If Bobby wants the move, I would imagine we wont stand in his way, so long as the money wasnt stupidly low. If Bobby is happy to stay, Im sure we would be happy with that. There has already been a lot of change up top, so theres no need for more at this point.

I would be happy if he signed a new deal as I think his level will be decent for a few more years. Then again, he may want to wind down his contract and assess the Bosman options. Or he might be open to a move now - slower league, Juventus fighting for the title, a CL fixture too. He might think he would rather do that than be a squad man at Liverpool.

I hope he stays, but I think we will be respectful of the players wishes, assuming there is substance to the Juventus rumour.
Bobby had been off the boil since 2018/19 season when Big Div could justifiably have been peeved to not start the final against Spurs. From then on in it's been sporadic goalscoring and LOTS of losing the ball. Ironically, his best performance recently was probably in the final against Madrid just gone.
Anything anywhere near 20mil at this point would be incredible business.

Yes, this is, in fact, a genuinely moronic posting...
If Bobby wants the move, I would imagine we wont stand in his way, so long as the money wasnt stupidly low. If Bobby is happy to stay, Im sure we would be happy with that. There has already been a lot of change up top, so theres no need for more at this point.

I would be happy if he signed a new deal as I think his level will be decent for a few more years. Then again, he may want to wind down his contract and assess the Bosman options. Or he might be open to a move now - slower league, Juventus fighting for the title, a CL fixture too. He might think he would rather do that than be a squad man at Liverpool.

I hope he stays, but I think we will be respectful of the players wishes, assuming there is substance to the Juventus rumour.

Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.
Regarding Bobby. It isn't just about the goals he scores, the way he plays enables others to score. His movement still makes it difficult for our opponents to play how they want to, because they know he has a goal in his pocket at any given moment. His contributions, not just on the pitch but off it and his pure love for the club coupled with Klopps adoration for the way he selflessly plays for the team is enough to ensure his time at this club is deserved in whatever capacity.  I'd like to see him sign for another few years and I believe he would take a pay cut just to stay here (I don't know that for definite but he clearly loves the club, loves Klopp and doesn't strike me as someone who would throw his toys out of the pram) He is still a wonderful player and we are still lucky to have him in the team. I hope he stays until the end of his career. Origi quite rightly has secured his status within LFC history as a legend even though his time here looked to be faltering on occasions but likewise there will always only be one 'no look' Bobby!
Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.

This.
Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.

I agree the timing is bad, if indeed theres any substance to this.

What we dont know, if anything is happening, is how long discussions have been going on for. Jurgen reminded us the other day that we only witness the result, not the process.
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.
£20m + his salary.
But I agree with your point. His smile alone is worth £20m
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

I would prefer bobby to stay, but if we sell him for 30m+, then get antony for about half of bobby's wages I can see a certain logic in that.

Our squad might be a little better balanced, we could still have diaz - jota - salah as a frontline, whilst other players acclimatise, salah might even be allowed move to a central role as time goes by, by having a natural RW in antony
Bobby had been off the boil since 2018/19 season when Big Div could justifiably have been peeved to not start the final against Spurs. From then on in it's been sporadic goalscoring and LOTS of losing the ball. Ironically, his best performance recently was probably in the final against Madrid just gone.
Anything anywhere near 20mil at this point would be incredible business.

One of the worst posts I've read on here in a long time.
