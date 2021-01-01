Elliott did gangbusters there though. Think the outcomes align with the players quality in their cases.



I wonder if that's why Morton's talked up by Klopp as an 8 as well. Clarkson went to Blackburn as a 6 but just didn't have the physicality, especially for the league and rather than get to play his way into it, he was quickly dropped and Blackburn ended up going on a great run with a settled team so he didn't get a look in. As it turned out Blackburn fell off a cliff from January when Clarkson came back, so he could have perhaps got more chances had he stuck it out. We had the same thing with Woodburn at Sheffield United though. Loan players are expected to hit the ground running and if they don't, they're quickly out the side.Clarkson lacked any first team experience. Morton made 9 appearances last season and mostly starts, including PL and CL. That experience will stand him in good stead for a loan.