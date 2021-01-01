Probably because he has actually played a decent amount of games now, and his actual attacking output is worse than our most defensive midfielder. Non existent. That doesn't fly for a team wanting to win titles. And he really isn't any good defensively IMO, he gets run around pretty easily compared to when a Keita plays. Which is fine because he's not a defensive player, but that simply means he has to be very good offensively, or he doesn't warrant his place. I don't think he's rubbish, but there is literally no evidence that he's going to be really good based on his performances so far. 18 year old Elliott showed much more in his 3 starts before his injury than Jones has his 75 total appearances for the club.



Can see Gini resigning just after we announce Kane.



For starters most of Fabinhos goals were from penalties and set pieces so thats not really a stick to beat him with. More importantly, Klopps Liverpool system/s have never had much of a focus on goals from midfield. So whilst some parts of the fanbase want someone with the attacking prowess of Gerrard in there, Klopp clearly doesnt see a need for it.I like the way Curtis played last season, it seemed pretty clear that he was following the instructions that the coaching staff were giving him. Similar to Naby, it doesnt look spectacular because theres no 20-yard screamers or defense-splitting passes; but the whole point of the midfielders just doing the jobs theyre asked to is it opens up our fullbacks to tee up chance after chance to our attackers. Which last time I checked, saw us score a shitload of goals last season.