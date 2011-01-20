Some mad comments about Keita in the last page or two. The guy put up the best pressing performance from an RCM Ive ever seen against City in the FA cup semi final, it was beautiful to witness. And yet he cant play RCM in big games? On whether hes a mobile midfielder I reckon the reason its a difficult one to answer is he absolutely is when were pressing aggressively and the ball is in front of him. But he really isnt when were stretched and Keita is being asked to cover ground, either vertically or horizontally. At that point his lack of pace (rather than his acceleration over 5 yards) becomes a big issue. Im also not sure he has a particularly big engine in that he seems to tire more than some. In the Cup semi he visibly faded in the 2nd half.