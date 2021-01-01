« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 883 884 885 886 887 [888]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1782940 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35480 on: Today at 10:09:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:04:54 am
I said earlier in the transfer window someone like Carlos Soler from Valencia would be a great option.

He's a classy little operator. With the way Valencia sell off anybody who's good it is surprising he is there.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35481 on: Today at 10:13:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:09:17 am
He's a classy little operator. With the way Valencia sell off anybody who's good it is surprising he is there.

There was rumours Barca had him all but the delays in offloading Frenkie de Jong put the breaks on the deal moving forward.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35482 on: Today at 10:17:13 am »
His contract runs out in 12 months too.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35483 on: Today at 10:21:31 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:04:10 am
Tielemans is seemingly available, honestly think hed be a decent buy.

not sure about his work rate and think for what he'd cost we can do better to be honest
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,935
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35484 on: Today at 10:25:12 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:36:54 am

In such a condensed season, games coming rapidly in succession, a break where a lot of our squad isnt getting a break, theres a clear need to bring someone in now to cover the fact that out of the midfielders available, every single one of them has had at least a month out injured in the past two seasons. In that time, Milners missed 13 games injured, Keita 21, Henderson 19, Thiago 41, Elliott 30, Fabinho 14 and Ox 22. That is beyond patchy availability, its awful. Its caveated with the fact that the likes of Elliott was a single impact injury, but as the players get older and the fixtures more congested, theres very much a need to address this before it gets worse, because realistically these players arent all of a sudden going to get less injury prone.

Looking up those numbers, it shocked me to see how available Keita has been, but even the best there is Milner who isnt a first choice starter. Surrounding this is the fact we give players time to get back to match fitness and the fact three of that group are all currently injured. If the club chooses not to get someone as they believe theyll manage, then thats that. Well find a way. My argument would be we needed a midfielder even before Thiagos injury.
What a depressing post DS, I mean I agree with all of it but its hard to understand why were so light in midfield. Fair enough to say we had the numbers but if you look at the players occupying those midfield spots then you realise its just so risky, they cant stay fit and sadly its happening again this season.

Be interesting to see how this plays out, dont see us signing anyone so what do we do? Change of formation? Or one of the young lads steps up?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35485 on: Today at 10:26:02 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:04:10 am
Tielemans is seemingly available, honestly think hed be a decent buy.

They want £60m + for Fofana so it will be similar for Tielemans.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35486 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:26:02 am
They want £60m + for Fofana so it will be similar for Tielemans.

Leicester don't have a strong hand with Tielemans. He's out of contract next summer. Reckon they'd get £30m tops. More Arsenal level than Liverpool.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,837
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35487 on: Today at 10:28:07 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:06:35 am
Is he more expensive than Bellingham?

Why do we have an obsession with Bellingham?

Anything could happen with that - he goes elsewhere as can command more money or gets injured

Odd to put all your eggs in one basket
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35488 on: Today at 10:31:11 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:26:02 am
They want £60m + for Fofana so it will be similar for Tielemans.

It also wouldn't be worthwhile to buy a midfielder who would be 5th choice at best. He's not that good.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35489 on: Today at 10:33:57 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:17:13 am
His contract runs out in 12 months too.

25 year old, club captain, averaging 30 La Liga matches per season over past 6 years, 11 goals and 8 assists last season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,376
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35490 on: Today at 10:35:52 am »
Think we just need more physical and willing pressers from midfield, something I don't think we will get from a Tielemans for example. If Bissouma didn't have his off field issues, he would have been a great buy for us this summer.

I'd nick Conor Gallagher from Chelsea if possible. Won't be very expensive, has decent top flight experience, versatile, willing runner, and seemingly stuck behind a cacophany of players at the moment. Probably a good time to take advantage while Tuchel is causing a bit of malaise at that club.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35491 on: Today at 10:37:31 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:35:52 am
Think we just need more physical and willing pressers from midfield, something I don't think we will get from a Tielemans for example. If Bissouma didn't have his off field issues, he would have been a great buy for us this summer.

I'd nick Conor Gallagher from Chelsea if possible. Won't be very expensive, has decent top flight experience, versatile, willing runner, and seemingly stuck behind a cacophany of players at the moment. Probably a good time to take advantage while Tuchel is causing a bit of malaise at that club.

I'd 100% take Gallagher. And agree, the player profile of Bissouma would have been absolutely exactly what we needed. The person Bissouma is a c*nt though, so fuck him.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,837
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35492 on: Today at 10:38:14 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:37:31 am
I'd 100% take Gallagher. And agree, the player profile of Bissouma would have been absolutely exactly what we needed. The person Bissouma is a c*nt though, so fuck him.

Gallagher would cost £60 million.

Bissouma wasn't charged either.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35493 on: Today at 10:39:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:28:07 am
Why do we have an obsession with Bellingham?


The only logical reason is a deal is 'all but' agreed - like Virgil between Summer 17 and winter 18, or Ibou between Winter 21 and Summer 21. It's all more or less 'there' we just can't get it over the line in the time we all want to. If that is the case that's kind of fine, but we have problems right now, and we don't just need one midfielder. We need someone now. We need someone else [bellingham] in the future.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,773
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35494 on: Today at 10:40:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:38:14 am
Gallagher would cost £60 million.

Bissouma wasn't charged either.

:D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,434
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35495 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
I may be passing Kirkby later, does anyone have the pokey stick so I can poke them with to do something?
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,376
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35496 on: Today at 10:48:47 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:38:14 am
Gallagher would cost £60 million.

Bissouma wasn't charged either.

Don't think a player's who's been loaned out for three straight seasons will cost £60 million. £30 million maybe, but definitely not £60 million.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 883 884 885 886 887 [888]   Go Up
« previous next »
 