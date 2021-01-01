« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35080 on: Today at 08:36:04 pm »
It's interesting, a lot of the debate here seems to be perceived short versus long-termism, but is there not an argument that what we're doing (by sticking) is in itself looking a bit short-term? We're saying "oh but we've got loads of players there" which is true this season, but won't be true in a season or so's time. Do we take the very real and very unnecessary risk of leaving ourselves short again because of the presence of a whole handful of players who probably won't be here for much longer?

I mean even putting aside the (very valid) discussions about the injury proneness of our midfield set, half of this midfield group are the very definition of short-term options. Milner and Ox will undoubtedly leave next summer, Keita is currently on track to join them. Henderson and Thiago are over 30 and either barely fit or slowing down. The only "long-term" option we actually have nailed on in midfield is Fabinho. We all hope Jones, Elliott and Carvalho will go on to make themselves LFC stalwarts but the former hasn't quite kicked on in the past few years and it remains to be seen if the latter two can be options in midfield over the course of a full season - either way, I think the three of them are arguably competing for one spot as I'm not sure playing two of them together would work. Honestly we need to be looking for at least 2 starting quality midfielders over the next 18-24 months, maybe 3 depending on how things pan out with some of the current crop. Why not start that rebuild now? It's not like we're in rude health and overreacting to one or two minor set backs by throwing a short-term option at it - it's both an immediate and long-term concern and comfortably the weakest area of our squad.

And to be honest, for me - leaving aside the numbers/quality debate - my concern about the midfield is that it is so, so, slow. Not a single one of the 8 players we have on the books excels in terms of pace or physicality and for what a Klopp midfield is actually required to do, that feels kind of wild to me. I mean we're a team who prides itself on high intensity, being first to second balls, high pressing and who asks a lot of the midfield in terms of covering the full backs but we line up every week with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson - it's not a particularly mobile or youthful bunch. It's fine when we monopolise the ball but when teams are prepared to come out and contest the ball in the middle of the park it's clear that we can struggle.

It just feels like we're compromising when we really, really don't have to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35081 on: Today at 08:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:34:41 pm
Well, there's always a chance that Barca get so desperate that they ship de Jong on a £10 million loan with option to buy near deadline day, you'll never know.

I think if we'd had any interest in De Jong, if the club had been in the slightest bit interested in him, we'd have tried to sign him by now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35082 on: Today at 08:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:36:04 pm

I mean even putting aside the (very valid) discussions about the injury proneness of our midfield set, half of this midfield group are the very definition of short-term options. Milner and Ox will undoubtedly leave next summer, Keita is currently on track to join them. Henderson and Thiago are over 30 and either barely fit or slowing down. The only "long-term" option we actually have nailed on in midfield is Fabinho. We all hope Jones, Elliott and Carvalho will go on to make themselves LFC stalwarts but the former hasn't quite kicked on in the past few years and it remains to be seen if the latter two can be options in midfield over the course of a full season - either way, I think the three of them are arguably competing for one spot as I'm not sure playing two of them together would work. Honestly we need to be looking for at least 2 starting quality midfielders over the next 18-24 months, maybe 3 depending on how things pan out with some of the current crop. Why not start that rebuild now? It's not like we're in rude health and overreacting to one or two minor set backs by throwing a short-term option at it - it's both an immediate and long-term concern and comfortably the weakest area of our squad.




Because as said by myself and others, perhaps the players the club have targeted for the rebuild aren't available this summer for one reason or another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35083 on: Today at 08:55:41 pm »
I do feel like a midfielder needs to be brought in now if possible, if Thiago is out for a few months. That takes us up until the World Cup break and with the way the season is split, that is a huge loss. We have the numbers in midfield but the issue is one of our two world class midfielders is now unavailable. If you could guarantee Naby would stay fit throughout Thiagos absence then I wouldnt feel the need was as great but even as a huge Naby fan, that would feel like a slight risk.

Maybe Jurgen has faith in Elliot and Carvalho but well see. Theres also no guarantee a new player would be able to slot right in and be able to perform while they adapt. Im sure a player of Bellinghams quality would but that doesnt seem a likely deal at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35084 on: Today at 08:59:36 pm »
Any substance in Gavi wanting out if Barca sign Bernardo Silva
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35085 on: Today at 09:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:36:04 pm
It's interesting, a lot of the debate here seems to be perceived short versus long-termism,
I think it's less 'short-termism' vs 'long-termism' and more 'buy a suitable player-ism' vs 'buy a specific targeted individual player-ism'


Quote
Do we take the very real and very unnecessary risk of leaving ourselves short again because of the presence of a whole handful of players who probably won't be here for much longer?

The presumption (because really none of us know anything for sure) is that there's a plan in place to address this in stages. It's just that fans want the first stage now, whereas Klopp seems to want to wait to roll-out the first stage.

Quote
And to be honest, for me - leaving aside the numbers/quality debate - my concern about the midfield is that it is so, so, slow. Not a single one of the 8 players we have on the books excels in terms of pace or physicality and for what a Klopp midfield is actually required to do, that feels kind of wild to me. I mean we're a team who prides itself on high intensity, being first to second balls, high pressing and who asks a lot of the midfield in terms of covering the full backs but we line up every week with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson - it's not a particularly mobile or youthful bunch. It's fine when we monopolise the ball but when teams are prepared to come out and contest the ball in the middle of the park it's clear that we can struggle.
I do tend to agree with a lot of that. It's why Tchou (from the little I know of him) seemed like a perfect fit. That also suggests that the club agree about the kind of players needed in this next iteration of the midfield.

Quote
It just feels like we're compromising when we really, really don't have to.
But maybe the club are choosing to for reasons that fans don't really know or consider. It's easy for us to say 'buy...'. We aren't actually at the coalface having to take every factor into account.

Who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35086 on: Today at 09:04:37 pm »
Did I read correct that klopp said after todays game that "the midfield wasn't good and a transfer must make sense now, and in the long term"

What's our net spend this summer thus far? Not inc stadium expenditure etc etc.  players only
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35087 on: Today at 09:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:36:04 pm
It's interesting, a lot of the debate here seems to be perceived short versus long-termism, but is there not an argument that what we're doing (by sticking) is in itself looking a bit short-term? We're saying "oh but we've got loads of players there" which is true this season, but won't be true in a season or so's time. Do we take the very real and very unnecessary risk of leaving ourselves short again because of the presence of a whole handful of players who probably won't be here for much longer?

I mean even putting aside the (very valid) discussions about the injury proneness of our midfield set, half of this midfield group are the very definition of short-term options. Milner and Ox will undoubtedly leave next summer, Keita is currently on track to join them. Henderson and Thiago are over 30 and either barely fit or slowing down. The only "long-term" option we actually have nailed on in midfield is Fabinho. We all hope Jones, Elliott and Carvalho will go on to make themselves LFC stalwarts but the former hasn't quite kicked on in the past few years and it remains to be seen if the latter two can be options in midfield over the course of a full season - either way, I think the three of them are arguably competing for one spot as I'm not sure playing two of them together would work. Honestly we need to be looking for at least 2 starting quality midfielders over the next 18-24 months, maybe 3 depending on how things pan out with some of the current crop. Why not start that rebuild now? It's not like we're in rude health and overreacting to one or two minor set backs by throwing a short-term option at it - it's both an immediate and long-term concern and comfortably the weakest area of our squad.

And to be honest, for me - leaving aside the numbers/quality debate - my concern about the midfield is that it is so, so, slow. Not a single one of the 8 players we have on the books excels in terms of pace or physicality and for what a Klopp midfield is actually required to do, that feels kind of wild to me. I mean we're a team who prides itself on high intensity, being first to second balls, high pressing and who asks a lot of the midfield in terms of covering the full backs but we line up every week with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson - it's not a particularly mobile or youthful bunch. It's fine when we monopolise the ball but when teams are prepared to come out and contest the ball in the middle of the park it's clear that we can struggle.

It just feels like we're compromising when we really, really don't have to.

Yep. And just 'having the numbers' isn't enough when the overall quality isn't high enough and half the options are so injury prone. We have nine midfielders but would probably be OK with seven if we had a bit more quality and they didn't get injured so often.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35088 on: Today at 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:40:28 pm
Because as said by myself and others, perhaps the players the club have targeted for the rebuild aren't available this summer for one reason or another.

How do we know they'll be available next summer? Or the summer after?

First choice targets have been unavailable to us for one reason or another in the past, but we've adapted plans to address our weaknesses. Other times we've waited, which has sometimes worked (VVD) and sometimes not (Keita). This isn't us trying to recruit a starting GK or FB where there is only one position to fill - there is arguably two spots in our starting midfield and plenty of "backup" minutes in an area we rotate plenty becoming available in the next one or two years.

I get what you're saying, and if we were just needing one perfect midfielder to complete an otherwise excellent group I'd understand the idea of waiting for that unicorn, but the entire midfield has questionmarks over it, due to age, contract status, robustness or general fit for the way we play. As it is, we need to be looking to rebuild a chunk of the group and I have a hard time believing NONE of the players we've identified for that are available - it feels more like we've made an executive decision we don't need to bring anyone in, not that we can't.

I get waiting for Bellingham (not without risk, I actually don't think he ends up here) but we need quite a bit more than Bellingham if we're being brutally honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35089 on: Today at 09:24:00 pm »
I think we will sign someone and it'll be one of those transfers that's done and dusted in a couple of days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35090 on: Today at 09:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:13:28 pm
How do we know they'll be available next summer? Or the summer after?

Because I believe the club will have made enquires about certain players. Bellingham is the highest profile one. It's common knowledge Dortmund won't be letting him go this season after selling Haaland though. But there may be others too. And I'll leave it there.

By the way, I believe we need more than one top-class midfielder myself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35091 on: Today at 09:30:47 pm »
Against City the midfield of Jones, Fabinho and Henderson kind of had their arses handed to them. We lacked a lot without Thiago. We had enough numbers but now we really are stretched and looking laboured. We need to sign a midfielder now, we can rely on Keita.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35092 on: Today at 09:32:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:24:00 pm
I think we will sign someone and it'll be one of those transfers that's done and dusted in a couple of days.

Welcome Ben Davies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35093 on: Today at 09:32:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:25:31 pm




Again it depends what we want to accomplish and now it depends on Thiagos diagnosis. There really arent too many counter arguments to buying a midfielder if our best midfielder is out for the first 3 months (for example), and the goal is to win the league this season.
I don't think we went in to this season thinking we need Thiago fit for a lot of the season to win the league. He's not shown here, or really at Bayern, that he can play enough minutes to make a significant difference over a season. Same with Keita and Ox..

Even if he misses every league game between now and the World Cup he'd still have a chance of matching his total league starts for the last 3 seasons
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35094 on: Today at 09:37:05 pm »
Thiago, Jones, Ox, and Keita are already injured. Keita might be back soon, but his injury history speaks for itself. We need an 8, unless were relying on Elliot to play significant minutes.
