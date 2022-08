Its a stop-gap if its someone not in our plans though (and we then get back into how strong our desire is to wait for the 'perfect' signing).



Also....£30 million isn't a vast amount this window. It'll get you a monster like Zinchenko, or two thirds of a Dwight McNeil.



It all just circles back to whether one thinks our plans are just get Tchou Tchou or Jude for £80 million+ or nothing at all. Ward's Portugal.xlsx doc will have various names of midfielders on it that are options for us to buy that would be good fits for Klopp and the team. And since none of us are privy to their plans, it's all just fun conjecture.Also...£30 million gets you 1.5 Dwight McNeil's these days, not two thirds. Which means an additional one more goal and zero assists per season, excellent value.