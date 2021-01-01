Recently Klopp expressed some concerns about how he feels that he is often misunderstood, or can't quite seem to get his point across as he intended. Being the decent, self-effacing sort of chap that he is, he blamed his own 'poor' English.
I can't help wondering if some people are 'misunderstanding' him to suit their own viewpoints.
*shrugs* For me he and Pep have both been pretty clear: if the right player were available and gettable we'd get him.
As I've said before if we want Klopp as manager we have to also take on his way of doing things. It might not be your way; it might not be my ideal way either, but it's his way.
Rather than some strange chimeric mash-up of Klopp's personality and bossness and ones own take on transfers and squad-building.