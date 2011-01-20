So Chamberlain is out for up to three months, Jones was wearing a boot and using crutches at Anfield last night, and Keita hasn't yet put pen to paper on a new deal. Hopefully Curtis is just a precaution, but probably not the position of strength we wanted to go into the season with in terms of midfield?



Shows how much depth we have in that position though really when all that is going on yet we still have at least 6 realistic options in Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Elliott and Carvalho. Plus Keita can still play despite only having a year left on his contract...So really we're still 5 injuries away from struggling to put out a somewhat functional midfield, and even if we had only 2 available we could work something around dropping Firmino deep.