Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35440 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:45:58 pm
No chance we sign someone if its 6 weeks out. 2-3 months then fair enough. Not for 6 weeks though.

That might make sense if it was Mo, Robbo or someone and you know it'll be 6 weeks then they'll be fine for the rest of the season but this is just the first of multiples injuries he'll get this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35441 on: Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm
Allow me to be the announcer on Price Is Right for a minute.

Matheus Nunes  come on down

Florian Neuhaus come on down

Youri Tielemans come on down

Ibrahima Sangare come on down

Nicolo Barella come on down

Luka Sucic come on down

Jude Bellingham come on down

Bring me Tielemans because he can kick the ball hard at the goal and sometimes it goes in the goal.

I think Barella would be a lovely signing but can see him wanting to stay at Inter. Perhaps test him next summer by tempting him to come and partner Mr Bellingham in the best years of his career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35442 on: Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm »
Saul on loan anyone?

EDIT: Sorry, thought it was Summer 2021 again there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35443 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm
I mean this genuinely, who? I too think theres a few options that are as good or better, but theyre better now, not necessarily in two years time and in my opinion almost definitely not in 4 or 5.

Bellingham has already produced elite numbers at a high level, is still a teenager but demonstrated a level of leadership and maturity that is astonishing for any lad of even several years older. He can be moulded into nearly any type of midfielder, but that would do a disservice to his ability and potential to be a world class 8 who can dribble, pass, drive past players and add goals from midfield whilst also being a physical presence who can help to dominate on the defensive side of the ball.

The question isnt can we sign someone as good as Bellingham, its whether we can sign someone who fits our style of play and provides qualities the squad needs. whoever that is I trust the club to find the right person, put it this way, if we asked the question who would be the best cover left back we could sign how many of us wouldve suggested Tsimakis at the time?

The club already has the expertise to bring in the right player but they can only do that if the money men and Klopp agree to it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35444 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
Saul on loan anyone?

EDIT: Sorry, thought it was Summer 2021 again there

Better not call Saul
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35445 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm »
Jonjo Shelvey out for 12 weeks, cross him off the list
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35446 on: Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Jonjo Shelvey out for 12 weeks, cross him off the list

What about that Joe Allen lad at Swansea?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35447 on: Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm »
I hope we are at least having a look to see what's out there.

If previous season's are an indicator of future injuries, with the added factor of everyone being a year older, we'll either be forcing certain players to play too many minutes or having to bring in backup players into difficult matches.

Given that it's not a surprise and we've still got time to add another first choice midfielder, it would be disappointing if it's not being discussed behind the scenes. I fear it might be a difference maker, especially in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35448 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Jonjo Shelvey out for 12 weeks, cross him off the list

Joking aside, Newcastle are presumably likely enter the market for a midfielder now right? Not following much outside of us these days, but I think I've read they're having a surprisingly quiet window.

If they do, perhaps there's a chance they succeed in starting negotiations for a player in our databases that we like, that hits certain criteria, and - as happened with Spurs and Diaz - we can invite ourselves into similar conversations and make a better offer (from a football perspective)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35449 on: Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm »
Don't think Thiago missing 6 weeks makes much difference to us buying or not.. he misses significant time every season so it doesn't make a material difference - the way this season is structured it might make a difference to our title chances though.
Regardless of his injury we should've bought a midfielder by now... and still should... but it looks like we probably wont for some reason (others seem to have their ideas as to why not)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35450 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
Joking aside, Newcastle are presumably likely enter the market for a midfielder now right? Not following much outside of us these days, but I think I've read they're having a surprisingly quiet window.

If they do, perhaps there's a chance they succeed in starting negotiations for a player in our databases that we like, that hits certain criteria, and - as happened with Spurs and Diaz - we can invite ourselves into similar conversations and make a better offer (from a football perspective)

Sell them Keita for £50M
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35451 on: Yesterday at 11:02:50 pm »
Not sure how to do it, but this feels like the embodiment of the *chuckles* Im in danger gif.

Were now relying on Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Keita, and Elliott for the next 1-2 months. In a heavily condensed season due to the World Cup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35452 on: Yesterday at 11:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
Sell them Keita for £50M

We need to add, not subtract. Would be a very stupid move and we don't do stupid moves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35453 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 pm »
I really like the young crop of midfielders we have. The established players are excellent too, but not durable enough. The in betweeners, at least in terms of age, are Ox and Naby, and they arent available enough.

It is pretty clear to me we need another midfielder. It will mean paying one or two for the season who will barely play before they move on, so we may not do it. We have the numbers, but we dont have enough availability from the group.

Not sure who we will go for, mind. Maybe Sucic or Matheus. And then go big on Bellingham next summer as the Henderson replacement, with Hendo then taking on a bit more of a Milner sort of role.

Two midfielders needed, to my mind, between now and the end of the summer 2023 transfer window.

If we dont sign one now I wont wet the bed, and if we dont bring someone in I will be hoping it will give the likes of Elliott and Jones the minutes they need to kick on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35454 on: Yesterday at 11:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:02:50 pm
Not sure how to do it, but this feels like the embodiment of the *chuckles* Im in danger gif.

Were now relying on Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Keita, and Elliott for the next 1-2 months. In a heavily condensed season due to the World Cup.

You're forgetting Jay Spearing.....😊
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35455 on: Today at 12:35:17 am »
Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool's number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. (Sport - in Spanish)
« Reply #35456 on: Today at 01:00:20 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:35:17 am
Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool's number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. (Sport - in Spanish)

Doesn't seem to be anything new. It's that same (very unlikely) rumour about us potentially swapping Firmino or Keita for Brozovic that was in the Italian press on Friday being regurgitated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35457 on: Today at 02:02:20 am »
Matheus Nunes would make a lot of sense from a CV and age standpoint. The absolute maximum he'd cost would be more or less 50 million due to his release clause, but probably a bit less and would be on modest wages. He's at the right stage of his career to still develop quite a bit and Klopp has bought a lot from Portugal recently, usually decent value there. I wouldn't be surprised if there was a move made for Nunes before the end of the window to be honest.

Sucic comes across as someone Red Bull would require a fortune to release for an uncertain outcome. Usually their exports do well but it would be a massive risk to pay a huge sum for a teenager from the Austrian league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35458 on: Today at 05:29:55 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:35:17 am
Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool's number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. (Sport - in Spanish)

I've long liked him,a very good B2B midfielder with a great engine a bit like James Milner imo.

But as others have pointed out is already 29 and recently signed a new contract (Sangare too yesterday) so propably not cheap.

Think he's got the quality to play for us though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35459 on: Today at 05:59:05 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:03:34 pm
We need to add, not subtract. Would be a very stupid move and we don't do stupid moves.

Selling someone who is injury prone for £50M isnt stupid if you bring in a better player
