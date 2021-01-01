Even if we can only afford Bellingham as a big purchase over the next two seasons, we will still be able to buy at the Robertson/Gomez/Tsimikas level. We're not going to be THAT cash strapped whatever anyone might claim.



Not got much faith in Harvey or Curtis or Carvalho or Bajcetic have you?



I see this a lot. For all our feigned interest and approval of youth development, only expensive purchases really count. Right?



So basically you're saying the same things Rob Dylan had said, that led you to making this catty post saying he loves big transfer fees and only pretends to like youth development?Do you think it might be worth taking a breath and not diving in two footed on every perceived slight on [not entirely sure what] lately?