« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1634391 times)

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33960 on: Today at 08:24:59 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:50:21 pm
He'd be better off staying away from twitter.

How would he know who to sell then?
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33961 on: Today at 08:51:14 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 08:24:59 am
How would he know who to sell then?

lol.

Quote
Fwiw I doubt think we're ending the summer with more than we started - Diaz has to be included ... and our wage bill has definitely gone up

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33962 on: Today at 09:41:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:51:14 am
lol.

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.

What makes you think that? We all know from the good people of Nigeria that we were charging Mane to play for us, and Origi and Minamino probably weren't on very much. Salah's increase alone is probably more than Origi + Minamino
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33963 on: Today at 10:25:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:51:14 am
lol.

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.

Who knows but did Klopp and his staff get pay rises when they signed their new contracts?

What were the agent fees for any contract renewal?

Theres so many unknowns that its difficult to make a true assessment.

What we do know from previous accounts is that we spend, in general, what we earn. Wages are always about 65-70% of turnover. Our net transfer spend averages out about 30M per season over last 6 seasons - though average for last 2 full seasons was 55M net spend. Again theres lot of nuances here but, within reason, the club make money available when we want a player.

Infrastructure improvements arent curtailed despite growing wage bill and moderate net transfer spend. Mainstand, Kirkby, ARE.

Holistically thats how I view it. Not worth getting into the weeds until official accounts are published
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33964 on: Today at 11:05:01 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 09:41:29 am
What makes you think that? We all know from the good people of Nigeria that we were charging Mane to play for us, and Origi and Minamino probably weren't on very much. Salah's increase alone is probably more than Origi + Minamino

Origi has been reputed to be on 100k a week, for what that's worth.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Up
« previous next »
 