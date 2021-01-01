« previous next »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm
We seem to be the only top club that still cares about running a sound operating model, doesnt seem fair that clubs not as successful are able to spend more than us but it is what it is


Some clubs have very different models. City, Newcastle and previously Chelsea being the obvious examples.

Other clubs run a similar model but have made different choices with financing. Spurs and Arsenal are good examples were the self funding model has recently been supplemented with loans to support short term spending and cover Covid losses.

Some models are worse than ours. United is the prime example. Self funding but with added weight of owners who take a dividend and dont finance or support infrastructure improvements.

Beyond clubs who have a benefactor I actually think most other top clubs run a model that is more similar to ours. Just different financing and sporting choices at different times
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
That wasn't meant as a criticism mate, it just genuinely seems like we are breaking even (maybe even making a profit, if Nat Phillips leaves) and last year recorded record profits, as well as getting quite a few high earners out the door.

I dont think weve made a profit in the last 2 years. Based on club finances we had a combined 50M loss before tax over the last few years.

The club wage bill has stayed relatively similar. Slight drop from 19/20 to 20/21 could be linked to lower sporting success and bonuses.

Net spend is 130M euros over last 2 full seasons (not necessarily fully aligned with seasons for financial results).

New training facility completed and ARE started.

The above are all facts. We probably are breaking even as a whole -when entire finances are considered and not just transfer spend.

I actually agree that we have money to spend of the right player becomes available or a player departure creates a space in the squad. Bellingham is a example of the right player. I suspect someone like Nunes, at this stage, is a player we might move for if space in tge squad becomes available (I.e. an existing player asks to leave or is sold due to contract situation).
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:04 am
Now that's what I call a wide forward.
he can play as a false striker
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...

YNWA Peter
If Rice doesnt sign a new contract I can see him and Bellingham being our next summer window for the 150m total. We need homegrown players if both Milner and Ox will be gone next summer. Those two are the ones that fit our profile and should bein the market unless of course, Rice signs a new deal.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:27:50 am
If Rice doesnt sign a new contract I can see him and Bellingham being our next summer window for the 150m total. We need homegrown players if both Milner and Ox will be gone next summer. Those two are the ones that fit our profile and should bein the market unless of course, Rice signs a new deal.

No thank you! Rice would be a huge waste of money and wages, especially if we also sign Bellingham as he wouldn't be close to being a first choice player. We also have no issues with our homegrown quota, and if we did then we just replace Adrian with someone English.
