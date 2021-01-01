« previous next »
Ward has done great this summer
Got the youngsters some good loan moves too

I wonder what will happen with Van Den Berg & Quansah as I expect Phillips will leave
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:19:06 am
Seems Tyler Morton is off on loan to Blackburn.
No offence but not gona believe you till Samie posts this some 10 hours later with his fancy shaded out text.

Didnt the last player we send on loan to Blackburn have to be recalled as they barely played the young lad, think it was Clarkson, could be wrong.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:54:27 am
No offence but not gona believe you till Samie posts this some 10 hours later with his fancy shaded out text.

Didnt the last player we send on loan to Blackburn have to be recalled as they barely played the young lad, think it was Clarkson, could be wrong.

Elliott did gangbusters there though. Think the outcomes align with the players quality in their cases.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:19:06 am
Seems Tyler Morton is off on loan to Blackburn.

What level are they at now, championship?

Hopefully they put the same faith in him as they did Elliot, and he can get lots of games. Would be a great move if it's even just close to the mutual benefit of Harvey's time there
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:59:56 am
What level are they at now, championship?

Hopefully they put the same faith in him as they did Elliot, and he can get lots of games. Would be a great move if it's even just close to the mutual benefit of Harvey's time there

Finished eighth in the Championship last year, just outside the playoff spots, so a good place for him to develop. They've just changed manager though after a few years of Tony Mowbray, so not going to be the same coach that Elliott had.
Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes. [@Ekremkonur]
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:19:06 am
Seems Tyler Morton is off on loan to Blackburn.

This seasons Klopp talks up during pre season so all the podcasts and forums start putting him in squad depth discussions 
Will be interesting to see how he does, hes clearly got ability
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:59:02 am
Elliott did gangbusters there though. Think the outcomes align with the players quality in their cases.

I wonder if that's why Morton's talked up by Klopp as an 8 as well. Clarkson went to Blackburn as a 6 but just didn't have the physicality, especially for the league and rather than get to play his way into it, he was quickly dropped and Blackburn ended up going on a great run with a settled team so he didn't get a look in. As it turned out Blackburn fell off a cliff from January when Clarkson came back, so he could have perhaps got more chances had he stuck it out. We had the same thing with Woodburn at Sheffield United though. Loan players are expected to hit the ground running and if they don't, they're quickly out the side.

Clarkson lacked any first team experience. Morton made 9 appearances last season and mostly starts, including PL and CL. That experience will stand him in good stead for a loan.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:16:07 am
Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes. [@Ekremkonur]

Not reliable, unfortunately
Quote
Neil Jones@neiljonesgoal
Tyler Morton is expected to join Championship side Blackburn on loan for the season, as Liverpool look to get the midfielder some more senior experience.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:16:07 am
Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes. [@Ekremkonur]

Think there might be a bit if truth in this
