Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34360 on: Today at 08:38:33 am »
Ward has done great this summer
Got the youngsters some good loan moves too

I wonder what will happen with Van Den Berg & Quansah as I expect Phillips will leave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34361 on: Today at 08:54:27 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:19:06 am
Seems Tyler Morton is off on loan to Blackburn.
No offence but not gona believe you till Samie posts this some 10 hours later with his fancy shaded out text.

Didnt the last player we send on loan to Blackburn have to be recalled as they barely played the young lad, think it was Clarkson, could be wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34362 on: Today at 08:59:02 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:54:27 am
No offence but not gona believe you till Samie posts this some 10 hours later with his fancy shaded out text.

Didnt the last player we send on loan to Blackburn have to be recalled as they barely played the young lad, think it was Clarkson, could be wrong.

Elliott did gangbusters there though. Think the outcomes align with the players quality in their cases.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34363 on: Today at 08:59:56 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:19:06 am
Seems Tyler Morton is off on loan to Blackburn.

What level are they at now, championship?

Hopefully they put the same faith in him as they did Elliot, and he can get lots of games. Would be a great move if it's even just close to the mutual benefit of Harvey's time there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34364 on: Today at 09:07:07 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:59:56 am
What level are they at now, championship?

Hopefully they put the same faith in him as they did Elliot, and he can get lots of games. Would be a great move if it's even just close to the mutual benefit of Harvey's time there

Finished eighth in the Championship last year, just outside the playoff spots, so a good place for him to develop. They've just changed manager though after a few years of Tony Mowbray, so not going to be the same coach that Elliott had.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34365 on: Today at 09:16:07 am »
Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes. [@Ekremkonur]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34366 on: Today at 09:16:15 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:19:06 am
Seems Tyler Morton is off on loan to Blackburn.

This seasons Klopp talks up during pre season so all the podcasts and forums start putting him in squad depth lists 
Will be interesting to see how he does, hes clearly got ability
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34367 on: Today at 09:22:08 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:59:02 am
Elliott did gangbusters there though. Think the outcomes align with the players quality in their cases.

I wonder if that's why Morton's talked up by Klopp as an 8 as well. Clarkson went to Blackburn as a 6 but just didn't have the physicality, especially for the league and rather than get to play his way into it, he was quickly dropped and Blackburn ended up going on a great run with a settled team so he didn't get a look in. As it turned out Blackburn fell off a cliff from January when Clarkson came back, so he could have perhaps got more chances had he stuck it out. We had the same thing with Woodburn at Sheffield United though. Loan players are expected to hit the ground running and if they don't, they're quickly out the side.

Clarkson lacked any first team experience. Morton made 9 appearances last season and mostly starts, including PL and CL. That experience will stand him in good stead for a loan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34368 on: Today at 09:22:53 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:16:07 am
Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes. [@Ekremkonur]

Not reliable, unfortunately
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34369 on: Today at 09:24:19 am »
Quote
Neil Jones@neiljonesgoal
Tyler Morton is expected to join Championship side Blackburn on loan for the season, as Liverpool look to get the midfielder some more senior experience.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34370 on: Today at 09:26:56 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:16:07 am
Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes. [@Ekremkonur]

Think there might be a bit if truth in this
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34371 on: Today at 09:32:10 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:26:56 am
Think there might be a bit if truth in this

Im fairly happy with our current options and showing faith in the young lads.

If we were to spend on a midfield signing do you think wed sell anyone? Or would they be bought as a longer term replacement for one of the older lot? Quite a lot of bodies vying for 3 places already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34372 on: Today at 09:34:57 am »
Be announced today the Morton loan deal, you'd reckon.

On Nunes, don't think it'll happen but he makes sense as a potential target I think. He's playing in Portugal, so that's 50% of the criteria, but beyond that he seems to have the physical profile we're looking for (6ft+) and apparently capable of playing 6 or 8.

At a guess, we like him but think he could do with another season with Sporting. When you look at his career appearances, he's relatively inexperienced. It's only in the last two seasons that he's really racked up game time, and if you look at 20/21 a lot of those appearances were as a sub. So it's essentially one season as a bonafide starter for Sporting, and in that season he also got his first exposure to the CL.

So it could be that we're happy to bide our time with him, monitor his performances this year (Sporting are in the CL again) and then make a move next summer when he'll just be about to turn 25.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34373 on: Today at 09:41:23 am »
I can only see us making a move for Nunes if AOC is moved on. I wouldn't be against it, as long as it didnt stop us making a move for JB next year
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34374 on: Today at 09:44:37 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:41:23 am
I can only see us making a move for Nunes if AOC is moved on. I wouldn't be against it, as long as it didnt stop us making a move for JB next year

If we get MN then we will know for a fact that he is good enough and not have to worry about JB. There are also loads of other good midfielders we could go for such as NB. JK will know what is right for LFC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34375 on: Today at 09:55:31 am »
Blackburn should be a good move for Morton, reckon he'll make a proper contribution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34376 on: Today at 10:00:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:37 am
If we get MN then we will know for a fact that he is good enough and not have to worry about JB. There are also loads of other good midfielders we could go for such as NB. JK will know what is right for LFC.

WTF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34377 on: Today at 10:07:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:32:10 am
Im fairly happy with our current options and showing faith in the young lads.

If we were to spend on a midfield signing do you think wed sell anyone? Or would they be bought as a longer term replacement for one of the older lot? Quite a lot of bodies vying for 3 places already.

By start of next season you'd expect Ox and Milner to no longer be playing but who knows with Millie !

Keita is still a doubt as well unless he signs his contract.

I wouldnt be surprised to see us bid for Nunes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34378 on: Today at 10:37:58 am »
If we go for Nunes I fear it's more Naby is being reluctant on the new contract we've offered him rather than Ox going. I can't see us replacing Ox if he left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34379 on: Today at 10:38:41 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:41:23 am
I can only see us making a move for Nunes if AOC is moved on. I wouldn't be against it, as long as it didnt stop us making a move for JB next year

If we got 10m for AOC and could offset his 120k per week with someone like Nunes it would be an investment in younger player with lots of potential.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34380 on: Today at 10:42:10 am »
I personally wouldnt be that sad to see Keita leave.
Done well last year but he can always pick up an injury.
His pressing can be excellent but physically I think he struggles. Not really strong or quick enough for us,
Nunes looks more dynamic & powerful something we need in midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34381 on: Today at 10:47:11 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:19:06 am
Seems Tyler Morton is off on loan to Blackburn.

Good move around. Quality player that will get match experience and game time there. Not far away so the club will keep a good eye on him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34382 on: Today at 10:49:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:32:10 am
Im fairly happy with our current options and showing faith in the young lads.

If we were to spend on a midfield signing do you think wed sell anyone? Or would they be bought as a longer term replacement for one of the older lot? Quite a lot of bodies vying for 3 places already.

I think the issue for Klopp is keeping a squad happy. With 5 subs it'd be easier but the issue is you're restricted on numbers you can have on the bench, so he's having to leave a few out of his matchday squad every week. Therefore you don't want to be top heavy with numbers. That's one of the reasons signings are usually dependent on sales.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34383 on: Today at 10:50:30 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:42:10 am
Done well last year but he can always pick up an injury.

Annoyingly Welshred doesn't post anymore so we won't have any medical professionals who can confirm this...but I heard a rumour that any player can pick up an injury
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34384 on: Today at 10:50:53 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:16:07 am
Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes. [@Ekremkonur]
This comes on the same day we announce that Morton is going out on loan coincidence? I think not. Welcome to LFC MN
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34385 on: Today at 10:52:22 am »
Nunes links at this point feel like they are originating from the agent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34386 on: Today at 10:54:10 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:50:30 am
Annoyingly Welshred doesn't post anymore so we won't have any medical professionals who can confirm this...but I heard a rumour that any player can pick up an injury
ok he picks up a muscle injury more frequently than majority of our squad
Seems to be behind him now though. But I'm not fully convinced by him. Pressing excellent but he cannot cover long distances so the RCM position isnt ideal for him
