No chance any good agent looking to guide his client’s career into the first team would land them at Barcelona. Lazy link I think.



Surely Dortmund or Leipzig is where you’d be steering them if you want first team football and a big move later on.



He’d probably be well-served even signing a short deal with a Brentford or a Brighton, but the smaller profile of club isn’t going to splash £20m on a player who’ll only sign for two seasons.