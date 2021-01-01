We've only taken a punt on an Austrian Bundesliga striker when there was a tiny buy-out clause. Unless he blows up this season, I'd say there'd be another club between him and LFC, perhaps Leipzig.



On the other hand Klopp has a thing about players who play well against us. And it usually works out well so it's not a bad thing in his case.Who knows, but what this shows, again, is that there's always another player. If this kid does blow up than he'll be all the rage and the one everyone insists is the must buy player, we'll regret it if we don't etc...until the next one