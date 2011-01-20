Ox out for months & Jones out for 2-4 weeks



I do think a CM is becoming more of a need now.

Not to say its anything like 2 years ago with the CB's.



We need rotation in midfield Thiago cannot play 5 games in a row imo too risky. Keita has had injury issues in the past.



When we see the profile of our midfield we really could do with a powerful midfield player imo. I like the look of Onana & Nunes.

Creativity wise our options are excellent



I do think Carvalho can be be great as a LCM & If Bajcetic could be an option but unproven