Thought this was interesting from Lijnders on Diaz:

Quote
We never had any doubts. The only thing was that we really wanted him in January. I really felt that it was make-or-break. At one point it looked like we would have to wait until the summer, but then it changed, and we were very happy about that."

Shows that we actively wanted him in January, despite the reporting being that he was a summer target brought forward because Spurs agreed a deal with Porto. Seems the reality is that we tried to get him in January, then had to park it presumably because Porto were asking for too much, and then came back to the table after Spurs did the legwork.

I do think that this coming January is going to be a busy one with the season essentially split into two. Think Guardiola has hinted at City doing business then, and wouldn't surprise me if we're considering the same. Bellingham, for example, could be gettable in January if he has a good World Cup and his value peaks. Although of course Dortmund may be hesitant to sell mid-season.
Exactly. And he didn't say anything about us not being interested in Lar Janus so there's still hope.



When he signs, are they gonna invite us all to the big opening, or...
We wanted to go for Hugh Jass, but there was a backlash from the fans not happy with overpaying for British

Personally not arsed about nationality as long as they're good enough.
Thought this was interesting from Lijnders on Diaz:

Shows that we actively wanted him in January, despite the reporting being that he was a summer target brought forward because Spurs agreed a deal with Porto. Seems the reality is that we tried to get him in January, then had to park it presumably because Porto were asking for too much, and then came back to the table after Spurs did the legwork.

I do think that this coming January is going to be a busy one with the season essentially split into two. Think Guardiola has hinted at City doing business then, and wouldn't surprise me if we're considering the same. Bellingham, for example, could be gettable in January if he has a good World Cup and his value peaks. Although of course Dortmund may be hesitant to sell mid-season.
Can't imagine Dortmund will be adamant he isn't for sale now but will do business mid season. Could obviously be wrong but i'd imagine he's there for the season then next summer they'll entertain bids
Can't imagine Dortmund will be adamant he isn't for sale now but will do business mid season. Could obviously be wrong but i'd imagine he's there for the season then next summer they'll entertain bids

Our problem is now not next season, we seemed to have hoped the number of bodies we had would see us through (prior to addressing the quality issue) now we have fewer players available and the role of younger players is becoming more prominent we are not in a good place

Loss of form or further injuries now would seriously compromise our season

If we had spent massively then it would be much easier to accept but the reality is after sales we are almost neutral this summer and were placing all our eggs into signing someone who could easily have his head turned by more money / super club chasing him

Very risky approach and doesnt make sense given the injury history of our senior players
Every year we go into a season leaving ourselves a bit short of what we need in one area or another but with the message from the usual hacks of "we'll deal with it next year". I think the issue with the midfield is with Gini leaving we needed someone in last year anyway.

The Diaz buy is an example of how being proactive rather than reactive can really benefit us. We don't always have to be so rigid and circumspect with making signings that can improve the squad.
Every year we go into a season leaving ourselves a bit short of what we need in one area or another but with the message from the usual hacks of "we'll deal with it next year". I think the issue with the midfield is with Gini leaving we needed someone in last year anyway.

Whats your opinion on why the manager is seemingly making that decision Fromola?
Whats your opinion on why the manager is seemingly making that decision Fromola?

He trusts the players he's got and i'd guess as we're well stocked numbers wise doesn't want to sign someone who doesn't improve the team. As a result we're looking at players who we've been unable to sign this summer (Tchouameni, Bellingham).

The issue we have is while we may trust the players we have, we clearly can't trust their fitness levels and their injury records, adding to the growing age of several and it's not the most balanced group in terms of profile.
Whats your opinion on why the manager is seemingly making that decision Fromola?
He trusts the players he's got and i'd guess as we're well stocked numbers wise doesn't want to sign someone who doesn't improve the team. As a result we're looking at players who we've been unable to sign this summer (Tchouameni, Bellingham).

The issue we have is while we may trust the players we have, we clearly can't trust their fitness levels and their injury records, adding to the growing age of several and it's not the most balanced group in terms of profile.

This is actually a reasonable response.

This is actually a reasonable response.

Haha annoyingly so in a way. Had the popcorn ready.
Every year we go into a season leaving ourselves a bit short of what we need in one area or another but with the message from the usual hacks of "we'll deal with it next year". I think the issue with the midfield is with Gini leaving we needed someone in last year anyway.

The Diaz buy is an example of how being proactive rather than reactive can really benefit us. We don't always have to be so rigid and circumspect with making signings that can improve the squad.

Said the same last year but this is just an example of Man City and the like breaking football. Every team should be short in areas and have weaknesses, and it's ridiculous that we've got to the point where a club needs to have a pretty much perfect, flawless squad to even have a chance of competing. But instead of anger being directed towards the oil clubs for making it this way, fans direct it at their own club, owner and manager just for trying to live within their means and "make do" in areas.
Said the same last year but this is just an example of Man City and the like breaking football. Every team should be short in areas and have weaknesses, and it's ridiculous that we've got to the point where a club needs to have a pretty much perfect, flawless squad to even have a chance of competing. But instead of anger being directed towards the oil clubs for making it this way, fans direct it at their own club, owner and manager just for trying to live within their means and "make do" in areas.

Agree, but that's the league we're in and if we want to win another title while we're lucky enough to have Klopp then everything has got to be in order and you can't come up short anywhere on the pitch. It's no longer the league Leicester won or United used to win without breaking 80 points.
