Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1749673 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34840 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
Sesko would be a great global software company name
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34841 on: Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm
We've only taken a punt on an Austrian Bundesliga striker when there was a tiny buy-out clause. Unless he blows up this season, I'd say there'd be another club between him and LFC, perhaps Leipzig.
On the other hand Klopp has a thing about players who play well against us. And it usually works out well so it's not a bad thing in his case.

Who knows, but what this shows, again, is that there's always another player. If this kid does blow up than he'll be all the rage and the one everyone insists is the must buy player, we'll regret it if we don't etc...until the next one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34842 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
we should stop messing around and complete the Mbappe deal
Why? Is Julian Ward leaving?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34843 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
Quote
Fútbol Total
@FutbolTotalCF
🚨 EXCL: El FC Barcelona quiere fichar a Trent Alexander-Arnold, contrato hasta 2025, en 2023 para ser su gran fichaje y completar la plantilla la próxima temporada. El club ofrecería aproximadamente 80 M por el lateral. #FCBlive 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🚨 EXCL: FC Barcelona wants to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, contract until 2025, in 2023 to be their big signing and complete the squad next season. The club would offer approximately 80 M  for the side.

https://twitter.com/FutbolTotalCF/status/1554913628846956546

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34844 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34845 on: Yesterday at 11:06:32 pm »
Which side of him does the 80m get? And do they intend to purchase the other sides for 80m in future seasons?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34846 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm
Sesko would be a great global software company name

He could run a gigolo company providing male escorts for hire. Sesko Rooters.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34847 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:06:32 pm
Which side of him does the 80m get? And do they intend to purchase the other sides for 80m in future seasons?

His quickly taken corners are alone worth 80m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34848 on: Today at 02:09:45 am »
Looks like Luis Alberto will finally leave  Lazio!

20m or so.. we get 30% (or maybe 30% of the profit??)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34849 on: Today at 08:58:18 am »
Quote
United are searching for strikers and football director John Murtough met the agent of Benjamin Sesko last Wednesday. More talks are planned over the Red Bull Salzburg centre-forward but United face competition from Chelsea and possibly Liverpool, who have a good relationship with the Red Bull group. Sesko scored against Jurgen Klopps side last week.

From The  Athletic
nothing much but hopefully Sesko stays at Salzburg.
He probably needs to for his development
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34850 on: Today at 09:04:37 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:58:18 am
From The  Athletic
nothing much but hopefully Sesko stays at Salzburg.
He probably needs to for his development

You'd imagine that if we were interested, we'd look to do a deal where he could stay there for at least another season. No point bringing him in now when we have Nunez and Firmino (and Jota and Diaz and Salah).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34851 on: Today at 09:14:44 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:58:18 am
From The  Athletic
nothing much but hopefully Sesko stays at Salzburg.
He probably needs to for his development

"Possibly Liverpool". That sounds like pure guess work to be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34852 on: Today at 09:16:30 am »
Why would we sign Sesko so soon after signing Nunez?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34853 on: Today at 09:18:49 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:16:30 am
Why would we sign Sesko so soon after signing Nunez?

Exactly. It's nonsense. Absolutely no chance we are interested in bringing Sesko to Liverpool imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34854 on: Today at 09:54:51 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
we should stop messing around and complete the Mbappe deal
Running it close to get him registered for the Fulham game if you ask me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34855 on: Today at 10:27:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:09:45 am
Looks like Luis Alberto will finally leave  Lazio!

20m or so.. we get 30% (or maybe 30% of the profit??)

Yeah, I think it's 30% of anything over and above about £6m. Looks like we sold him for £4.5m + add-ons and you've got to imagine most of those were achieved over the course of his time there.

Ryan Kent also linked with a move away and we've got a 20% clause there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34856 on: Today at 10:39:22 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34857 on: Today at 10:40:11 am »
If we can get those two sell-on fees then we might be able to start negotiating with Naby over a new contract, right clinical?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34858 on: Today at 11:43:52 am »
Ox out for months & Jones out for 2-4 weeks

I do think a CM is becoming more of a need now.
Not to say its anything like 2 years ago with the CB's.

We need rotation in midfield Thiago cannot play 5 games in a row imo too risky. Keita has had injury issues in the past.

When we see the profile of our midfield we really could do with a powerful midfield player imo. I like the look of Onana & Nunes.
Creativity wise our options are excellent

I do think Carvalho can be be great as a LCM & If Bajcetic could be an option but unproven
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34859 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »
We have loads of bodies for midfield but its really not an ideal group in some ways, how injury prone some of them are and Jones may be is one of the issues. Hopefully it wont cost us this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34860 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm »
Transfer hopefuls on on deadline day after the window slams shut.



Personally hoping we get new deals with Keita and Bobby sorted,perhaps Nat's transfer/loan to Bournemouth/Fulham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34861 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:16:30 am
Why would we sign Sesko so soon after signing Nunez?

Because Ward likes it when the booty goes da na (na na)?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34862 on: Today at 12:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:08:14 pm
Because Ward likes it when the booty goes da na (na na)?

I know he only scored 5 league goals last season but Ward thinks he can Unleash the Dragon that is Sesko.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34863 on: Today at 12:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:11:03 pm
I know he only scored 5 league goals last season but Ward thinks he can Unleash the Dragon that is Sesko.

Absolutely. Wardie, if ya hear me, say yeaaah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34864 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:11:03 pm
I know he only scored 5 league goals last season but Ward thinks he can Unleash the Dragon that is Sesko.

Not the most agile though is he. Apparently turns like a truck truck truck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34865 on: Today at 01:22:17 pm »
Unbelievable commitment to turn of the millennium shite RnB chaps. Well played.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34866 on: Today at 02:11:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:43:52 am
Ox out for months & Jones out for 2-4 weeks

I do think a CM is becoming more of a need now.

Yep. Add one now for insurance and with next year in mind. It's the one part of our team we can afford to be overstocked in and with the condensed schedule for the WC we will inevitably pick up more injuries and have fatigue issues
