Only an opposition fan would be worried about Man United spending so much on Casemiro. Their midfield is absolutely stacked. They’ve got Modric, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni. You think they’re going to commit another huge amount on one? You should watch Casemiro YouTube videos to try and justify being worried.



Isn't Valverde more of a wide player? At least that's how Ancelloti uses him. Then Jude becomes an option for them. They have more money than sense anyway.