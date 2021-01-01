Be announced today the Morton loan deal, you'd reckon.



On Nunes, don't think it'll happen but he makes sense as a potential target I think. He's playing in Portugal, so that's 50% of the criteria, but beyond that he seems to have the physical profile we're looking for (6ft+) and apparently capable of playing 6 or 8.



At a guess, we like him but think he could do with another season with Sporting. When you look at his career appearances, he's relatively inexperienced. It's only in the last two seasons that he's really racked up game time, and if you look at 20/21 a lot of those appearances were as a sub. So it's essentially one season as a bonafide starter for Sporting, and in that season he also got his first exposure to the CL.



So it could be that we're happy to bide our time with him, monitor his performances this year (Sporting are in the CL again) and then make a move next summer when he'll just be about to turn 25.