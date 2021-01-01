Convinced we wouldn't sign someone before we learned the extent of Thiagos injury and even more now. Not just because Klopp has said it but also because we need to remember we often have to give players a decent amount of time to get used to our system before they're playing anywhere near regularly. Obviously a new midfielder would still help across the duration of the season but in terms of what's happening right now, there isn't really any guarantee they would get a lot of minutes straight away, Fabinho and Robertson are just 2 examples of players we slowly introduced
Its a mixed bag isnt it really? We cant tell what the management would do with new players. For every Fab and Robbo, as you rightly point out, theres a VVD who goes straight into the line up within days of signing or a Salah/Mane who are straight into the team following pre season.
In such a condensed season, games coming rapidly in succession, a break where a lot of our squad isnt getting a break, theres a clear need to bring someone in now to cover the fact that out of the midfielders available, every single one of them has had at least a month out injured in the past two seasons. In that time, Milners missed 13 games injured, Keita 21, Henderson 19, Thiago 41, Elliott 30, Fabinho 14 and Ox 22. That is beyond patchy availability, its awful. Its caveated with the fact that the likes of Elliott was a single impact injury, but as the players get older and the fixtures more congested, theres very much a need to address this before it gets worse, because realistically these players arent all of a sudden going to get less injury prone.
Looking up those numbers, it shocked me to see how available Keita has been, but even the best there is Milner who isnt a first choice starter. Surrounding this is the fact we give players time to get back to match fitness and the fact three of that group are all currently injured. If the club chooses not to get someone as they believe theyll manage, then thats that. Well find a way. My argument would be we needed a midfielder even before Thiagos injury.