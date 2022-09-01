Tomorrow will mark the last 4 weeks of the the summer 2022 transfer window. From a Liverpool perspective, what are everyone's expectation for INs and OUTs by 11pm on Thursday September 1st 2022?



My personal expectation is that the only OUTs will be Nat Phillips (6-8M) and Sepp van der Berg (loan). We carried 5 centre backs last seasons so conceivable that we may keep 1 of these centre backs as cover. I do think the 5th CB last season (Phillips in 2021 and Williams in 2022) was because of 3 players coming back from long term injury and a new, young CB arriving. May not be needed in 2022/23.



I don't expect any more OUTs. Or any INs. I wouldn't be surprised if Keita and/or Firmino signed contract extensions before the September 1st though.



If it does look like the above, how would people be feeling? Happy with the squad? Worried?



Personally I like the look of the squad. I'd have liked an addition in midfield with probably AOC being moved on. Once Tchouameni was off the table and Bellingham wasn't available, that additional midfielder was always going to be a depth option. Still nice to have but not essential in my opinion,



Is anyone expecting or anticipating any more activity than that described above?