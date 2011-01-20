I think it's looking like another season where we break even.
Just for some context on this.
Net spend in last 2 completed seasons is about 130M euros. That's despite Covid losses and keeping the wage bill in the Top 4 in the PL during that period (combined wage bill for 2020 & 2021 accounts is 2nd highest in PL but very close to Chelsea and United).
What people really mean is that we've had 2 season in last 4 where the net spend was zero or we made a slight profit. In the other 2 seasons we've spent a reasonable amount whilst increasing the wage bill by about 20% over the same period. Also invested in infrastructure improvements during that period.
I don't mind people being critical of how the club decides to spend it's money. But calling them out 'another season where we break even' with regards to transfer spend is a little far fetched. We do break even when you include wages, opertaing costs, infrastructure improvements etc..That;s part of the point of a self sustaining business model. Just looking at transfer spend (and not even doing it correctly) is a bit narrow thinking, IMO.