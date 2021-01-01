« previous next »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35520 on: Today at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 11:22:55 am
Is there a special task force set up to find great midfielders from Spain? a sort of...Soler panel?

Technically speaking Carlos Soler would be a Barragán.
Offline lolowalsh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35521 on: Today at 12:26:09 pm »
I don't understand the obsession with Jude. De Jong is more proven plays arguably in a more competitive league and we have big dutch personality like VVD who can convince him to come here.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35522 on: Today at 12:35:51 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:26:09 pm
I don't understand the obsession with Jude. De Jong is more proven plays arguably in a more competitive league and we have big dutch personality like VVD who can convince him to come here.

De Jong is on millions more a year than Van Dijk. It's the kind of signing that would ruin the wage structure of the club (a consideration that almost lost us Mo).
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35523 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
A few on here have mentioned De Jong over the past couple of days. I'd have been fine with United dropping 80 odd million on him. I really don't think he's kicked on since leaving the inferior Dutch league. As we all know it's not Barca's greatest ever side, but I think it'd be really hard to justify spending big on him. Maybe Klopp could get a better tune out of him but I'd steer clear. Huge wages too.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35524 on: Today at 12:41:39 pm »
De Jong is on the similar deal to what we offer Mo now. It's a none starter.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35525 on: Today at 12:49:34 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:38:17 pm
A few on here have mentioned De Jong over the past couple of days. I'd have been fine with United dropping 80 odd million on him. I really don't think he's kicked on since leaving the inferior Dutch league. As we all know it's not Barca's greatest ever side, but I think it'd be really hard to justify spending big on him. Maybe Klopp could get a better tune out of him but I'd steer clear. Huge wages too.

Not exactly been great for them but Barca such a basket case. You would expect someone like Xavi would want to build a team around him if he's that good a midfielder, although Barca need to sort their wage bill out.
Offline lolowalsh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35526 on: Today at 01:21:17 pm »
If City are losing Bernardo then they are going to go all in for Jude and put a crazy bid.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35527 on: Today at 01:34:57 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:21:17 pm
If City are losing Bernardo then they are going to go all in for Jude and put a crazy bid.

And Dortmund will turn it down. They don't need to sell, and his value won't be affected over the next 12 months provided he stays injury free.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35528 on: Today at 01:52:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:34:57 pm
And Dortmund will turn it down. They don't need to sell, and his value won't be affected over the next 12 months provided he stays injury free.

His value will only increase which means he'd be more easily attainable now than in 12 months time when there will be more clubs interested in him and his value increased, especially if he has a good world cup and/or season with Dortmund.

Dortmund would sell this year if the fee was right. I've said for months now I'd offer 60m and Naby and see what they say.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35529 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:34:57 pm
And Dortmund will turn it down. They don't need to sell, and his value won't be affected over the next 12 months provided he stays injury free.

Depends how much they offer and when, If the offer is north of a 100m they will accept and reinvest in 2-3 players but the later it goes into the transfer window the less chance of that happening.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35530 on: Today at 01:55:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:34:57 pm
And Dortmund will turn it down. They don't need to sell, and his value won't be affected over the next 12 months provided he stays injury free.

If Man City put £100m on the table I'd be absolutely astonished if Dortmund said no. It's simply not the way they operate. They usually take the huge money when it's there and move on.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35531 on: Today at 01:57:42 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:26:09 pm
I don't understand the obsession with Jude. De Jong is more proven plays arguably in a more competitive league and we have big dutch personality like VVD who can convince him to come here.
De Jong would cost 75m to buy and is still owed £17m in wages by Barca (which they would want the buying club to take one).

The less LFC have to do with a basket case like Barca, the better.
Offline Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35532 on: Today at 01:58:18 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:51 pm
His value will only increase which means he'd be more easily attainable now than in 12 months time when there will be more clubs interested in him and his value increased, especially if he has a good world cup and/or season with Dortmund.

Dortmund would sell this year if the fee was right. I've said for months now I'd offer 60m and Naby and see what they say.
Calm down on the Football Manager  ;D

It's three weeks till the window closes. No way they let Bellingham go.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35533 on: Today at 02:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:55:07 pm
If Man City put £100m on the table I'd be absolutely astonished if Dortmund said no. It's simply not the way they operate. They usually take the huge money when it's there and move on.

They've always set deadlines for when they will let players leave.

Plus Bellingham could always turn down the move too.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35534 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:01:46 pm
Plus Bellingham could always turn down the move too.

This is an alien concept for some on here it seems. Imagine a player deciding to push for a move to us over City, for example. I imagine that has never, or would ever, happen  ::)
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35535 on: Today at 02:24:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:01:46 pm
They've always set deadlines for when they will let players leave.

Plus Bellingham could always turn down the move too.

Bellingham may reject but Dortmund definitely would not. They wouldn't be able to get him to the airport quick enough for £100m.
Online BigRedFeetBed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35536 on: Today at 02:36:54 pm »
I don't know how long FDJ has left on his contract but Barcelona clearly need to get rid in order to register players and shore up cash etc..

I don't know the ins and outs of what is happening but would I be right in assuming Barca still owe us money for previous transfers?

With that in mind would it be outrageous to suggest they give him to us in lieu of outstanding debt, and we pay him his £17m plus a bit extra as a signing on bonus and do this to offset a huge wage, and instead put him in line with others we have at the club with achievable bonuses. I reckon we could get it done for maybe £30m if Barcelona and player are willing to listen.

Is he good enough for us?

Just a thought mind!





Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35537 on: Today at 02:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:24:47 pm
Bellingham may reject but Dortmund definitely would not. They wouldn't be able to get him to the airport quick enough for £100m.

I did think that earlier in the window, but if there isn't a deal agreed already (which is my thinking) then I'm not sure they would let him go for £100 million now considering the fees being thrown around.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35538 on: Today at 02:42:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:10 pm
I did think that earlier in the window, but if there isn't a deal agreed already (which is my thinking) then I'm not sure they would let him go for £100 million now considering the fees being thrown around.

The financial realities outside of England are way different though. It would still be the second highest transfer fee received in Bundesliga history and be about 31% of their turnover for a year.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35539 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm »
They did (stupidly) refuse getting more money by selling Sancho and Haaland a season earlier then they did so who knows what they're thinking.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35540 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
Has Julian Ward entered Portuguese airspace yet?
Online Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35541 on: Today at 03:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:04:10 am
Tielemans is seemingly available, honestly think hed be a decent buy.

In what way? He has a questionable attitude (by all accounts), poor workrate and is slow...?
Online lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35542 on: Today at 03:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm
Isn't he quite a slow healer? I seem to remember his last '6 week' injury lasting just under 3 months, but I may be wrong on that...

That was when someone tried to break his leg. Kind of a different situation.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35543 on: Today at 03:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 03:05:07 pm
In what way? He has a questionable attitude (by all accounts), poor workrate and is slow...?
Yeah. Not a Liverpool player in my book.
Online Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35544 on: Today at 03:22:13 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 03:14:24 pm
That was when someone tried to break his leg. Kind of a different situation.

I think I was thinking of the calf injury the following season, was supposed to be a knock but he ended up missing a couple of months
