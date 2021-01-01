Quote

We never had any doubts. The only thing was that we really wanted him in January. I really felt that it was make-or-break. At one point it looked like we would have to wait until the summer, but then it changed, and we were very happy about that."

Thought this was interesting from Lijnders on Diaz:Shows that we actively wanted him in January, despite the reporting being that he was a summer target brought forward because Spurs agreed a deal with Porto. Seems the reality is that we tried to get him in January, then had to park it presumably because Porto were asking for too much, and then came back to the table after Spurs did the legwork.I do think that this coming January is going to be a busy one with the season essentially split into two. Think Guardiola has hinted at City doing business then, and wouldn't surprise me if we're considering the same. Bellingham, for example, could be gettable in January if he has a good World Cup and his value peaks. Although of course Dortmund may be hesitant to sell mid-season.