Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35800 on: Today at 06:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:27:51 pm
Considering we were set to bid for Tchouameni then I doubt thats true.

Is Klopp referring more to clubs like Chelsea having a bottomless pit of cash? I.e. money no object. Or City being able to pay 100 million for a squad player in Grealish.

We're operating on a different level. The books need to balance. I think we should be looking at 30-40 million price range alternatives but that's still a lot of money for us without being able to make that back by, say, selling Keita. I'm not sure how much we were actually willing to pay for Tchouameni either.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

El Lobo

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35801 on: Today at 07:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:29 pm
Is Klopp referring more to clubs like Chelsea having a bottomless pit of cash? I.e. money no object. Or City being able to pay 100 million for a squad player in Grealish.

We're operating on a different level. The books need to balance. I think we should be looking at 30-40 million price range alternatives but that's still a lot of money for us without being able to make that back by, say, selling Keita. I'm not sure how much we were actually willing to pay for Tchouameni either.

If me, you and clinical are right Id guess we had £70 million to spend, so offered £6 million for Tchouameni and £64 million for Nunez. So that £6 million is still there, maybe to finish the main stand, maybe for this new walk of champions, maybe a loan fee for Miralem Pjanic, maybe a helipad on Johns ever increasingly big yacht. Its exciting regardless.
Goalposts for Jumpers

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35802 on: Today at 07:35:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:49:56 pm
:D

You know some posts where you only need to scan it very quickly to get the jist of it? I absolutely adore the idea that our recruitment team who have probably one of the best records in PL, maybe even just football, history, have gone Right we cant get that beast CM.get a striker instead. Its amazing, like when you type that do you not stop a few times and think Nah this is actually really stupid? Instead of the very clear evidence that the manager likes to work on getting the best we can, and if not using internal solutions, you think that weve essentially done a Valencia with Rafa and got him a lampshade when he wanted a table.

I know youre not blaming the manager, because the staunch critics havent got the fortitude to do so. Which is probably good, better they absorb the criticism from certain quarters, but its all a little disingenuous. The uncomfortable truth for people like yourself, Fromola, DonkeyWan, that goalposts guy who quotes loads of posts, is that the manager has been as involved as anyone in building this squad. If you think its not what it should be, certain areas have been neglected, certain risks have been taken, then you should have the bollocks to acknowledge everyone to blame for our supposed problems.

Here we go again. We want a new midfielder,  we have some sort of duty to "blame"  Klopp.

You are on record as saying you think we should buy a midfielder.  Who do you blame for it not happening?
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35803 on: Today at 07:36:38 pm »
I blame climate change.
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35804 on: Today at 07:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:29 pm
Is Klopp referring more to clubs like Chelsea having a bottomless pit of cash? I.e. money no object. Or City being able to pay 100 million for a squad player in Grealish.

We're operating on a different level. The books need to balance. I think we should be looking at 30-40 million price range alternatives but that's still a lot of money for us without being able to make that back by, say, selling Keita. I'm not sure how much we were actually willing to pay for Tchouameni either.

Chelsea have just bid £35-40m for Anthony Gordon.

That puts things in perspective.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35805 on: Today at 07:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:35:47 pm
Here we go again. We want a new midfielder,  we have some sort of duty to "blame"  Klopp.

You are on record as saying you think we should buy a midfielder.  Who do you blame for it not happening?
I blame it on the boogie. What about you?
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35806 on: Today at 07:57:43 pm »
That seems like such a childish way to try and talk about something to me, to have a need to blame someone. The transfer window isn't over yet and we don't know how it will pan out. No need to panic or blame anyone.

Besides, our structure is bigger than Klopp or the owners. We have a whole scouting and transfer set up. I'm glad that we don't have a situation where our manager is crying about needing new players. From what I've seen Klopp say it seems to be very much a case of availability . If we're desperate to blame someone it should be our set up for not identifying someone available, but that seems unnecessary. Our rivals in the league have had some serious activity and still look short in some areas. That's football. I'm sure we'll get the right man sooner or later.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35807 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:35:47 pm
Here we go again. We want a new midfielder,  we have some sort of duty to "blame"  Klopp.

You are on record as saying you think we should buy a midfielder.  Who do you blame for it not happening?

Why would someone be to blame? I dont think were taking some huge risk by not, you and others do. Thats the difference. Id quite like another right winger too (no Linudden you dont count) but Im a grown up now (no, I know, crazy) and Im not gonna start making major statements about the club because weve not signed one more player. So when people do start apportioning blame, I think its fair to call them out for aiming it the wrong way because theyre scared to slate the gaffer.

But to give you an answer.the manager is the one who is the big decision maker. To think anything else is absurd, so if we dont sign one itll be because hes decided hed rather wait for a midfielder who isnt gettable right now. Nothing to do with money not being available, nothing to do with the owners not letting him. Two summers in a row hes been vocal in bigging up what weve got. That doesnt mean he wouldnt always look to improve, but its pretty clear hes got 4/5 senior CMs he really likes and three youngsters he sees big things of (maybe four).
Egyptian36

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35808 on: Today at 08:02:59 pm »
Klopp made it clear in his recent interview with Sky. It's obvious we can't bring the midfielder or midfielders we want because of money.

https://youtu.be/4ZhaHgze32Q
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35809 on: Today at 08:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:02:59 pm
Klopp made it clear in his recent interview with Sky. It's obvious we can't bring the midfielder or midfielders we want because of money.

Not quite but good effort. He said we cant just react to rivals signing players by doing the same ourselves, as we dont have a bottomless pit of money. Which seems pretty self explanatory but some do need it explaining to them.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35810 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:02:59 pm
Klopp made it clear in his recent interview with Sky. It's obvious we can't bring the midfielder or midfielders we want because of money.



I don't think he did mate.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35811 on: Today at 08:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:02:59 pm
Klopp made it clear in his recent interview with Sky. It's obvious we can't bring the midfielder or midfielders we want because of money.

Money don't make my world go round, I'm reaching out to a higher ground.

Do you know which 'philosopher' said that?
Egyptian36

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35812 on: Today at 08:09:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:06:03 pm


I don't think he did mate.

Then I apologise. My English failed me. What did he mean by saying money reasons ?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35813 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:06:43 pm
Money don't make my world go round, we're reaching out to a higher ground.

Do you know which 'philosopher' said that?
Dolly Parton?
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35814 on: Today at 08:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:11:10 pm
Dolly Parton?

Des'ree. And I know which one I'd rather wake up next to.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35815 on: Today at 08:16:34 pm »
Recently Klopp expressed some concerns about how he feels that he is often misunderstood, or can't quite seem to get his point across as he intended. Being the decent, self-effacing sort of chap that he is, he blamed his own 'poor' English.

I can't help wondering if some people are 'misunderstanding' him to suit their own viewpoints.

*shrugs* For me he and Pep have both been pretty clear: if the right player were available and gettable we'd get him.

As I've said before if we want Klopp as manager we have to also take on his way of doing things. It might not be your way; it might not be my ideal way either, but it's his way.

Rather than some strange chimeric mash-up of Klopp's personality and bossness and ones own take on transfers and squad-building.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35816 on: Today at 08:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:11:10 pm
Dolly Parton?
Dolly Parton once failed to win a Dolly Parton look-alike contest. I believe if we truly understood what happened there then philosophy would be over. Completed.
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35817 on: Today at 08:21:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:18:11 pm
Klopp saying we can't react to rivals spending big because we can't just suddenly find extra money confirms it's all money related to me. If he wants Bellingham he's got to save up.

Chris~

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35818 on: Today at 08:26:22 pm »
Pretty sure there was the same discussion last summer about not signing anyone after Konate. Same arguments about money, that we need to sell to buy and then we spent around £40m on Diaz and were willing to spend on Carvalho.
Barefoot Doctor

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35819 on: Today at 08:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:09:24 pm
Then I apologise. My English failed me. What did he mean by saying money reasons ?

Thats not what he said in the stuff Ive seen recently. Hes basically said that we wont go and spend just because rivals are spending big.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35820 on: Today at 08:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:09:24 pm
Then I apologise. My English failed me. What did he mean by saying money reasons ?

When did he say money reasons?
Egyptian36

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35821 on: Today at 08:38:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:29:44 pm
When did he say money reasons?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:26:32 pm
Thats not what he said in the stuff Ive seen recently. Hes basically said that we wont go and spend just because rivals are spending big.

https://youtu.be/4ZhaHgze32Q
4 mins in.


Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:06:43 pm
Money don't make my world go round, I'm reaching out to a higher ground.

Do you know which 'philosopher' said that?

David Brent obviously  :P
HardworkDedication

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35822 on: Today at 08:44:17 pm »
The Unbearables@rome77lfc·30m
From someone trusted Matheus Nunes has give his word to Guardiola, presume they are waiting on Silvas departure. Hence we know this and that is why our stance is the way it is as he has a preferred destination
