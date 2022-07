The outlet writes that the Reds have set the 23-year-old as a ‘priority’ for next season, and now ‘prepare to start negotiations’ with the Lions for the transfer.



It’s claimed that despite the signings already made by Liverpool this summer, Jurgen Klopp has identified new needs during pre-season. Now ‘they will advance’ for Nunes’ arrival.



Correio da Manhă doesn’t say how much the Reds want to spend on the player, but they are very sure about the price demanded by Sporting. That’s said to be €45m, plus €5m in bonuses, and ‘there will be no discounts’ in this sale.



To me this very much feels likes a player we like but one we won't move on as a priority.A player we are keeping tabs on and maybe even engaging with this club to figure out the potential terms of a deal. But not one we'll push the button on unless AOC iasks to leave this summer and/or Keita rejects a contract offer (and is then sold this summer). I'm not sure how likely either are but I'd suspect we'd need to see at least 1 of things happen for any move to be made.I think the likes of Nunes fit in a slightly different bracket than the likes of Luis Diaz and potentially Bellingham. Those are players we'll move for, if available, regardless of situation. We'll make space and fund available for these priority targets. We did that in January for Diaz when it looked like he may be going elsewhere.There's then a 2nd pool of targets we like and monitor. We probably have discussions with clubs and agents about them but will only make a concrete move for in certain circumstances. I suspect we are relatively happy to let these players go elsewhere when are own Internal circumstances don't dictate the need for a move (i've guessed that this is potentially movement on AOC or Keita this summer in this example).