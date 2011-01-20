« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34920 on: Today at 01:45:28 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:48:52 pm
Yeah and when they do this (not bolstering depth) it tends to be because they've a specific target in mind, doesn't it?
When they did that in the past it cost the club. And I am not convinced it was about specific targets, unless the specific target was breaking even. This year, despite the massive outlay of cash, they are looking to break even again, but once again it feels like they are just a step behind in the transfer market. Last season was incredible, but ultimately a disappointment in the final stretch, you end up wondering what they might have achieved had they invested a bit more in the squad a few seasons prior to that. 1 more midfielder last season may have bridged the gap. The introduction of just one player (Diaz) had a huge impact last season. This season Nunez cancels out Haaland, would 1 more midfielder bridge the gap? It's frustrating, as for reasons I outlined above, the midfield is where the gaps may occur, and those fine margins might be the difference at the end of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34921 on: Today at 01:46:10 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:56:32 am
Carl Markham@carlmarkham.52m
JK on transfers We have too many injuries, yes, but at the moment nothing has changed.

Carl Markham@carlmarkham·49m
Replying to @carlmarkham
JK We cant solve a problem for four weeks with a transfer but the window is still open. On @Alissonbecker Hes fine.

If you read between the lines it looks like Bellingham is happening this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34922 on: Today at 01:55:17 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:46:10 pm
If you read between the lines it looks like Bellingham is happening this summer.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34923 on: Today at 02:05:21 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:45:28 pm
When they did that in the past it cost the club. And I am not convinced it was about specific targets, unless the specific target was breaking even. This year, despite the massive outlay of cash, they are looking to break even again, but once again it feels like they are just a step behind in the transfer market. Last season was incredible, but ultimately a disappointment in the final stretch, you end up wondering what they might have achieved had they invested a bit more in the squad a few seasons prior to that. 1 more midfielder last season may have bridged the gap. The introduction of just one player (Diaz) had a huge impact last season. This season Nunez cancels out Haaland, would 1 more midfielder bridge the gap? It's frustrating, as for reasons I outlined above, the midfield is where the gaps may occur, and those fine margins might be the difference at the end of the season.

So we lost the Champions League final and only got 92 points because we didn't sign enough players? That's a daft attitude and I think deep down you know it. Klopp actually wants it this way, he wants us to sign the right player, not just fill gaps (not that we really have many) with anyone we can.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34924 on: Today at 02:26:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:48:52 pm
Yeah and when they do this (not bolstering depth) it tends to be because they've a specific target in mind, doesn't it?
Indeed. And to be when the target has made it clear we're at the top of his list, also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34925 on: Today at 02:27:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:45:28 pm
Last season was incredible, but ultimately a disappointment in the final stretch, you end up wondering what they might have achieved had they invested a bit more in the squad a few seasons prior to that.

Net spend in last 2 season is: 130M euros

Covid related losses are somewhere between 50 and 100M

Infrastructure improvements - ARE started and Kirkby completed

Wage bill still amongst Top 4 in country over each of the last 2 financial years and 2nd overall when combining the last 2 finical years accounts.

I look at the above and think that given the circumstances the financial investment has been fine. I also think the club as a whole, with Klopp a key player, have utilised those resources very well to keep us competitive and refresh the squad.

Without getting into specific (like we should have bought player X), over the last few seasons what would you have expected in terms of investment? How would you have financed this given the Covid-19 related losses (I think we had about 50M loss in accounts over last 2 seasons).

Genuinely interested since I keep on seeing the odd comment about us 'breaking even' this summer and that being something people see as a common theme. In terms of transfers I don't think that's true. I think when you look at wages and transfers combined I'm not sure that's true, even this summer. The transfer net spend is even but if you factor in new contracts for Jota, Salah and Gomez plus the agent fees and potential signing on fees I suspect that'll be considerably more than the wages lost through selling Mane, Origi, Minamino and Milner on reduced terms (being in mind we have additional wages of Diaz, Nunez and Carvalho since last accounts).

Like I said I'm not trying to defend the club but genuinely interested in what you think is the appropriate level of investment and how you'd have financed that in the current operating model at Liverpool.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34926 on: Today at 02:30:54 pm »
Good post Jookie, and quite something that the club even has to be defended (I know you're not) STILL to certain posters.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34927 on: Today at 02:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:05:21 pm
Klopp actually wants it this way, he wants us to sign the right player, not just fill gaps (not that we really have many) with anyone we can.

I think you can extend it from Klopp to his team and the entire recruitment team and the clubs philosophy around how resources are utilised for recruitment and retention.

The thing is, I think people know this. But don't have the balls want to openly criticise Klopp around the recruitment policy he's a huge part of.

If you think not having a midfielder brought in this summer is an absolute key factor in us not winning this season, have the bravery to put you neck out and blame Klopp (and others).

It's the same with the midfielder durability issues. People will go around the houses on age profile, the young players not being ready and Fabinho, AOC  nd Henderson not being durable etc.. The main 2 players in midfield who are really important and have the biggest questions about them around durability and availability are Thiago and Keita. I'd say almost exclusively their quality married with concerns around availability is why we carry 8 midfielder rather than 6 like City.

Due to what those 2 players (Thiago and Keita) bring to the team when fit it's  a calculated risk that the club decide to take. I'm absolutely fine with that, though I'd have liked an AOC replacement with better availability and maybe a different age and attribute profile. However, people who are critical of this approach don't won't to explicitly say this. Because criticising Thiago would get them jumped upon.

DonkeyWan and Dave McCoy are 2 people who are hiding behind this a bit. If you think midfield is such an issue and something we have neglected over the last few years and has contributed to us not winning trophies then say who you blame for that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34928 on: Today at 03:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:38:16 pm
I think you can extend it from Klopp to his team and the entire recruitment team and the clubs philosophy around how resources are utilised for recruitment and retention.

The thing is, I think people know this. But don't have the balls want to openly criticise Klopp around the recruitment policy he's a huge part of.

If you think not having a midfielder brought in this summer is an absolute key factor in us not winning this season, have the bravery to put you neck out and blame Klopp (and others).

It's the same with the midfielder durability issues. People will go around the houses on age profile, the young players not being ready and Fabinho, AOC  nd Henderson not being durable etc.. The main 2 players in midfield who are really important and have the biggest questions about them around durability and availability are Thiago and Keita. I'd say almost exclusively their quality married with concerns around availability is why we carry 8 midfielder rather than 6 like City.

Due to what those 2 players (Thiago and Keita) bring to the team when fit it's  a calculated risk that the club decide to take. I'm absolutely fine with that, though I'd have liked an AOC replacement with better availability and maybe a different age and attribute profile. However, people who are critical of this approach don't won't to explicitly say this. Because criticising Thiago would get them jumped upon.

DonkeyWan and Dave McCoy are 2 people who are hiding behind this a bit. If you think midfield is such an issue and something we have neglected over the last few years and has contributed to us not winning trophies then say who you blame for that.

So people can't suggest on a forum that they'd like another midfielder without having to blame someone for it costing us trophies?

I would like us to buy another mf with better defensive attributes than Jones, someone who is robust, agile and fast.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34929 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:27:05 pm
Net spend in last 2 season is: 130M euros

Covid related losses are somewhere between 50 and 100M

Infrastructure improvements - ARE started and Kirkby completed

Wage bill still amongst Top 4 in country over each of the last 2 financial years and 2nd overall when combining the last 2 finical years accounts.

I look at the above and think that given the circumstances the financial investment has been fine. I also think the club as a whole, with Klopp a key player, have utilised those resources very well to keep us competitive and refresh the squad.

Without getting into specific (like we should have bought player X), over the last few seasons what would you have expected in terms of investment? How would you have financed this given the Covid-19 related losses (I think we had about 50M loss in accounts over last 2 seasons).

Genuinely interested since I keep on seeing the odd comment about us 'breaking even' this summer and that being something people see as a common theme. In terms of transfers I don't think that's true. I think when you look at wages and transfers combined I'm not sure that's true, even this summer. The transfer net spend is even but if you factor in new contracts for Jota, Salah and Gomez plus the agent fees and potential signing on fees I suspect that'll be considerably more than the wages lost through selling Mane, Origi, Minamino and Milner on reduced terms (being in mind we have additional wages of Diaz, Nunez and Carvalho since last accounts).

Like I said I'm not trying to defend the club but genuinely interested in what you think is the appropriate level of investment and how you'd have financed that in the current operating model at Liverpool.


Those are very selective stats (why last two years, not last 5?). Elsewhere I have seen stats suggesting thast Klopp's total net spend since 2015 was just £145m, or £20m a year. But those are also stats that are questionable. What isn't in doubt are the figures released by the club themsleves (that Swiss ramble routinely analyses) which shopw the club has never been richer, a reduced wage bill and plenty of capacity for further growth. You can post all the other estimates you like, but it won't alter the fact that the club has plenty of money and was widely reported to be looking to get a midfielder during the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34930 on: Today at 03:12:24 pm »
And for the record, if we lose the league by one point and it can be largely attributed to the unavailability of Fabinho or Thiago and Milner or Jones putting in a less than perfect performance then, yeah, I guess the blame would lie with the club hierarchy, including the manager, and their difference of opinion to me. Does that mean I don't appreciate them? Hell no. I'm just intelligent enough to have my own opinion. Sorry Jookie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34931 on: Today at 03:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:04:57 pm
So people can't suggest on a forum that they'd like another midfielder without having to blame someone for it costing us trophies?

I would like us to buy another mf with better defensive attributes than Jones, who is robust, agile and fast.

Not at all.

But if you are blaming lack of recruitment in certain areas for not winning trophies over the last 2 seasons and/or saying not buying a midfielder is a likely or probably cause for us maybe not winning the league this season, then surely the extension of that is that you think someone at the club is responsible for not making these necessary changes or investments.

Like I said, I would like a new midfielder. I don't think it makes or breaks our season though. Anyone we bring in now will likely be 4th choice at the very most. Tchouameni and Bellingham (potentially other non available midfielders) may be a different case. Hence why we we're willing to go after Tchouameni.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34932 on: Today at 03:16:10 pm »
Net spend? Taking risks with the squad? Would have won loads more if FSG weren't skinflints? By jove...it must be August!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34933 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:11:10 pm
Those are very selective stats (why last two years, not last 5?). Elsewhere I have seen stats suggesting thast Klopp's total net spend since 2015 was just £145m, or £20m a year. But those are also stats that are questionable. What isn't in doubt are the figures released by the club themsleves (that Swiss ramble routinely analyses) which shopw the club has never been richer, a reduced wage bill and plenty of capacity for further growth. You can post all the other estimates you like, but it won't alter the fact that the club has plenty of money and was widely reported to be looking to get a midfielder during the summer.

Let's look at a 5 year period then.We should also bear in mind that transfer spend and how it's accounted for is very different than net spend based on transfer fees alone. But let's put that to one side.

Revenues

From Swiss Ramble's review of 2020.21 accounts:

#LFC revenue has now fallen £46m (9%) from the £533m peak pre-pandemic two years ago to £487m, as the COVID-driven £81m reduction in match day has been partly offset by £30m increase in commercial. I estimate a club record £540-560m for this season.

As a result, #LFC £487m revenue is the third highest in England, within touching distance of #MUFC £494m, but nearly £100m below #MCFC £570m. There is then a fair sized gap to the following clubs: #CFC £435m, #THFC £360m, #AFC £328m and #LCFC £226m.

#LFC EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortisation), which strips out player sales and exceptional items, improved from £42m to £77m, though this is below #MCFC £116m, #MUFC £95m and #THFC £95m (and also lower than #LFC 2019 peak of £124m).

#LFC reduced pre-tax loss from £46m to £5m, driven by operating expenses falling £37m (6%). Revenue overall was slightly lower at £487m, but profit from player sales increased £12m to £39m. Loss after tax narrowed from £39m to £10m.

COVID losses

From Swiss Ramble on 2020/21 accounts:

#LFC revenue was significantly impacted by COVID. I estimate the loss as £87m in 2020/21 (match day £74m, commercial £10m and broadcasting £3m), which would make £114m lost over the last 2 years. Partly offset by £35m of TV money deferred from prior year accounts to 2020/21.

Wages

From Swiss Ramble

#LFC wage bill fell £12m (3%) from £326m to £314m, as prior year included bonuses for winning 2019 Champions League (played in June 2020) and 2020 Premier League (accrued). Wages have increased by £107m (56%) in the last 4 years, around the same as #CFC and #MCFC.

Following this fall, #LFC £314m wages are 4th highest in the Premier League, below #MCFC £355m, #CFC £333m and #MUFC £323m, then a big gap to #AFC £238m. Underlying growth due to 12 player contract renewals, including Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent and Harvey Elliott.

#LFC wages to turnover ratio slightly improved from 66% to 65%, which is not too bad, given the estimated net £52m COVID revenue impact. Also one of the better results in the Premier League, sandwiched between #MCFC 62% and #MUFC 65%, though much better than #CFC 77%.

Transfer spend

From Swiss Ramble:

#LFC player amortisation, the annual charge to expense transfer fees over a players contract, rose £2m (2%) from £106m to £108m. Nearly doubled from £58m in 2017, but relatively low compared to the other Big Six clubs (except #THFC), especially #CFC £162m and #MCFC £146m.

#LFC spent £136m on player purchases, including Diogo Jota, Thiago, Kostas Tsimikas and Ben Davies, with £93m net spend. This was much higher than prior seasons very low £29m, and was only surpassed by big-spending #CFC £221m and #MCFC £194m, but more than #MUFC £116m.

#LFC have spent a lot of money in the transfer market with a £660m outlay in the last 5 years (prior to 2020/21), but only £318m net spend. Klopp said, Our transfers have to hit the ground running, because we cant make a £40-50m signing and say that if they are not playing, that is not important

In fact, #LFC £278m net spend in 5 years up to 2020 was only 6th highest in the Premier League, far below #MCFC and #MUFC (around £700m). Gross spend of £626m was in 4th place, but around £300m less than #MCFC, #MUFC & #CFC. Spent £75m on Ibrahima Konaté & Luis Diaz this season



The crux of people's gripe seems to be that we are 6th in net spend over the last 5 years. In essence that's because we are behind Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal. We can't compare to Chelsea and City since they have benefactors who fund their clubs. Everton have also had the same over the last few years. They aren't operating with the same model as the other teams.

Liverpool, Arsenal and United are operating approximately similar models.

Cumulative revenues over last 5 years (up to and including 2020/21):

Manchester United 2801M
Liverpool 2329M
Arsenal 1878M

Cumulative wages over last 5 years:

Manchester United 1499M
Liverpool 1422M
Arsenal 1117M

Net Transfer spend in last 5 years:

Manchester United 655M
Liverpool 278M
Arsenal 363M


Total spend on wages+ net transfer

Manchester United 2154M
Liverpool 1700M
Arsenal 1480M


I know this is a really simplistic way to compare resources versus spend but it feels a bit more holistic than net transfer spend only. It generally only uses numbers from the club accounts. Our cumulative spend on squad investment (i.e. wages and transfers(net)) is nearly 220M more than Arsenal's over the last 5 years. That's despite Arsenal's net spend being about 85M more than ours. Our revenues were about 400M more than Arsenal so that's probably part of the reason why.

Compared to United their combined wages and transfer investment over 5 years is about 450M more than ours. Their cumulative revenue over 5 years was about 500M more than ours though.

Like I said it's a simplistic view since it doesn't account for things like dividends payments for United to the Glazers or any existing loan repayments. Equally it doesn't account for infrastructure improvements that we have done and are paying for over the last 5 years (Main stand and Kirkby mainly). United have virtually no infrastructure improvements over the same time period.

What I agree with is that Liverpool are in a healthy position to grow. That's why i think we can spend money (post-pandemic impact on finances) when the right player is available. Luis Diaz is a good example. It would be interesting to see what happens if Bellingham become available for transfer next week. That would really test the hypothesis.

What I don't necessarily agree with is that there has been a lack of investment in the club. That we are holding back finances that is preventing the team. The only real true example of that was January 2020 and even then we don't know if that was a financial or recruitment decision to wait until May to activate Konate's release clause. Comparing our holistic investment in the playing squad versus Arsenal and United (2 closest clubs in terms of operating model and resources) shows we are comparable. We just utilse the available funds better than those 2. We also compare favourably to Bayern Munich if you do this analysis with a similar sized European club with similar(ish) operating model.

Hopefully the above exemplifies this using just facts and over a longer time period like you suggested.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:03:25 pm by Jookie »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34934 on: Today at 03:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:15:42 pm
Not at all.

But if you are blaming lack of recruitment in certain areas for not winning trophies over the last 2 seasons and/or saying not buying a midfielder is a likely or probably cause for us maybe not winning the league this season, then surely the extension of that is that you think someone at the club is responsible for not making these necessary changes or investments.

Like I said, I would like a new midfielder. I don't think it makes or breaks our season though. Anyone we bring in now will likely be 4th choice at the very most. Tchouameni and Bellingham (potentially other non available midfielders) may be a different case. Hence why we we're willing to go after Tchouameni.

Why do you need to polarise the debate? Some people would prefer we bought a midfielder, some don't. Some people think we have enough money to do that. Others prefer it saved until Bellingham, or whoever becomes available, some don't. No ones been over critical of the owners or Klopp. It's a forum. Let people say their opinion without being pushed into "blaming" the manager for not winning everything
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34935 on: Today at 04:01:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:16:10 pm
Net spend? Taking risks with the squad? Would have won loads more if FSG weren't skinflints? By jove...it must be August!

You can't beat these people. They have an opinion that we don't spend enough money, and then anything that goes wrong at the club can just be used to support that narrative. And something will always go wrong because that's sport.

Got an injury? Should have spent more money.
Lose a match? Should have spent more money.
Only won two trophies whilst getting 92 league points and in the final of the Champions League? Should have spent more money.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34936 on: Today at 04:10:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:01:54 pm
You can't beat these people. They have an opinion that we don't spend enough money, and then anything that goes wrong at the club can just be used to support that narrative. And something will always go wrong because that's sport.

Got an injury? Should have spent more money.
Lose a match? Should have spent more money.
Only won two trophies whilst getting 92 league points and in the final of the Champions League? Should have spent more money.


I mean, you are saying people are sayng that. All I said was you are left with the doubt after a season when you go so close, and you are left with the doubt again when recruitm,ent doesn't address the gap from last season. You are being melodramatic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34937 on: Today at 04:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:57:31 pm
Why do you need to polarise the debate? Some people would prefer we bought a midfielder, some don't. Some people think we have enough money to do that. Others prefer it saved until Bellingham, or whoever becomes available, some don't. No ones been over critical of the owners or Klopp. It's a forum. Let people say their opinion without being pushed into "blaming" the manager for not winning everything

Mate I'm annoyed because coming off the back of a season where we won 2 trophies, got to a CL final and got 92 points there is people complaining about lack of investment being the reason for not being even more successful.

I've had over 7000 posts on here and very rarely had a fiesty discussion with anyone. Some of what others have written the last few days has pushed my buttons.

It's not because of a difference of opinion because I actually want us to buy a midfielder. There's debate to add about it but i've been triggered mainly due to 2 reasons:

(1) a lack of desire from some posters to want to explore why the club have not bought a midfielder this summer (despite trying to on 1 occasion). Surely people must think there is a reason why we haven't bought if they see a huge problem in midfield. I'm assuming here that no-one on these boards think they can see issues with the squad that Klopp and his staff can't.

(2) a narrow minded view of squad investment that is centred all around net transfer spend. Transfer spend equate to <30% of squad investment  when you include wages over the last 2 season. So why so much emphasis in this and a complete disregard to retention of the squad and investment there? Even beyond that we've spent about 130M euro net over the last few seasons despite some impact on finances due to Covid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34938 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm »
Jookie and DW, one of you need to change your avatar, I keep getting confused about which side I'm on when I start reading posts without looking at who's posted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34939 on: Today at 04:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:14:27 pm
Jookie and DW, one of you need to change your avatar, I keep getting confused about which side I'm on when I start reading posts without looking at who's posted.

The two do have something of an avatarial relationship...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34940 on: Today at 04:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:12:24 pm
And for the record, if we lose the league by one point and it can be largely attributed to the unavailability of Fabinho or Thiago and Milner or Jones putting in a less than perfect performance then, yeah, I guess the blame would lie with the club hierarchy, including the manager, and their difference of opinion to me. Does that mean I don't appreciate them? Hell no. I'm just intelligent enough to have my own opinion. Sorry Jookie.

The above is my reason for wanting us to replace AOC in the squad.

I'm however, cognisant that I have <1% of the information available to myself about player availabilities, the ability to sell current players, the impact of a new midfielder on current midfielders, impact on future transfers etc.. I'm also fully aware that we have one of the smartest and effective set ups, headed by Klopp, Gordon and Edwards/Ward, in World football when it comes to recruitment and squad building. The evidence of their impact is clearly there to see. It's also worth saying that whilst brilliant they aren't 100% flawless.

That's why, for me, it's clear that rather than shouting into the void about not signing a mdifleder this summer, it's worth considering why one of the higher operating football teams in World football have decided not to recruit a midfielder so far. That's the debate rather than can the midfield be improved or if we bought one more maybe we'd have won the CL or got 1 more point in the league, We may have been worse with an additional midfielder and not won anything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34941 on: Today at 04:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:14:27 pm
Jookie and DW, one of you need to change your avatar, I keep getting confused about which side I'm on when I start reading posts without looking at who's posted.

I'll change mine so it matches Al666's. We are generally aligned on our thinking around investment and owners so that should cause less confusion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34942 on: Today at 04:38:22 pm »
People really have that extra midfielder itch again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34943 on: Today at 04:44:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:01:54 pm
You can't beat these people. They have an opinion that we don't spend enough money, and then anything that goes wrong at the club can just be used to support that narrative. And something will always go wrong because that's sport.

Got an injury? Should have spent more money.
Lose a match? Should have spent more money.
Only won two trophies whilst getting 92 league points and in the final of the Champions League? Should have spent more money.

I think the most annoying thing as Jookie says, is that a lot of the decisions are very likely to be decisions made by the manager.

We bid big for Tchouameni this summer. Unless you're a bit simple, I can't imagine you actually think that because we didnt get Tchouameni we went for Nunez instead. In which case....the money is surely still there for a CM. And either the owners have said 'If you can't have Tchouameni, you can't have anyone' or the manager has said 'I'd rather we didn't just spend money for the sake of having one extra body in midfield'. In which case...just have the balls to fire your ire of us being in the mire in the right direction.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34944 on: Today at 04:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:28:08 pm
I'll change mine so it matches Al666's. We are generally aligned on our thinking around investment and owners so that should cause less confusion.

Lovely, if you could also start bigging up Peter Lim, that would be great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34945 on: Today at 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:38:22 pm
People really have that extra midfielder itch again.

At least it's moved on from needing another front 3 option on the same level as Firmino, Mane and Salah.

I wonder if it's the same people casting doubts and serious ire about midfield recruitment that were raising doubts about the strength of the front 3 prior to the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons. Shame because lack of depth messed up both those seasons as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34946 on: Today at 04:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:09:42 am
There is another potential reason. In my opinion you are coming across as someone who thinks we are desperate for midfield re-enforcements. I trying, maybe not very well, to make points why he havent made any moves after missing out on Tchouameni. Wed buy the right midfielder if they were available. But what weve seen since is that we wont buy it that top tier target isnt available. I think theres reason for that and tried to explain them. You dont seem to want to hear or understand those potential reasons. Admittedly Ill apologies though if Im not being clear enough though.

Ill leave it there since I either cant make point clearly enough to you or you arent grasping the point Im trying to make. For clarity, Ill say again that Id buy a midfielder this summer if possible. I think thats  1 thing we can agree on.

Eh? I said if there's any place you can nitpick about the squad it's in midfield so it's understandable to see people nitpick about it.  With that said if anybody here is posting as if they already know getting a midfielder would make the difference for the 22/23 season between winning the title or not then they are full of shit and should get some time off from posting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34947 on: Today at 04:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:52:47 pm
Lovely, if you could also start bigging up Peter Lim, that would be great.

Will do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34948 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34949 on: Today at 07:18:51 pm »
It is kind of weird that there are those who constantly think that we havent spent enough money. It seems to me the FSG model works if we have the right people managing the process.
