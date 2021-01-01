« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36120 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 02:14:59 pm
Lets not kid ourselves. Jesus is a very good player as is Cucurella. If however we find ourselves bottom of league on Monday , the table doesnt lie. Just my opinion Im dissapointed to say the least.
Probably true at the end of the season but still debatable
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36121 on: Today at 03:09:56 pm »
Can you lot please not get this one locked again, I feel a long-form about Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' progressives coming on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36122 on: Today at 03:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:09:56 pm
Can you lot please not get this one locked again, I feel a long-form about Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' progressives coming on.

Too many people acting hard in here, as hard as a totem pole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36123 on: Today at 03:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:11:14 pm
Too many people acting hard in here, as hard as a totem pole.
Thank you. You really are the jam in my doughnut.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36124 on: Today at 03:30:21 pm »
This thread is in need of a serious squad list
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36125 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
samie and rawky

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36126 on: Today at 04:49:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm
I don't know what you're arguing for or against here? Or what market rate you mean? .. I'd rather pay the current Bundesliga market rates than the Premier League, and I'd probably rather pay La Liga prices than either.

You're trying to evaluate individual players and then their price and wages not entire leagues
So I'd pay 25 million plus affordable wages for Laimer this summer if that's the question

The 25m that wasn't accepted? The recent midfield and attacking transfers out aren't going for cheap to the PL so not sure what you're referring to as Bundesliga rates.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36127 on: Today at 07:26:49 pm »
re our midfield search, find it interesting to understand in what ways are the likes of Laimar and Nunes, for the reported fees, availability and how they seemingly fit the profile we want in the next-gen midfield (athletic, mobile, good presser, press resistant), discounted by the recruitment team? Too raw and missing a key skill set (or two)?

Bellingham and Tchoumeni are no-brainers in terms of how widely known and acknowledged their abilities are, but are there no present-day Mo Salah's for us in midfield in terms of fit and cost? Or is it that the then £36.9 million is today's £60+ million so the cost of getting it right is higher than ever?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36128 on: Today at 07:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 07:26:49 pm
re our midfield search, find it interesting to understand in what ways are the likes of Laimar and Nunes, for the reported fees, availability and how they seemingly fit the profile we want in the next-gen midfield (athletic, mobile, good presser, press resistant), discounted by the recruitment team? Too raw and missing a key skill set (or two)?

Bellingham and Tchoumeni are no-brainers in terms of how widely known and acknowledged their abilities are, but are there no present-day Mo Salah's for us in midfield in terms of fit and cost? Or is it that the then £36.9 million is today's £60+ million so the cost of getting it right is higher than ever?
Isnt it clear?


Our transfer policy is top prospects under 20 where possible

And signing a that are game changers

Its really clear the club doesnt think these two players are game changers, plus buying one of them may actually stop you signing the game changer you want next year.

Seems really simple to me, particularly as countless journalists have reported it and our assistant manger has written a book stating it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36129 on: Today at 07:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:22:17 pm
Thank you. You really are the jam in my doughnut.

I was wondering what that was about cos I just read the first poem; I didn't know there was actually a collection of poems between the two :D

What joy!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36130 on: Today at 08:42:00 pm »
Hopefully these Caicedo rumours are true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36131 on: Today at 08:46:24 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36132 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 08:42:00 pm
Hopefully these Caicedo rumours are true.

Coming from Ecuador, right? Some journo over there apparently.

He has looked impressive when Ive seen him, especially against city. That chancer Grizz Khan said weve enquired about Jacob Ramsay and Sander Berge too.

Im choosing to believe hes 50% right  ;D
« Reply #36133 on: Today at 08:47:53 pm »
I went to the toilet and came back to find we're signing Caicedo, Ramsey and Sander Berge. Might need more fibre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36134 on: Today at 08:48:46 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:47:53 pm
I went to the toilet and came back to find we're signing Caicedo, Ramsey and Sander Berge. Might need more fibre.
We arent signing Canceido, Ramsey or Berge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36135 on: Today at 08:50:34 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36136 on: Today at 08:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:50:34 pm
What are those three nerds saying?

Theyre saying United have bid, hes not that interested in them and were preparing a bid.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36137 on: Today at 08:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:52:56 pm
Theyre saying United have bid, hes not that interested in them and were preparing a bid.

Thanks. Although that seems unlikely, hasn't he played around 4 games for Brighton?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36138 on: Today at 09:00:08 pm »
Dont see why Brighton would sell, if true
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36139 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm »
We need to nab the Brighton scout(s) who scouts their midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36140 on: Today at 09:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Thanks. Although that seems unlikely, hasn't he played around 4 games for Brighton?

Not sure how many games for sure, think he returned on loan in Jan and they started playing him around April time and he pretty much became undroppable.

But yeah, youd think there isnt enough data on him yet to be paying that kinda fee. Has looked very good in Brighton games Ive seen. Caught their games against arsenal, city and Utd last year and he looked very tidy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36141 on: Today at 09:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 09:01:31 pm
We need to nab the Brighton scout(s) who scouts their midfielders.

Estupinan is another great pick up by them as the Cucurella replacement, very well ran club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36142 on: Today at 09:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:00:08 pm
Dont see why Brighton would sell, if true

Yep, this one makes no sense now. Brighton already lost 2 big players and it's really late in the window. We won't pay the crazy fee they'd want for someone who's barely played a game here though does look a talent. Maybe they could be convinced in Jan but can't see it now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36143 on: Today at 09:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:02:00 pm
Not sure how many games for sure, think he returned on loan in Jan and they started playing him around April time and he pretty much became undroppable.

But yeah, youd think there isnt enough data on him yet to be paying that kinda fee. Has looked very good in Brighton games Ive seen. Caught their games against arsenal, city and Utd last year and he looked very tidy.

Yeah, he looks good but it's unlike us to go for a player who's only really come to light for around 2 months, especially considering what the size of the fee is likely to be. Although I felt the same about Nunez so who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36144 on: Today at 09:06:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:04:00 pm
Yep, this one makes no sense now. Brighton already lost 2 big players and it's really late in the window. We won't pay the crazy fee they'd want for someone who's barely played a game here though does look a talent. Maybe they could be convinced in Jan but can't see it now.

Theyre selling Maupay now so I dont see why the timing is a particular issue. They would probably have a replacement lined up as well. 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36145 on: Today at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:06:51 pm
Theyre selling Maupay now so I dont see why the timing is a particular issue. They would probably have a replacement lined up as well.

Yeah but he's a shit benchwarmer now so not sure it's a good comparison.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36146 on: Today at 09:12:24 pm »
Caceido reminds me of Gini in his style of play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36147 on: Today at 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:04:00 pm
Yep, this one makes no sense now. Brighton already lost 2 big players and it's really late in the window. We won't pay the crazy fee they'd want for someone who's barely played a game here though does look a talent. Maybe they could be convinced in Jan but can't see it now.

Id agree. I know they have Mwepu too but from Brightons perspective theyve already sold a fair few this summer, made a very tidy profit and theyll have plenty of suitors over next 1-2 years if he continues to develop for a similar if not larger fee.

I dont doubt were probably closing scouting him, maybe thats whats been lost in translation? That were interested but longer term, not bidding now etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36148 on: Today at 09:16:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:10:24 pm
Yeah but he's a shit benchwarmer now so not sure it's a good comparison.

Been a very important squad player for them. Played most games last season. Any way, the point was that Brighton seem a pretty flexible club when it comes to transferS. They have such good coaching/structures in place that new players bed in quickly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36149 on: Today at 09:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:14:14 pm
Id agree. I know they have Mwepu too but from Brightons perspective theyve already sold a fair few this summer, made a very tidy profit and theyll have plenty of suitors over next 1-2 years if he continues to develop for a similar if not larger fee.

I dont doubt were probably closing scouting him, maybe thats whats been lost in translation? That were interested but longer term, not bidding now etc.

Yep, we'll defo be watching him closely I reckon. Does look a big talent. Him, Jude and Harvey could be the future  :D
