on goals and assists you're doing it wrong.



We have 27 senior players still at the club, plus players out on loan. You don't think we could generate money from any of that? And that's assuming we geed the cash injection next summer from transfers, and that a buying club would give us all the cash straight up.



Jones didn’t contribute to the squad at the level that was expected, if you’re comparing him to Thiago/Henderson or Fabinho he wasn’t anywhere near their levels, Elliott missed most of the season but contributed more, I like him, he’s got a lot of ability but I’m just saying if we’re serious about Bellingham where else are going to raise £80M? We could get £30M for him if he has a good season, that might be too good to turn down since we have to sell to buy, it looks like the majority of funds will be generated through the academy