Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?
I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.
Who knows but did Klopp and his staff get pay rises when they signed their new contracts?
What were the agent fees for any contract renewal?
Theres so many unknowns that its difficult to make a true assessment.
What we do know from previous accounts is that we spend, in general, what we earn. Wages are always about 65-70% of turnover. Our net transfer spend averages out about 30M per season over last 6 seasons - though average for last 2 full seasons was 55M net spend. Again theres lot of nuances here but, within reason, the club make money available when we want a player.
Infrastructure improvements arent curtailed despite growing wage bill and moderate net transfer spend. Mainstand, Kirkby, ARE.
Holistically thats how I view it. Not worth getting into the weeds until official accounts are published