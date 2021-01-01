« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:37:17 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:04:01 pm


 he was highly rated before he went to Brighton.

Still got him for £4.5m
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:40:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:10:57 pm
We have but it feels like we now need to get Konate/Gomez, Elliott/Jones and Nunez/Jota in there as first choice with the likes of Matip, Henderson and Firmino being the supporting acts. We looked pretty stale yesterday.

I thought this was the case a fair bit in the first half of last season, although we did very well to keep pace with City. Diaz was massive in terms of freshening things up, Konate as well for that and now Nunez and Carvalho, plus Elliott back fit. Obviously out of all those only Diaz started yesterday, so it made things appear a bit more stale than they are in reality. The midfield needs evolution though and more legs, fresh legs.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:43:58 pm
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:07:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:10:57 pm
We have but it feels like we now need to get Konate/Gomez, Elliott/Jones and Nunez/Jota in there as first choice with the likes of Matip, Henderson and Firmino being the supporting acts. We looked pretty stale yesterday.
I mean that's fine?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:10:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:10:57 pm
We looked pretty stale yesterday.
Did it being first game of the season and hot contribute to that?
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:28:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:10:24 pm
Did it being first game of the season and hot contribute to that?

Possibly.

Very rare the whole starting 11 are that bad too as a whole.

I would still strengthen the midfield. Too many players that aren't good enough / durable enough (Keita, Ox, Thiago).
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:22:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:10:24 pm
Did it being first game of the season and hot contribute to that?

Didnt bother Fulham.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:27:04 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:28:34 pm
Possibly.

Very rare the whole starting 11 are that bad too as a whole.

I would still strengthen the midfield. Too many players that aren't good enough / durable enough (Keita, Ox, Thiago).
Ox isnt going anywhere at this point. His injury (and Jones for the matter) ended the slight possibility of either happening.
