Even if we get someone in now they may need time to bed in, while our best midfielder is injured and he's not likely to be as good as Thiago anyway if we do sign someone.



However, if we can get someone good in and stay competitive, we'll benefit once we have Thiago back.



Ox, Keita, Milner looking like they may all next summer, Thiago and Henderson will be 32 and 33. Time to act now, at least it's not September, but then we had 4 months to get a CB in ready for January in 2021.