Think we just need more physical and willing pressers from midfield, something I don't think we will get from a Tielemans for example. If Bissouma didn't have his off field issues, he would have been a great buy for us this summer.
I'd nick Conor Gallagher from Chelsea if possible. Won't be very expensive, has decent top flight experience, versatile, willing runner, and seemingly stuck behind a cacophany of players at the moment. Probably a good time to take advantage while Tuchel is causing a bit of malaise at that club.