I really like the young crop of midfielders we have. The established players are excellent too, but not durable enough. The in betweeners, at least in terms of age, are Ox and Naby, and they arent available enough.



It is pretty clear to me we need another midfielder. It will mean paying one or two for the season who will barely play before they move on, so we may not do it. We have the numbers, but we dont have enough availability from the group.



Not sure who we will go for, mind. Maybe Sucic or Matheus. And then go big on Bellingham next summer as the Henderson replacement, with Hendo then taking on a bit more of a Milner sort of role.



Two midfielders needed, to my mind, between now and the end of the summer 2023 transfer window.



If we dont sign one now I wont wet the bed, and if we dont bring someone in I will be hoping it will give the likes of Elliott and Jones the minutes they need to kick on.