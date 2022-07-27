When Ronaldo and his wife lost their baby, he felt the love of the Kop. It was classy and right, and it made me proud to be a red. He expressed his gratitude after.
Now, thats as far as it goes!
As a footballer he is way past his best and not what we need. As a wage proposition, it would rightly have other, better players, knocking on the managers door asking for a raise. In terms of squad harmony, no thank you. And for ongoing relations with Man Utd, why poison the well for a player who is past it?
He wants more CL goals. Hopefully a chance for the trophy again too, but he is all about his personal goals. He is the antithesis of the team first ethic Klopp has established.
Big swerve. No thank you.