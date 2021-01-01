We've shown we can move quickly to replenish an area of the squad when needed - adding Diaz, Nunez and Jota over the course of six months, all of whom should go on to have huge careers in the Liverpool attack.



So I'm confident enough that we can do similar in midfield by adding a couple next summer but of course the problem with waiting a year is the effect on this season.



I do get why we're seemingly waiting for Bellingham. I certainly wouldn't go and sign an alternative just because they're available now if it restricted us from getting him next summer. But we should still be able to go and find that second midfielder we'll surely need, someone more defensive-minded who can play deep and add some more steel while contributing going forward - which presumably is what we wanted Tchouameni to do.



With us seemingly not doing so, even with a midfield injury crisis in the offing, it suggests a couple of possibilities to me. The first is that we only intend to add one midfielder over the next 12 months, with that midfielder being Bellingham - this is a bit like the Konate situation in January 2021. The other possibility is that we do want another midfielder on top of Bellingham, but they're also not available this season or we haven't decided on a target yet. It could be, for example, that we think Kone or Nunes is the guy to fill that second slot but we think they need at least another half-season before we're confident in making a move. That's maybe akin to the Diaz situation, where we presumably liked him a lot this time 12 months ago but didn't think the time was quite right to go for him.