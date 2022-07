Id far rather we wait a year and get Bellingham (if indeed that is the plan) than sign anyone now as a second choice.





Don't think many would disagree with that, but my feeling is we'll be recruiting two midfielders over the coming year. So in my view, if we go for one this summer it's not instead of Bellingham but to complement him. Jude and another next summer to replace Milner, Ox and potentially Keita.