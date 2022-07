But it's not just about age and what other clubs will be willing to offer him. It's about performance and value to the team. I love Bobby but he's no longer a regular starter and is probably our 5th most valuable attacker. That will be factored into any deal we offer him. I don't see a low ball one year contract but I can't see an extension to 34/35 or a pay rise.



Off course it is.Value to team, individual capabilities, individual physical drop off with age. We’ll be looking at these factors and many more when deciding on contract offers or whether to ‘manage minutes’ of certain players.I just find it amusing that there’s people amongst our supporter base who think we are in desperate need for transition plans and/or need to manage the minutes of certain players because they are 30 or early 30’s. Some of these players just come off seasons playing+3500 minutes.I do find it equally frustrating that the “rules” applied to why we need to re-fresh don’t apply to players for other teams. Why aren’t the likes of Son or are Bruyne’s performances going to fall off a cliff now they are 30 and 31 respectively but our players of similar age are being predicted to dip and/or have minutes managed during next season?