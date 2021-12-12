The transfer fee is not an issue. The thing is with Bellingham if he is as good as most here say two or maybe three clubs will be offering him more than 300k a week especially since he is English. At his age , there is no way we are going to give him that, not even close.
You do understand how we operate? Yes, we don't pay the highest basic but I would bet we pay the highest in incentives.
Talk of Salah could get around 500k a week if he hits his targets. That's a 130k a week bonus.
Players join us for Klop, to improve, our fans and our club. Sometimes the basic wage really doesn't matter in the wider picture if you believe in yourself.
A team won't be paying him 300k a week. Doubt even City would.