LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35600 on: Today at 10:33:15 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:55:00 am
Next season as certainties youre probably looking at:
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Elliott
Jones

Milner and Ox gone, and Keita were unsure of. From the first list, Hendo will be 33, Thiago has only been available for four tenths of the games weve had him for, jury is still very much out on Jones. Were going to need two, possibly three over the next three windows. For all the talk of Bellingham, its him plus at least 1 more.

Which is why the change should ideally be spread out over several windows I.e. Diaz, Nunez and Jota.  If not now then January at least.and then one in the summer and then another the one after.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35601 on: Today at 10:45:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:15 am
Which is why the change should ideally be spread out over several windows I.e. Diaz, Nunez and Jota.  If not now then January at least.and then one in the summer and then another the one after.
I agree but then what do I know? I wanted another midfielder last summer and we reached three finals and nearly won the league. It does seem more pressing at the moment though with uncertainty over contracts, ageing players and inevitable injuries.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35602 on: Today at 10:47:53 am
People keep saying Milner will go next season but im not so sure if he keeps up his fitness/form he could stay another year as a squad player.

He is in incredible shape for his age.
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35603 on: Today at 10:47:56 am
You'd imagine our desperation for midfielders will only increase as time progresses and the selling clubs will know that too.

This Summer felt like a really good opportunity to at least add one to the group.
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35604 on: Today at 10:54:49 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:47:56 am
You'd imagine our desperation for midfielders will only increase as time progresses and the selling clubs will know that too.

This Summer felt like a really good opportunity to at least add one to the group.

3rd in a row now isn't it?
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35605 on: Today at 11:59:11 am
We've shown we can move quickly to replenish an area of the squad when needed - adding Diaz, Nunez and Jota over the course of six months, all of whom should go on to have huge careers in the Liverpool attack.

So I'm confident enough that we can do similar in midfield by adding a couple next summer but of course the problem with waiting a year is the effect on this season.

I do get why we're seemingly waiting for Bellingham. I certainly wouldn't go and sign an alternative just because they're available now if it restricted us from getting him next summer. But we should still be able to go and find that second midfielder we'll surely need, someone more defensive-minded who can play deep and add some more steel while contributing going forward - which presumably is what we wanted Tchouameni to do.

With us seemingly not doing so, even with a midfield injury crisis in the offing, it suggests a couple of possibilities to me. The first is that we only intend to add one midfielder over the next 12 months, with that midfielder being Bellingham - this is a bit like the Konate situation in January 2021. The other possibility is that we do want another midfielder on top of Bellingham, but they're also not available this season or we haven't decided on a target yet. It could be, for example, that we think Kone or Nunes is the guy to fill that second slot but we think they need at least another half-season before we're confident in making a move. That's maybe akin to the Diaz situation, where we presumably liked him a lot this time 12 months ago but didn't think the time was quite right to go for him.
Magix

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35606 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm
For me, the Bellingham situation is different from signing Diaz, Konate and even van Dijk.  Even if Bellingham is leaning towards joining us, we're likely to face competition from Man City and Real Madrid for his signature next summer, with both of those clubs also looking to rejuvenate their midfield. 
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35607 on: Today at 12:51:02 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:59:11 am
We've shown we can move quickly to replenish an area of the squad when needed - adding Diaz, Nunez and Jota over the course of six months, all of whom should go on to have huge careers in the Liverpool attack.

So I'm confident enough that we can do similar in midfield by adding a couple next summer but of course the problem with waiting a year is the effect on this season.

I do get why we're seemingly waiting for Bellingham. I certainly wouldn't go and sign an alternative just because they're available now if it restricted us from getting him next summer. But we should still be able to go and find that second midfielder we'll surely need, someone more defensive-minded who can play deep and add some more steel while contributing going forward - which presumably is what we wanted Tchouameni to do.

With us seemingly not doing so, even with a midfield injury crisis in the offing, it suggests a couple of possibilities to me. The first is that we only intend to add one midfielder over the next 12 months, with that midfielder being Bellingham - this is a bit like the Konate situation in January 2021. The other possibility is that we do want another midfielder on top of Bellingham, but they're also not available this season or we haven't decided on a target yet. It could be, for example, that we think Kone or Nunes is the guy to fill that second slot but we think they need at least another half-season before we're confident in making a move. That's maybe akin to the Diaz situation, where we presumably liked him a lot this time 12 months ago but didn't think the time was quite right to go for him.

We tend to operate a year behind in the transfer market and can therefore be reactive rather than proactive, I don't get the wait-and-see approach or leave it till next year.  Diaz is the kind of proactiveness needed here, you'd like to see that more often when it's needed.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35608 on: Today at 12:55:08 pm
I think the transfer deadline this year will be quite pivotal. If we are to bring in further reinforcements, I imagine we will wait until then before anything happens.

Seems to me right now there are many teams out there still looking for players, but it's a sellers market at the moment. And without resolution at Barca in terms of their ability to register players for LaLiga, it's probably holding up several deals as other clubs circle around their younger talents.
