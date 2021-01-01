Yes. There have been a few write ups and analysis pieces. Basically he can do anything in midfield, and could be shaped to be a great player for us for years to come.



At 19 yrs old its not perfect, and theres still some improvement to come. The price he would demand is ridiculous, but thats what you have to do for that sort of player nowadays.



I hope we are in for him for next summer. Bellingham, Elliott, Jones and Carvalho is a smashing crop of young midfielders. They can pressure the old guard and increasingly get more and more minutes as time waits for no man.



Apart from James Milner, obviously!