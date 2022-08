Thiago injured in the first game of the season feels like a bit of an omen. We're not going to be able to rely on him are we? Ox is divisive, and I happen to think he's a great player. . . . when he's fit. At this point he's a bonus and we shouldn't be relying on him at all this season.



Keita's injury record is bad. To the extent I'm convinced we haven't really been the real Naby yet as he's not been fit for enough time to really get into any form.



I'm sure it's already been done to death, but we may well have the numbers in midfield, but we certainly don't have the fitness.



The variable is, what did we expect from Elliot and Carvalho this season? If the answer is to be first teamers and make big impacts over the entire campaign, then we might be OK. If the plan was to ease them in during Cup competitions and the odd sub appearance, then we seem to have a problem.



I expect we'll wait until at least January to be honest. I'm quite excited about Elliot and Carvalho and feel it could be a big opportunity for them both.