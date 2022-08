In such a condensed season, games coming rapidly in succession, a Ďbreakí where a lot of our squad isnít getting a break, thereís a clear need to bring someone in now to cover the fact that out of the midfielders available, every single one of them has had at least a month out injured in the past two seasons. In that time, Milnerís missed 13 games injured, Keita 21, Henderson 19, Thiago 41, Elliott 30, Fabinho 14 and Ox 22. That is beyond patchy availability, itís awful. Itís caveated with the fact that the likes of Elliott was a single impact injury, but as the players get older and the fixtures more congested, thereís very much a need to address this before it gets worse, because realistically these players arenít all of a sudden going to get less injury prone.



Looking up those numbers, it shocked me to see how available Keita has been, but even the best there is Milner who isnít a first choice starter. Surrounding this is the fact we give players time to get back to match fitness and the fact three of that group are all currently injured. If the club chooses not to get someone as they believe theyíll manage, then thatís that. Weíll find a way. My argument would be we needed a midfielder even before Thiagoís injury.



What a depressing post DS, I mean I agree with all of it but itís hard to understand why weíre so light in midfield. Fair enough to say we had the numbers but if you look at the players occupying those midfield spots then you realise itís just so risky, they canít stay fit and sadly itís happening again this season.Be interesting to see how this plays out, donít see us signing anyone so what do we do? Change of formation? Or one of the young lads steps up?