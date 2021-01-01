

In such a condensed season, games coming rapidly in succession, a break where a lot of our squad isnt getting a break, theres a clear need to bring someone in now to cover the fact that out of the midfielders available, every single one of them has had at least a month out injured in the past two seasons. In that time, Milners missed 13 games injured, Keita 21, Henderson 19, Thiago 41, Elliott 30, Fabinho 14 and Ox 22. That is beyond patchy availability, its awful. Its caveated with the fact that the likes of Elliott was a single impact injury, but as the players get older and the fixtures more congested, theres very much a need to address this before it gets worse, because realistically these players arent all of a sudden going to get less injury prone.



Looking up those numbers, it shocked me to see how available Keita has been, but even the best there is Milner who isnt a first choice starter. Surrounding this is the fact we give players time to get back to match fitness and the fact three of that group are all currently injured. If the club chooses not to get someone as they believe theyll manage, then thats that. Well find a way. My argument would be we needed a midfielder even before Thiagos injury.



What a depressing post DS, I mean I agree with all of it but its hard to understand why were so light in midfield. Fair enough to say we had the numbers but if you look at the players occupying those midfield spots then you realise its just so risky, they cant stay fit and sadly its happening again this season.Be interesting to see how this plays out, dont see us signing anyone so what do we do? Change of formation? Or one of the young lads steps up?