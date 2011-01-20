« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1736415 times)

Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
« Reply #34680 on: July 30, 2022, 02:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 30, 2022, 10:26:06 am
Ox out until October. Real shame for him, by the time he's up to speed we're going to be right in the thick of it and I'm not sure he gets a look in.

Don't think it'll have any transfer consequence either, my feeling was that even if Ox was sold we wouldn't get someone.

Hes in the last year of his contact. Its a massive blow to him but the aim has to be to get fully fit and ready before the World Cup break then he might get a look in after or before the International players all go off.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34681 on: Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm »
We arent signing Ronaldo


Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34682 on: Today at 09:33:59 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm
We arent signing Ronaldo

I certainly hope we aren't ...

Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34683 on: Today at 10:04:22 am »
Still think that one would do better for us than the knock-off version
Offline RedEire

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34684 on: Today at 10:39:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...
Sorry for your loss Peter.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34685 on: Today at 10:54:13 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:33:59 am
I certainly hope we aren't ...



 :lmao :wellin
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34686 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:33:59 am
I certainly hope we aren't ...



Now that's what I call a wide forward.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34687 on: Today at 12:58:14 pm »
So Chamberlain is out for up to three months, Jones was wearing a boot and using crutches at Anfield last night, and Keita hasn't yet put pen to paper on a new deal.  Hopefully Curtis is just a precaution, but probably not the position of strength we wanted to go into the season with in terms of midfield?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34688 on: Today at 01:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:58:14 pm
So Chamberlain is out for up to three months, Jones was wearing a boot and using crutches at Anfield last night, and Keita hasn't yet put pen to paper on a new deal.  Hopefully Curtis is just a precaution, but probably not the position of strength we wanted to go into the season with in terms of midfield?

Can't see us signing another midfielder, but it's the one area of our squad that could always do with an extra body. Also probably explains why Morton hasn't been allowed to leave yet.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34689 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:58:14 pm
So Chamberlain is out for up to three months, Jones was wearing a boot and using crutches at Anfield last night, and Keita hasn't yet put pen to paper on a new deal.  Hopefully Curtis is just a precaution, but probably not the position of strength we wanted to go into the season with in terms of midfield?

Shows how much depth we have in that position though really when all that is going on yet we still have at least 6 realistic options in Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Elliott and Carvalho. Plus Keita can still play despite only having a year left on his contract...

So really we're still 5 injuries away from struggling to put out a somewhat functional midfield, and even if we had only 2 available we could work something around dropping Firmino deep.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34690 on: Today at 01:58:57 pm »
I know hes a kid but I wouldnt be worried about Bajetic starting games in an emergency
Offline ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34691 on: Today at 02:00:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:02:34 pm
Can't see us signing another midfielder, but it's the one area of our squad that could always do with an extra body. Also probably explains why Morton hasn't been allowed to leave yet.

I thought he'd already gone to Blackburn, was surprised he was playing last night.
Offline Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34692 on: Today at 02:33:10 pm »
With absolutely no inside knowledge, I have a feeling we'll get Nunes this season and Bellingham next season. Keita contract talks have gone cold seemingly, Curtis in a boot and Ox out for 3 months...it's aaaaaaaaaall coming together...or not
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34693 on: Today at 02:35:22 pm »
Curtis is only precautionary, they were going to take a proper look this week and see if there's anything to it.
Offline Crimson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34694 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:06:04 am
Now that's what I call a wide forward.

:lmao
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34695 on: Today at 03:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:33:10 pm
With absolutely no inside knowledge, I have a feeling we'll get Nunes this season and Bellingham next season. Keita contract talks have gone cold seemingly, Curtis in a boot and Ox out for 3 months...it's aaaaaaaaaall coming together...or not

What about Darwin's mate  Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta from Uruguay .
Offline Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34696 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:11:41 pm
What about Darwin's mate  Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta from Uruguay .

Yeah chuck him in too
Online gerrardisgod

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34697 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm »
Mortons loan to Blackburn confirmed.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34698 on: Today at 03:40:46 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:00:41 pm
I thought he'd already gone to Blackburn, was surprised he was playing last night.

He has now, Season long loan to Blackburn.

Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34699 on: Today at 03:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:33:10 pm
With absolutely no inside knowledge, I have a feeling we'll get Nunes this season and Bellingham next season. Keita contract talks have gone cold seemingly, Curtis in a boot and Ox out for 3 months...it's aaaaaaaaaall coming together...or not

Saw sporting want £50m. I imagine that's well above what we'd be prepared to pay. I think they know City were/are interested and increased his price.
Offline Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34700 on: Today at 04:01:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:55:07 pm
Saw sporting want £50m. I imagine that's well above what we'd be prepared to pay. I think they know City were/are interested and increased his price.

I think a £150 million outlay (approx) for two bright young midfielders in Bellingham and Nunes doesn't sound that ridiculous, particularly when you have Milner and Ox probably leaving next season, questions over Keita and his contract, and Henderson/Thiago not being the most robust midfielders out there. As I say, this is all an absolute guess from my side (slow work day), but with the aforementioned injuries/contract saga's, I wouldn't be surprised if we moved our midfield business forward 12 months, even if only 50% of it. Probably just wishful thinking on my part though...
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34701 on: Today at 04:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 04:01:42 pm
I think a £150 million outlay (approx) for two bright young midfielders in Bellingham and Nunes doesn't sound that ridiculous, particularly when you have Milner and Ox probably leaving next season, questions over Keita and his contract, and Henderson/Thiago not being the most robust midfielders out there. As I say, this is all an absolute guess from my side (slow work day), but with the aforementioned injuries/contract saga's, I wouldn't be surprised if we moved our midfield business forward 12 months, even if only 50% of it. Probably just wishful thinking on my part though...

That's a lot of money but suppose it depends on wages. But imo we need a new midfielder now and another next summer. But don't think we'll get one. Don't think the money is there. I think if we get one it's because Naby is off. We were never going to replace Ox. 
Offline Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34702 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:08:17 pm
That's a lot of money but suppose it depends on wages. But imo we need a new midfielder now and another next summer. But don't think we'll get one. Don't think the money is there. I think if we get one it's because Naby is off. We were never going to replace Ox. 

I think it's looking like another season where we break even, so not sure we can totally discount the option of shelling £40-£50 million on a young midfielder who could stay in the team for years to come (Nunes). Chuck in £90 million odd on Bellingham next year and we're potentially sorted for a good few years (particularly when you have other youngsters coming up). I dunno, I just have a sneaky feeling we're not done yet...and I bloody love Football Manager...
Online Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34703 on: Today at 04:14:14 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:11:41 pm
What about Darwin's mate  Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta from Uruguay .
Potential Manc nickname for him checks out
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34704 on: Today at 04:25:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:08:17 pm
That's a lot of money but suppose it depends on wages. But imo we need a new midfielder now and another next summer. But don't think we'll get one. Don't think the money is there. I think if we get one it's because Naby is off. We were never going to replace Ox.
Why wouldn't the money be there when we were clearly prepared to spend big on Tchouameni
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34705 on: Today at 04:31:01 pm »
After the success of Diaz, and the long break I wouldnt be surprised if we were happy to wait until Jan knowing we can strengthen then. Maybe get someone with less time on their contract too.

When is the transfer window this year with the WC?
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34706 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:25:37 pm
Why wouldn't the money be there when we were clearly prepared to spend big on Tchouameni

Assumed that was spent on Nunez. We are usually the lowest spenders in the top 6.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34707 on: Today at 04:37:14 pm »
Never "assume" on RAWK it will be your downfall.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34708 on: Today at 04:40:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:08:17 pm
That's a lot of money but suppose it depends on wages. But imo we need a new midfielder now and another next summer. But don't think we'll get one. Don't think the money is there. I think if we get one it's because Naby is off. We were never going to replace Ox.

:D
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34709 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
I really like almost all of them but our midfielders are a bit of an injury prone bunch arent they. Im getting a little worried about Jones on that front too, he seems to be unlucky with injuries. That eye one was ridiculous and it kept him out for ages. Hopefully this current thing turns out to be a precaution only.
Online Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34710 on: Today at 04:43:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:40:10 pm
:D
If they don't do what I want them to do there must be serious, unavoidable reasons; the cupboard must be bare; the wallet empty. Why else would they not do what I say?


;)
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34711 on: Today at 05:03:17 pm »
Neil Jones says we're expecting bids for Nat Phillips this week, want £10m for him. Fulham and Bournemouth both keen and two Serie A clubs as well.

One of the promoted PL clubs feels likeliest, they'll have a bit of cash to splash and both their managers are having a go at their clubs for a lack of signings.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34712 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm »
Fulham and Bournemouth both in desperation mode with getting transfers in, could work in our favor and drive Nat's price up. Have to think getting £10m-£15m for him is pretty doable.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34713 on: Today at 05:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 04:14:03 pm
I think it's looking like another season where we break even.

Just for some context on this.

Net spend in last 2 completed seasons is about 130M euros. That's despite Covid losses and keeping the wage bill in the Top 4 in the PL during that period (combined wage bill for 2020 &  2021 accounts is 2nd highest in PL but very close to Chelsea and United).

What people really mean is that we've had 2 season in last 4 where the net spend was zero or we made a slight profit. In the other 2 seasons we've spent a reasonable amount whilst increasing the wage bill by about 20% over the same period. Also invested in infrastructure improvements during that period.

I don't mind people being critical of how the club decides to spend it's money. But calling them out 'another season where we break even' with regards to transfer spend is a little far fetched. We do break even when you include wages, opertaing costs, infrastructure improvements etc..That;s part of the point of a self sustaining business model. Just looking at transfer spend (and not even doing it correctly) is a bit narrow thinking, IMO.

Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34714 on: Today at 05:34:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:32:54 pm
Assumed that was spent on Nunez. We are usually the lowest spenders in the top 6.

Surely when you combine wages and transfer spend we aren't the lowest spenders?

No-one here knows if the lack of spending on a midfielder is due to funds, availability and/or space in the squad.

Personally I think it's because our top targets aren't available or have gone elsewhere. If Bellingham magically become available tomorrow, I think we'd move for him as long as the transfer fee fitted within our valuation of him and his wages fitted into the current wage structure.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34715 on: Today at 05:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:03:17 pm
Neil Jones says we're expecting bids for Nat Phillips this week, want £10m for him. Fulham and Bournemouth both keen and two Serie A clubs as well.

One of the promoted PL clubs feels likeliest, they'll have a bit of cash to splash and both their managers are having a go at their clubs for a lack of signings.
A straight swap for Harrison Reed to bring an end to the long running saga.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34716 on: Today at 06:07:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:32:54 pm
Assumed that was spent on Nunez. We are usually the lowest spenders in the top 6.

Bottom of the spending league :scarf
Online darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34717 on: Today at 06:53:47 pm »
When does the transfer window slam shut?
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #34718 on: Today at 06:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 05:29:56 pm
Just for some context on this.

Net spend in last 2 completed seasons is about 130M euros. That's despite Covid losses and keeping the wage bill in the Top 4 in the PL during that period (combined wage bill for 2020 &  2021 accounts is 2nd highest in PL but very close to Chelsea and United).

What people really mean is that we've had 2 season in last 4 where the net spend was zero or we made a slight profit. In the other 2 seasons we've spent a reasonable amount whilst increasing the wage bill by about 20% over the same period. Also invested in infrastructure improvements during that period.

I don't mind people being critical of how the club decides to spend it's money. But calling them out 'another season where we break even' with regards to transfer spend is a little far fetched. We do break even when you include wages, opertaing costs, infrastructure improvements etc..That;s part of the point of a self sustaining business model. Just looking at transfer spend (and not even doing it correctly) is a bit narrow thinking, IMO.

We seem to be the only top club that still cares about running a sound operating model, doesnt seem fair that clubs not as successful are able to spend more than us but it is what it is
