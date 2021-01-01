Honestly, do you really think Keita is that willing runner we need in our midfield? Not to say he doesn't have a spot in our squad, but think Thiago and him serve a similar function in our middle 3. He certainly isn't that energy player that goes out there and harries the opposition.



This isn't the Keita thread but he is yeah (unless by willing runner you mean something different to what I'd take it to mean). He's the leading presser in our midfield both on volume and success rate ... pretty sure he leads in ball recoveries too - he's better at harrying the opposition than anyone on our books. He's also the only midfielder we have who effectively makes the extra man in attack while still being effective defensivelyHis problems is availability - if we could buy another identikit Keita who was more robust we'd be all over it... obviously we're hoping Jones or Elliott become it but they're probably a couple of years awayTo get back on topic... the problem with assessing our midfield is that 2 of our best 3 players (Keita and Thiago) are playing half a season each if that so when you look at names on a list it looks great but the reality of a full season is likely to be a notch down from thatYou can argue thats true of all squads but its a bit different when you can confidently predict two thirds of your best 3 in a unit will miss half the season give or take ... its an odd situation we've got ourselves into where its obviously not a disaster but is a huge vulnerability when trying to win the league and CL