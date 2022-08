Here we go again. We want a new midfielder, we have some sort of duty to "blame" Klopp.



You are on record as saying you think we should buy a midfielder. Who do you blame for it not happening?



Why would someone be to blame? I donít think weíre taking some huge risk by not, you and others do. Thatís the difference. Iíd quite like another right winger too (no Linudden you donít count) but Iím a grown up now (no, I know, crazy) and Iím not gonna start making major statements about the club because weíve not signed one more player. So when people do start apportioning blame, I think itís fair to call them out for aiming it the wrong way because theyíre scared to slate the gaffer.But to give you an answerÖ.the manager is the one who is the big decision maker. To think anything else is absurd, so if we donít sign one itíll be because heís decided heíd rather wait for a midfielder who isnít gettable right now. Nothing to do with money not being available, nothing to do with the owners not letting him. Two summers in a row heís been vocal in bigging up what weíve got. That doesnít mean he wouldnít always look to improve, but itís pretty clear heís got 4/5 senior CMs he really likes and three youngsters he sees big things of (maybe four).