I'd bet with Haaland there was an understanding in place from day one regarding how long they'd have him and when they'd sell, they got a couple of good seasons out of him and a decent profit and he got a chance to make huge money from his next transfer.



Bellingham's value is unlikely to drop, barring a catastrophe, and they get another season out of him while buying themselves time to gradually replace these players.



If thats true, then Gerry is right that they've lost their touch. Because that would be batshit crazy. They made £36 million profit on someone who has been hyped as the next 'beast' and that him and Mbappe are pretty much going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade. Its a woeful return, it'd be like Fabio Carvalho having three great seasons here and establishing himself as one of the best AMs in the world, and then us selling him to Real Madrid for £25 million and thinking what a good deal it is. Last summer they comfortably could have got £100 million plus for him.