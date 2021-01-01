I don't know how long FDJ has left on his contract but Barcelona clearly need to get rid in order to register players and shore up cash etc..



I don't know the ins and outs of what is happening but would I be right in assuming Barca still owe us money for previous transfers?



With that in mind would it be outrageous to suggest they give him to us in lieu of outstanding debt, and we pay him his £17m plus a bit extra as a signing on bonus and do this to offset a huge wage, and instead put him in line with others we have at the club with achievable bonuses. I reckon we could get it done for maybe £30m if Barcelona and player are willing to listen.



Is he good enough for us?



Just a thought mind!











