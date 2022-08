He's far from the definition of average, but he doesn't have the athleticism for us.



That's what we need more than anything, legs in the midfield. The eye test isn't for everyone but you can just see it. On turnovers we look very vulnerable and it just looks slow in there and that impacts us in many different ways.Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Milner, all of them have different skillsets but athleticism an an old fashion sense doesn't apply to them. Legs in the midfield is vital.