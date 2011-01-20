« previous next »
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35680 on: Yesterday at 07:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:09:35 pm
Question: what kind of bear is best?

I like porters and sours lately.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35681 on: Yesterday at 07:11:49 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35682 on: Yesterday at 07:17:59 pm »
Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35683 on: Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm
Hopefully someone translates the above article ;D
-Liverpool want to sign him to soften the Thiago injury blow.

-His price has already been fixed because Sporting accepted Wolves offer (45m+5m easy add-ons).

-He's happy in Lisbon but would consider moving to a CL club. Hence why he rejected Wolves.

-Already learning English and is practising with an English teammate, Marcus Edwards.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35684 on: Yesterday at 07:44:19 pm »
If I were us id be keeping an eye on that Kessie situation at Barca. I expext them to resolve it some how but La Liga arent letting them get away with it so far.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35685 on: Yesterday at 07:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 07:44:19 pm
If I were us id be keeping an eye on that Kessie situation at Barca. I expext them to resolve it some how but La Liga arent letting them get away with it so far.


why? he wouldn't improve us.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35686 on: Yesterday at 07:57:48 pm »
Apparently the source linking him with us is shite  :(
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35687 on: Yesterday at 08:02:14 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 07:57:48 pm
Apparently the source linking him with us is shite  :(

Not shite just hit and miss like most Portuguese papers
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35688 on: Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm »
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35689 on: Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 05:43:27 pm
apparently last season was his most minutes played with us and even then i cant even recall him playing much. but when seeing him play on the pitch he has always been a pretty standout in terms of quality. his harassing is absolutely relentless and when the midfield is on song pretty much sure he will be playing.

what are the updates on his illness? and judging by his injury record, the chances of him being fit the 6 weeks thiago will be out will be a pretty slim one. otherwise there wont be so much discussion about a new signing.

This is another problem, if he's in the squad but doesn't start it tends to be grouped with when he isn't available. Sometimes he's fit but just isn't picked for particular games, happens to many players but doesn't mean he hasn't been available

Going by what's been said he's over the illness and will be back for the next game
Offline afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35690 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:09:35 pm
Question: what kind of bear is best?

That's a ridiculous question...

Damn it...

That's debatable. There are basically two schools of thought...
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35691 on: Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
That's a ridiculous question...

Damn it...

That's debatable. There are basically two schools of thought...

Yogi, Smokey, Paddington, Baloo, Winnie, Fozzy, Boo-Boo....
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35692 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
That's a ridiculous question...

Damn it...

That's debatable. There are basically two schools of thought...

If you're swinging between two extremes, aren't you talking about a bi-polar bear?
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35693 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
🔄❗️𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: #Liverpool & Arsenal have both tabled an offer for Villarreal star Yeremy Pino (19), believed to be around £33M ⏰️💰

Source: @RadioCastellon & @EsportBase.

The reporter of this story is a very reliable journalist close to Villarreal.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35694 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
🔄❗️𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: #Liverpool & Arsenal have both tabled an offer for Villarreal star Yeremy Pino (19), believed to be around £33M ⏰️💰

Source: @RadioCastellon & @EsportBase.

The reporter of this story is a very reliable journalist close to Villarreal.
King Yeremy, the wicked
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35695 on: Yesterday at 10:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
🔄❗️𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: #Liverpool & Arsenal have both tabled an offer for Villarreal star Yeremy Pino (19), believed to be around £33M ⏰️💰

Source: @RadioCastellon & @EsportBase.

The reporter of this story is a very reliable journalist close to Villarreal.

Isnt he a winger? We need a midfielder
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35696 on: Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm »
The fact Pearce, Gorst etc hasn't shot down the Nunes story. It's happening!!!  ;)
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35697 on: Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm
The fact Pearce, Gorst etc hasn't shot down the Nunes story. It's happening!!!  ;)

22nd July from Pearce:

Told that talk of #LFC bidding for Sportings Matheus Nunes is nonsense. Clubs stance unchanged regarding summer business. No plans to strengthen midfield further in this window
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35698 on: Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
22nd July from Pearce:

Told that talk of #LFC bidding for Sportings Matheus Nunes is nonsense. Clubs stance unchanged regarding summer business. No plans to strengthen midfield further in this window

is that applicable to today's story which occurs after Thiago and Jones are injured?
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35699 on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
is that applicable to today's story which occurs after Thiago and Jones are injured?

Yes, and he said the club bidding for Nunes at 22 July was nonsense, not that the interest was nonsense. With Thiago's injury, that may have changed.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35700 on: Yesterday at 11:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm
The fact Pearce, Gorst etc hasn't shot down the Nunes story. It's happening!!!  ;)

Yeah, but have they shot down the Yeremy Pino story? 
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35701 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:09:02 pm
Yeah, but have they shot down the Yeremy Pino story?

He is coming too.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35702 on: Today at 12:26:55 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:31:48 pm
I can't recall us ever buying a player and being prepared to wait a year for him to join the team.

a totally unintended result was, I think,  a subconscious message received by a lot of people was "holy shit, this guy must be the second coming, if Klopp is prepared to wait that long for him!".  and he's unable to dig himself out from that expectation despite the stats.

Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35703 on: Today at 02:33:02 am »

You know what will be perfect for us ? a young Wijnaldum.
A physically strong player who does the basics right and can cover multiple positions so we can use him as a sqaud option later when we get our real targets. Surely there is a player like this somewhere.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35704 on: Today at 07:10:51 am »
Anything Liverpool@AnythingLFC_ 8h
All these outlets reporting on Matheus Nunes to Liverpool but its
@JamesPearceLFC who we need to get a nice wink from to let us know if any of the rumours are actually true

James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC·6h
Replying to @AnythingLFC_
Reported a few weeks ago when rumour first came up that LFC were not interested and believe thats still the case.



Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35705 on: Today at 07:13:20 am »
Yeah we aint signing a midfielder. Save yourselves the pain
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35706 on: Today at 07:13:48 am »
Some mad comments about Keita in the last page or two. The guy put up the best pressing performance from an RCM Ive ever seen against City in the FA cup semi final, it was beautiful to witness. And yet he cant play RCM in big games? On whether hes a mobile midfielder I reckon the reason its a difficult one to answer is he absolutely is when were pressing aggressively and the ball is in front of him. But he really isnt when were stretched and Keita is being asked to cover ground, either vertically or horizontally. At that point his lack of pace (rather than his acceleration over 5 yards) becomes a big issue. Im also not sure he has a particularly big engine in that he seems to tire more than some. In the Cup semi he visibly faded in the 2nd half.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35707 on: Today at 08:30:17 am »
Ain't happening. We would have done it by now.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35708 on: Today at 08:33:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:13:48 am
Some mad comments about Keita in the last page or two. The guy put up the best pressing performance from an RCM Ive ever seen against City in the FA cup semi final, it was beautiful to witness. And yet he cant play RCM in big games? On whether hes a mobile midfielder I reckon the reason its a difficult one to answer is he absolutely is when were pressing aggressively and the ball is in front of him. But he really isnt when were stretched and Keita is being asked to cover ground, either vertically or horizontally. At that point his lack of pace (rather than his acceleration over 5 yards) becomes a big issue. Im also not sure he has a particularly big engine in that he seems to tire more than some. In the Cup semi he visibly faded in the 2nd half.

Despite what many think I think Keita is an excellent option. The problem is if we asking him to play three games a week. That's asking for trouble. Same as Thiago. That's why rotating them both for one position worked so well.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35709 on: Today at 08:42:44 am »
Paul Joyce says Nunes isn't happening.
Offline boots

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35710 on: Today at 08:44:44 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:09:35 pm
Question: what kind of bear is best?
Necessities.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35711 on: Today at 08:53:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:42:44 am
Paul Joyce says Nunes isn't happening.
He looks a very good player
Physically excellent
But in the highlights I saw he doesnt move the ball quickly at all

That may have been just in  those highlights
He nearly looked a CM version of Adama Traore

Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35712 on: Today at 08:54:40 am »
Paul Joyce

Despite the injuries to Alcântara, Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool are not pursuing a deal for Sporting Lisbons Matheus Nunes, the 23-year-old Brazilian. Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown interest in Nunes, who sources in Portugal state has a £51 million release clause in his contract.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/harvey-elliott-19-year-old-set-to-extend-his-five-year-contract-qgfpth72l

Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35713 on: Today at 09:25:43 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
🔄❗️𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: #Liverpool & Arsenal have both tabled an offer for Villarreal star Yeremy Pino (19), believed to be around £33M ⏰️💰

Source: @RadioCastellon & @EsportBase.

The reporter of this story is a very reliable journalist close to Villarreal.

Looks like he's going to Arsenal.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35714 on: Today at 09:31:37 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:54:40 am
Paul Joyce

Despite the injuries to Alcântara, Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool are not pursuing a deal for Sporting Lisbons Matheus Nunes, the 23-year-old Brazilian. Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown interest in Nunes, who sources in Portugal state has a £51 million release clause in his contract.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/harvey-elliott-19-year-old-set-to-extend-his-five-year-contract-qgfpth72l

"Not pursuing a deal for Sporting Lisbons Matheus Nunes" rather than "not pursuing a deal in general" for those wanting to clutch at straws!
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35715 on: Today at 09:38:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:31:37 am
"Not pursuing a deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes" rather than "not pursuing a deal in general" for those wanting to clutch at straws!

Yep, there is still a chance.

Also, its only August 11th, plenty of time for another injury knowing our lot.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35716 on: Today at 09:55:15 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:54:40 am
Paul Joyce

Despite the injuries to Alcântara, Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool are not pursuing a deal for Sporting Lisbons Matheus Nunes, the 23-year-old Brazilian. Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown interest in Nunes, who sources in Portugal state has a £51 million release clause in his contract.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/harvey-elliott-19-year-old-set-to-extend-his-five-year-contract-qgfpth72l

Boooo! What does he know anyway?
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35717 on: Today at 10:12:36 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:31:37 am
"Not pursuing a deal for Sporting Lisbons Matheus Nunes" rather than "not pursuing a deal in general" for those wanting to clutch at straws!

Exactly. And he didn't say anything about us not being interested in Lar Janus so there's still hope.

