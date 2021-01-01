« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35640 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:38:12 pm
I just had a quick look, he completed a full 90' only 12 times last season, 5 of those on international duty. His performances for me is measured a lot in 45 minute blocks, rather than a full game. He'll have an amazing half, then be relatively anonymous for another one or two. Perhaps he's been unlucky with his injuries, but even now he's missed a full preseason with us, which doesn't really bode well for the upcoming campaign.

He played against Man Utd, Palace, Leipzig, Salzburg & City. So every pre-season game except for the one against Strasbourg (24h after the Community Shield). He's missed 1 league game through illness and was already back in training the day before that match. Let's not get carried away.


Klopp has said a few times recently that Naby is in the best shape of his life. It was clear last year that his reduced minutes were us trying to rotate him and Thiago for their own good. I would say that worked quite well for Keita (better than it did for Thiago) and he's looking more robust.
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35641 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:43:15 pm
He played against Man Utd, Palace, Leipzig, Salzburg & City. So every pre-season game except for the one against Strasbourg (24h after the Community Shield). He's missed 1 league game through illness and was already back in training the day before that match. Let's not get carried away.


Klopp has said a few times recently that Naby is in the best shape of his life. It was clear last year that his reduced minutes were us trying to rotate him and Thiago for their own good. I would say that worked quite well for Keita (better than it did for Thiago) and he's looking more robust.

For our sake, I hope you're right. But it is hard not to be cynical when he's been here for 4 years now and we're still waiting for him to be that midfielder we all lusted for at Leipzig. As time goes on, the chances of him getting that back become less and less.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35642 on: Today at 03:52:22 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:28:59 pm
By all.means give the club full credit for the amazing recruitment but... over the course 6 months?

Jotas been here since 2020 and Nunez arrived this summer!! We're quick but not THAT quick

Doh - meant Carvalho! My bad.

On another note, is Franck Kessie any good? Sounds like he might have to leave Barcelona before he's even played a game for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35643 on: Today at 03:57:02 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:52:22 pm
Doh - meant Carvalho! My bad.

On another note, is Franck Kessie any good? Sounds like he might have to leave Barcelona before he's even played a game for them.
He's a lot of physicality and mobility but perhaps lacking the technique around it we'd arguably need if you're losing Thiago from the midfield to accommodate him.

Stats are deceptive too because he's been Milan's penalty taker for two seasons, don't assume he's a goal-scoring midfielder as at Atalanta he was more of a DM that burst forward a la Fabinho.

He's good but he's not Liverpool good. Barcelona continue to be a disgrace and an embarrassment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35644 on: Today at 03:57:10 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:52:22 pm
Doh - meant Carvalho! My bad.

On another note, is Franck Kessie any good? Sounds like he might have to leave Barcelona before he's even played a game for them.

he's slow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35645 on: Today at 03:59:22 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:52:22 pm
Doh - meant Carvalho! My bad.

On another note, is Franck Kessie any good? Sounds like he might have to leave Barcelona before he's even played a game for them.

Only seen him play against us and I thought he was a bit crap, but absolutely massive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35646 on: Today at 04:41:17 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:44:30 pm
Honestly, do you really think Keita is that willing runner we need in our midfield? Not to say he doesn't have a spot in our squad, but think Thiago and him serve a similar function in our middle 3. He certainly isn't that energy player that goes out there and harries the opposition.

This isn't the Keita thread but he is yeah (unless by willing runner you mean something different to what I'd take it to mean). He's the leading presser in our midfield both on volume and success rate ... pretty sure he leads in ball recoveries too - he's better at harrying the opposition than anyone on our books. He's also the only midfielder we have who effectively makes the extra man in attack while still being effective defensively
His problems is availability - if we could buy another identikit Keita who was more robust we'd be all over it... obviously we're hoping Jones or Elliott become it but they're probably a couple of years away

To get back on topic... the problem with assessing our midfield is that 2 of our best 3 players (Keita and Thiago) are playing half a season each if that so when you look at names on a list it looks great but the reality of a full season is likely to be a notch down from that
You can argue thats true of all squads but its a bit different when you can confidently predict two thirds of your best 3 in a unit will miss half the season give or take ... its an odd situation we've got ourselves into where its obviously not a disaster but is a huge vulnerability when trying to win the league and CL
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35647 on: Today at 04:44:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:01:07 pm
It's odd with Keita because he presses brilliantly, produces great turnovers and recoveries and also offers elite level carrying, shooting and tackles.

And yet, for reasons I find it hard to put my finger on, he certainly is not the physically dominant, mobile midfielder we seem to be in need of. This isn't simply based on his stature and frame - he's not noticeably weak - but he doesn't cover a massive amount of ground often, or is at least inconsistent with it and is our worst midfielder for being caught ahead of the ball on turnovers. His sprints are also inconsistent.

Looking at the stats in isolation, Keita does seem to be that mobile, physically capable midfielder that we want, but he clearly isn't that. He's more of a languid creator who shows dynamism in bursts. He's always struck me as someone who'd thrive in a 4-2-3-1 as the central part of the three, more of a ten, or in a double pivot with less defensive responsibility.
Keita has decent agility over 5 yards
ask him to cover anything over 10 yards & he is in trouble.
I would guess he is one of the slowest players in our squad. His pressing is excellent though
He cannot play as a RCM for us against one of the bigger sides as we would be vulnerable down that side
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35648 on: Today at 04:57:40 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:44:30 pm

He cannot play as a RCM for us against one of the bigger sides as we would be vulnerable down that side

Its like last season didn't happen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35649 on: Today at 04:58:28 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:44:30 pm
Keita has decent agility over 5 yards
ask him to cover anything over 10 yards & he is in trouble.
I would guess he is one of the slowest players in our squad. His pressing is excellent though
He cannot play as a RCM for us against one of the bigger sides as we would be vulnerable down that side

Did pretty well against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final. One of our best players that day and pocketed Bernardo Silva.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35650 on: Today at 05:00:33 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35651 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:57:40 pm
Its like last season didn't happen

Keitas seasons are viewed through a completely different lens

The guy was excellent last season but it's largely ignored or downplayed as average. If people are questioning his durability then fair enough, he picks up a fair few knocks, but the overlooking of his actual abilities on the field is pretty bizarre. Stats back up his ability, the eye test backs ho his ability, last season should put to bed any doubts about his ability. It feels a bit like because he came in with a big reputation he is to forever be held to that standard so if he's not putting in 9/10 performances any time he graces the field it doesn't really count
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35652 on: Today at 05:14:08 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:58:28 pm
Did pretty well against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final. One of our best players that day and pocketed Bernardo Silva.
That is true he was outstanding that day
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35653 on: Today at 05:15:26 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:00:33 pm


We're finally signing Florian Neohaus?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35654 on: Today at 05:16:01 pm
I'd rather sign the woman in the red dress Haze.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35655 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35656 on: Today at 05:21:16 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:41:53 pm
Gavi is two months older than Bajcetic, and I imagine people would expect him to start most games if we signed him. So it might not be as fanciful as people think that he could be a genuine option this season.
Bajcetic came from Celta Vigo didn't he?, I remember reading at the time that they were gutted to lose him, as he was regarded as one of the best youth players the club had ever produced.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35657 on: Today at 05:26:55 pm
Do we think a midfielder will be signed before window closes? Haven't kept up with this thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35658 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm
Evening edition of a Portuguese paper.   :D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35659 on: Today at 05:28:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:16:01 pm
I'd rather sign the woman in the red dress Haze.

What are her stats like?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35660 on: Today at 05:31:48 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:05:23 pm
It feels a bit like because he came in with a big reputation he is to forever be held to that standard so if he's not putting in 9/10 performances any time he graces the field it doesn't really count

I can't recall us ever buying a player and being prepared to wait a year for him to join the team.

a totally unintended result was, I think,  a subconscious message received by a lot of people was "holy shit, this guy must be the second coming, if Klopp is prepared to wait that long for him!".  and he's unable to dig himself out from that expectation despite the stats.
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35661 on: Today at 05:32:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:47 pm
Evening edition of a Portuguese paper.   :D



It's funny cos historically these has generally been bullshit, until they weren't and we signed Díaz. It'd be nice if we can bring one in. I think we'll manage without but it's clear we'll need at least 2 midfielders next year so it'd be ideal to bed one in early.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35662 on: Today at 05:33:30 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:26:55 pm
Do we think a midfielder will be signed before window closes? Haven't kept up with this thread.

some advice .....

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:20:15 pm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35663 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm
Hopefully someone translates the above article ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35664 on: Today at 05:36:23 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:57:40 pm
Its like last season didn't happen
He will never be looked at objectively due to his injuries and situations like his scuffed shot in the final, sadly.

I was over the moon when we signed him and thought he would be the answer to all of our midfield problems. Obviously that wasnt the case, but theres still an argument for him being our second or third best midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35665 on: Today at 05:38:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:34:45 pm
Hopefully someone translates the above article ;D

Poor quality image but here's what I could get via Google lens + translate:

Quote
Liverpool has the father Mathe Nunes, after Thago Alcantara was seriously injured in the left at the start of the Premier League (tie with Fulham, by 2-2), Eva Bear at least one misfors of the rebrados Face highlights the desire of the reds in train to the market 3 search for umubotitute.
The price has already been established by obyernes de tics concrete It was this budget that Wolver hampton presents AD project des Wel given by Bruno Lage.  did not convince the Portuguese international.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35666 on: Today at 05:39:21 pm
The bear has a name and it's Eva?  ???
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35667 on: Today at 05:43:27 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:05:23 pm
Keitas seasons are viewed through a completely different lens

The guy was excellent last season but it's largely ignored or downplayed as average. If people are questioning his durability then fair enough, he picks up a fair few knocks, but the overlooking of his actual abilities on the field is pretty bizarre. Stats back up his ability, the eye test backs ho his ability, last season should put to bed any doubts about his ability. It feels a bit like because he came in with a big reputation he is to forever be held to that standard so if he's not putting in 9/10 performances any time he graces the field it doesn't really count

apparently last season was his most minutes played with us and even then i cant even recall him playing much. but when seeing him play on the pitch he has always been a pretty standout in terms of quality. his harassing is absolutely relentless and when the midfield is on song pretty much sure he will be playing.

what are the updates on his illness? and judging by his injury record, the chances of him being fit the 6 weeks thiago will be out will be a pretty slim one. otherwise there wont be so much discussion about a new signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35668 on: Today at 05:48:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:47 pm
Evening edition of a Portuguese paper.   :D



When are we all going for the James Pearce tweet that shoots this rumour down?

I'm going 6:03 PM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35669 on: Today at 05:59:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:47 pm
Evening edition of a Portuguese paper.   :D



Anyone want to comment of how good he is or isnt?
When I watched a few clips he looked dribbly  historically were not into dribbly
Clearly were all going to have to start watching portugese league games
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35670 on: Today at 06:02:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:59:35 pm
Anyone want to comment of how good he is or isnt?
When I watched a few clips he looked dribbly  historically were not into dribbly
Clearly were all going to have to start watching portugese league games

Julian Ward must be a sworn enemy of the Portuguese people now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35671 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:34:45 pm
Hopefully someone translates the above article ;D

The organ of swimming water to attack the avalanche.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35672 on: Today at 06:09:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:21 pm
The bear has a name and it's Eva?  ???

Question: what kind of bear is best?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35673 on: Today at 06:11:48 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:59:35 pm
Anyone want to comment of how good he is or isnt?
When I watched a few clips he looked dribbly  historically were not into dribbly
Clearly were all going to have to start watching portugese league games
If you can cope with my rambling and have 30 minutes spare. By no means definitive, Ive seen a lot of highlights but only a few full live games:

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm
I have probably only seen him play 3 or 4 times, so largely Im going off that small sample size for the old eye test, and what I can read into by the numbers. I did see him play live a few times when trying to watch Diaz and Nunez prior to their moves - always thought he looks a player.

I was surprised to see hes only 6 foot, carries himself a lot taller and is physical with it, bullying a lot of players in the Portuguese league. The word Id use is hustle, his energy and non-stop belligerence is what forces possession turnovers - I mentioned earlier that not only is he a ceaseless presser with 23 per 90, hes intelligent with it, hes in the top 2% of outfield players forcing possession turnovers in Europe last season. For a player whos primary skillset is not as a ball winner, thats pretty impressive. He covers a lot of ground too. Thats not always necessarily an indicator of much beyond great conditioning, but we all know what legs in midfield can do to the opposition. 

The other area hes great in is dribbling and carrying. He has massive talent here - good turn of pace, lovely close control typical of players whose formative years came in Brazil. He maybe somewhat over
-complicates at times and needs to learn when to lay the ball off or look for an early release rather than trying to hold onto it further. He had the bizarre stat last season of completing more dribbles than he did combined shots and key passes, which probably proves hes an 8 rather than a 10 and also suggests he needs more honing on his decision making in the final third. 3.19 successful dribbles per90 is frankly insane though and I think this is something that could be directly translated to the Premier League. Whilst he doesnt necessarily play the game in the same way, he reminds me a touch of Moussa Dembele, formerly of Spurs, in his strength, aggression, ability to wipe out opposition players from the defensive phase with his carrying and his overall dribbling quality. He probably shares the same downside that he needs to be more actively productive. The right coaching set up alleviates that Id think.

One small caveat is that in our midfield specifically, I doubt he would dovetail with Keita well. He needs a proper 6 because hes pretty adventurous and Keita does a lot of what Nunes does - the carries, attempts at penetrative passes. Keitas a better passer, Nunes covers more ground and beats players more. Theyre essentially both high-risk, high reward players who do a lot of the same thing. My worry is that in a pairing together they take too many risks and force too many turnovers without the basis to defend those turnovers if theyre both caught high up, which looking at average pitch positioning of them both, their natural games suggest they would be. That asks the question why would we go for him when Keita does a lot of what he does brilliantly fairly well himself, and a lot of what Nunes isnt great at a lot better? I suppose that comes down to durability, how to optimise those skill sets and the fact that Nunes gives you more intangibles on the defensive side of the game, given his pace and power.

Sporting are a high-pressing outfit and have produced as many quality midfielders as anyone in the last few years, so Id be inclined to think hed work here and fit in fairly quickly. He needs a coach who will hone his decision making but keep alive that vital spark that makes him so entertaining to watch. Super press resistant, phenomenal athlete. Hard to benchmark his value but hes clearly ready for a crack at a top club.

A long one given Ive literally seen him live a handful of times, but hes a really interesting player. Way too good for Wolves for sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35674 on: Today at 06:20:27 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:11:48 pm
If you can cope with my rambling and have 30 minutes spare. By no means definitive, Ive seen a lot of highlights but only a few full live games:


Thanks DS that's a great help .. and only took me 18 mins :) .. he does sound really interesting
Any comment on his passing ability?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35675 on: Today at 06:32:21 pm
It would be interesting if we go for him. 3 (biggish) transfers from in a row from a league normally considered high risk. Would suggest to me that we think we've got some data which helps cut through that risk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35676 on: Today at 06:36:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:20:27 pm
Thanks DS that's a great help .. and only took me 18 mins :) .. he does sound really interesting
Any comment on his passing ability?
Doesnt do enough of it basically. Hes so good at beating a man that he chooses that unless absolutely forced not to and his decision making needs work. His volume and completion are poor. Some of that is down to the system - Sporting were all about quick vertical transitions through long balls up to a target man, or by using the dribbling of Nunes or Sarabia to get the ball forward and again use the physical forwards to allow midfield runners beyond them. So really Sporting didnt often have the kind of quick forwards that increase your penetrative passing numbers, but he still doesnt make the right decision often enough.

Dont expect Thiago, more like a super-charged Naby Keita who shocks by keeping the ball in inexplicably tight spaces but losing it with questionable passing decisions. Far from the finished article but really exciting to watch and still pretty young.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35677 on: Today at 06:38:49 pm
We're concentrating on Portugal because Julian Ward was in charge of that region in our scouting department and 2 of our main coaches are either from there or worked there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35678 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:09:35 pm
Question: what kind of bear is best?
That's a ridiculous question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35679 on: Today at 07:00:55 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:36:59 pm
Doesnt do enough of it basically. Hes so good at beating a man that he chooses that unless absolutely forced not to and his decision making needs work. His volume and completion are poor. Some of that is down to the system - Sporting were all about quick vertical transitions through long balls up to a target man, or by using the dribbling of Nunes or Sarabia to get the ball forward and again use the physical forwards to allow midfield runners beyond them. So really Sporting didnt often have the kind of quick forwards that increase your penetrative passing numbers, but he still doesnt make the right decision often enough.

Dont expect Thiago, more like a super-charged Naby Keita who shocks by keeping the ball in inexplicably tight spaces but losing it with questionable passing decisions. Far from the finished article but really exciting to watch and still pretty young.
Thanks for the write up on the previous page DS will go and give it a proper read now.

As much as I would love for us to get someone in I dont think we will so we can safely ignore Samies latest dodgy link
