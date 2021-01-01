Here we go again. We want a new midfielder, we have some sort of duty to "blame" Klopp.



You are on record as saying you think we should buy a midfielder. Who do you blame for it not happening?



Why would someone be to blame? I dont think were taking some huge risk by not, you and others do. Thats the difference. Id quite like another right winger too (no Linudden you dont count) but Im a grown up now (no, I know, crazy) and Im not gonna start making major statements about the club because weve not signed one more player. So when people do start apportioning blame, I think its fair to call them out for aiming it the wrong way because theyre scared to slate the gaffer.But to give you an answer .the manager is the one who is the big decision maker. To think anything else is absurd, so if we dont sign one itll be because hes decided hed rather wait for a midfielder who isnt gettable right now. Nothing to do with money not being available, nothing to do with the owners not letting him. Two summers in a row hes been vocal in bigging up what weve got. That doesnt mean he wouldnt always look to improve, but its pretty clear hes got 4/5 senior CMs he really likes and three youngsters he sees big things of (maybe four).