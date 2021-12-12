« previous next »
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34000 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:24:46 pm
Well I'm sure I'd read that Chile had said that he could play for them.

If that's not true then this looks like a case of Chile con Carney

With the set up and all, I feel like this didn't get the love it deserved.
Offline ElDuderino

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34001 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,957
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34002 on: Today at 12:14:14 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm
With the set up and all, I feel like this didn't get the love it deserved.
:) Thanks mate. Everyone else clearly thought it was mince


Quote from: ElDuderino on Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZMW1nC5Z1w&ab_channel=mustiulu
;D

Alas, like Taki, I can't expect my team mates to pass to me so self-assists it is
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,836
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34003 on: Today at 06:54:13 am »
MARCA reporting that Jude Bellingham wont renew his contract, which Im sure even Blind Freddie could conclude given the interest from several clubs.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34004 on: Today at 07:01:57 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 06:54:13 am
MARCA reporting that Jude Bellingham wont renew his contract, which Im sure even Blind Freddie could conclude given the interest from several clubs.

Dortmund used to be amazing sellers but I think theyve lost their touch a bit by trying to compete. His value is highest this summer, they wouldnt get more regardless of what he does in Germany and theyre never going to win the Bundesliga so I dont get why theyre retaining him. Same with Haaland, held on to him too long.
Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34005 on: Today at 07:09:59 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:01:57 am
Dortmund used to be amazing sellers but I think theyve lost their touch a bit by trying to compete. His value is highest this summer, they wouldnt get more regardless of what he does in Germany and theyre never going to win the Bundesliga so I dont get why theyre retaining him. Same with Haaland, held on to him too long.

Probably because they are determined to pretend like they are competing for the Bundesliga, like they have been pretending for the last 5/6 years.
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34006 on: Today at 07:31:12 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:09:59 am
Probably because they are determined to pretend like they are competing for the Bundesliga, like they have been pretending for the last 5/6 years.
Yeah, it's like the purpose of their club is to win titles, not to sell players. Crazy
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,257
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34007 on: Today at 07:44:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1547288314859819008


I spent some moments saying his name slowly to see if this was an elaborate pun.
Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34008 on: Today at 07:47:19 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:44:00 am
I spent some moments saying his name slowly to see if this was an elaborate pun.

That was the first thing I did too.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34009 on: Today at 07:54:15 am »
Echo reporting Matheus Nunes rumours.

Are we new Wolves?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34010 on: Today at 07:59:01 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:01:57 am
Dortmund used to be amazing sellers but I think theyve lost their touch a bit by trying to compete. His value is highest this summer, they wouldnt get more regardless of what he does in Germany and theyre never going to win the Bundesliga so I dont get why theyre retaining him. Same with Haaland, held on to him too long.

Bellingham will still have two years on contract and potentially he'll have a great World Cup so not much is going to happen to Bellingham value this season to next.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,296
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34011 on: Today at 08:14:38 am »
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34012 on: Today at 08:18:13 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:01 am
Bellingham will still have two years on contract and potentially he'll have a great World Cup so not much is going to happen to Bellingham value this season to next.

But his value is never going to rise above what it is now, so dont understand the gamble but its their choice I suppose.
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34013 on: Today at 08:51:51 am »
Matheus Nunes looks a bit of a baller.
Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34014 on: Today at 09:05:32 am »

The transfer fee is not an issue. The thing is with Bellingham if he is as good as most here say two or maybe three clubs will be offering him more than 300k a week especially since he is English. At his age , there is no way we are going to give him that, not even close.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34015 on: Today at 09:14:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:01 am
Bellingham will still have two years on contract and potentially he'll have a great World Cup so not much is going to happen to Bellingham value this season to next.
are we sure he going to have a great world cup? Southgate managing still. wont shock me at if England out in the groups
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34016 on: Today at 09:26:50 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:05:32 am
The transfer fee is not an issue. The thing is with Bellingham if he is as good as most here say two or maybe three clubs will be offering him more than 300k a week especially since he is English. At his age , there is no way we are going to give him that, not even close.

We've just got to hope that a) money isn't his ultimate driver, b) that he wants to play for us and, c) that he's well advised. We can offer him a good salary with high incentives and top level football and we've pretty obviously had positive indications from the player and/or his camp.

The fact that he went to Dortmund in the first place when he likely had better offers bodes well, also.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,296
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34017 on: Today at 09:36:56 am »
He's not going to have loads of clubs lobbing £300k a week at him. Real aren't going to offer him double what all their other promising young midfielders are on.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34018 on: Today at 09:47:06 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:01:57 am
Dortmund used to be amazing sellers but I think theyve lost their touch a bit by trying to compete. His value is highest this summer, they wouldnt get more regardless of what he does in Germany and theyre never going to win the Bundesliga so I dont get why theyre retaining him. Same with Haaland, held on to him too long.

I'd bet with Haaland there was an understanding in place from day one regarding how long they'd have him and when they'd sell, they got a couple of good seasons out of him and a decent profit and he got a chance to make huge money from his next transfer.

Bellingham's value is unlikely to drop, barring a catastrophe, and they get another season out of him while buying themselves time to gradually replace these players.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,296
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34019 on: Today at 09:58:14 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:47:06 am
I'd bet with Haaland there was an understanding in place from day one regarding how long they'd have him and when they'd sell, they got a couple of good seasons out of him and a decent profit and he got a chance to make huge money from his next transfer.

Bellingham's value is unlikely to drop, barring a catastrophe, and they get another season out of him while buying themselves time to gradually replace these players.

If thats true, then Gerry is right that they've lost their touch. Because that would be batshit crazy. They made £36 million profit on someone who has been hyped as the next 'beast' and that him and Mbappe are pretty much going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade. Its a woeful return, it'd be like Fabio Carvalho having three great seasons here and establishing himself as one of the best AMs in the world, and then us selling him to Real Madrid for £25 million and thinking what a good deal it is. Last summer they comfortably could have got £100 million plus for him.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34020 on: Today at 10:00:23 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:51:51 am
Matheus Nunes looks a bit of a baller.

Seems to be capable of doing 6 and 8, which I reckon is the right profile to target - Tchouameni would have been the same. Then you complement it with Bellingham next summer, who is more of an 8 or 10 at this point.

But don't think the links are accurate - I think we keep our powder dry even if Ox goes.
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34021 on: Today at 10:06:31 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:05:32 am
The transfer fee is not an issue. The thing is with Bellingham if he is as good as most here say two or maybe three clubs will be offering him more than 300k a week especially since he is English. At his age , there is no way we are going to give him that, not even close.

You do understand how we operate? Yes, we don't pay the highest basic but I would bet we pay the highest in incentives.

Talk of Salah could get around 500k a week if he hits his targets. That's a 130k a week bonus.

Players join us for Klop, to improve, our fans and our club. Sometimes the basic wage really doesn't matter in the wider picture if you believe in yourself.

A team won't be paying him 300k a week. Doubt even City would.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,027
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34022 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34023 on: Today at 10:52:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:08:02 pm
Rumours on twitter that Bellingham has signed a pre agreement

Anyone that pays any attention to that account needs to have a word with themselves.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34024 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
Anyone who fails to recognise that Dortmund are a football team who genuinely want to win things will end up saying silly things about the way they do business. They know they can't keep their best players forever, and they know the model relies on selling, but they're aiming for periods of time where they have a good enough team to genuinely compete. It's basically impossible because they're against Bayern but that's what they're doing. It's because of this that they might reject higher offers one summer than they'll make the following summer. It's because of this that they've sometimes inserted buyout clauses for lower than market rate (e.g. Haaland).
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34025 on: Today at 11:32:01 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:46 am
Belgian fries. Nice.

Moules & Frigyes.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34026 on: Today at 11:39:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:58:14 am
If thats true, then Gerry is right that they've lost their touch. Because that would be batshit crazy. They made £36 million profit on someone who has been hyped as the next 'beast' and that him and Mbappe are pretty much going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade. Its a woeful return, it'd be like Fabio Carvalho having three great seasons here and establishing himself as one of the best AMs in the world, and then us selling him to Real Madrid for £25 million and thinking what a good deal it is. Last summer they comfortably could have got £100 million plus for him.

It depends on the situation really, Haaland was already looking like the next big thing before he went there, if he had lots of offers from elsewhere then it might have been the only way to make the deal happen.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • Well Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34027 on: Today at 11:57:41 am »
We need Bellingham in quick so he can help cover the absence of Jota and Allison.
"Salahs in here......"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,962
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34028 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:15:26 am
Anyone who fails to recognise that Dortmund are a football team who genuinely want to win things will end up saying silly things about the way they do business. They know they can't keep their best players forever, and they know the model relies on selling, but they're aiming for periods of time where they have a good enough team to genuinely compete. It's basically impossible because they're against Bayern but that's what they're doing. It's because of this that they might reject higher offers one summer than they'll make the following summer. It's because of this that they've sometimes inserted buyout clauses for lower than market rate (e.g. Haaland).

They get the biggest crowds in Europe, 80k every game. CL income and TV money with Bayern will be similar.  They should be able to compete more with Bayern, or get a lot better commercially.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
