Some mad comments about Keita in the last page or two. The guy put up the best pressing performance from an RCM Ive ever seen against City in the FA cup semi final, it was beautiful to witness. And yet he cant play RCM in big games? On whether hes a mobile midfielder I reckon the reason its a difficult one to answer is he absolutely is when were pressing aggressively and the ball is in front of him. But he really isnt when were stretched and Keita is being asked to cover ground, either vertically or horizontally. At that point his lack of pace (rather than his acceleration over 5 yards) becomes a big issue. Im also not sure he has a particularly big engine in that he seems to tire more than some. In the Cup semi he visibly faded in the 2nd half.