Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:15:10 pm
Sounds obvious but I think Forest's first season in the Prem might hold the key. I can't see a situation where they stay up but Williams isn't in the team bar an injury. If they can keep themselves in the league he'll more than likely be in the team. If they get relegated straight away he'll probably go down with them and then who knows what happens. If say they get relegated in three years time but he's been a regular I can definitely see other teams interested given he'll be experienced but still relatively young.

Seem to be spending a decent amount of money Forest given they've signed Niakhate tonight too, Williams likely coming and Awoniyi already signed, more might come in too. Suppose you do get fucking loads of money for the 3rd promotion spot anyway. Remember Fulham doing the same a few years and having a disastrous season, could go either way for Forest. If I was to guess now though I think they might stay up.

Forest have a very astute and underrated Manager in Steve Cooper.  Keep him and they'll have a fighting chance of staying up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:22:23 am
I doubt one year is a huge difference, he's not coming back, Liverpool are no longer a club that players come back to when the grass isn't found to be greener at their new club(s).
Sounds like you're still salty from him leaving. This is not a deal to help Gini, it's a deal to help Liverpool for a year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:40:28 am
I'd imagine if we're looking to loan someone, being absolute brutal we could probably do a bit better than the level Gini is at now.
Less risk with Gini, given that for a one-year loan you'd want the player to integrate quickly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:57:32 am
Less risk with Gini, given that for a one-year loan you'd want the player to integrate quickly.

Why would it be less risk....? In his last season here he was pretty poor, he's since had another poor season below some pretty poor players in the PSG pecking order and he's now another year older. He'd still be on very high wages here (what we'd cover) and it'd be for a poorer player than the one that chose to chase the money a year ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I never get the desire for some to go backwards. Gini wasn't good enough in his last season here IMO and we've got better since and he's not played at all. If we are going to loan someone (I'd be surprised if we did) then I'm sure we'd look for someone better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Joe Gomez has had further talks with Liverpool since returning for pre-season, wants to stay and ready to extend contract. (Paul Joyce)

Yeeeeerrrrrrssssssss
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Paul Joyce confirming Joe Gomez has had further talks on a contract and would like to stay at the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:01:41 pm
Joe Gomez has had further talks with Liverpool since returning for pre-season, wants to stay and ready to extend contract. (Paul Joyce)

Yeeeeerrrrrrssssssss

Great news, I was fearful it wouldnt happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:03:30 pm
Great news, I was fearful it wouldnt happen.

Delighted to hear it, I felt the same way to be honest, had feared a few months ago he would have been looking elsewhere when there was some reporting he wanted to move for first team football. His place is absolutely at Liverpool and hopefully this is a sign we're going to get the best years of his career. We can only hope he stays fit.

Think he'll get more football next season, hopefully at centre half too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Guessing we'll get the Gomez confirmation today or tomorrow, hopefully followed by Naby signing when he comes back to pre-season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Considering loads signed new deals last summer and a few more will this summer we shouldn't be looking too bad in that department.

Bobby is possibly the big one now that Salah has signed and Mane has left. He only has a year left and then you have the likes of Oxlade Chamberlain who's future is a bit up in the air, and I think Adrian is down to his last year too but that shouldn't matter too much given he's a 3rd choice goalie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Great news with Joe, only takes an injury or whatever and can be right back in the mix even if he feels firmly 4th choice at the mo. Prob wouldn't swap our back up CB's for anyones firsts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:13:30 pm
Considering loads signed new deals last summer and a few more will this summer we shouldn't be looking too bad in that department.

Bobby is possibly the big one now that Salah has signed and Mane has left. He only has a year left and then you have the likes of Oxlade Chamberlain who's future is a bit up in the air, and I think Adrian is down to his last year too but that shouldn't matter too much given he's a 3rd choice goalie.

Yeah, Ox and Adrian will be allowed to leave on frees you'd imagnie (unless someone comes in for Ox this window). We probably will end up recruiting a keeper in the next year or two, as I think Kelleher will move on in search of a starting position somewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Boris gone. Gomez signing a contract. Klopp with a big smile on his face.

Life is good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:06 pm
Boris gone. Gomez signing a contract. Klopp with a big smile on his face.

Life is good.
& Manchester United are still shite :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:51:47 pm
& Manchester United are still shite :)

And that's official, it was on BBC News a few weeks ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:59:13 pm
And that's official, it was on BBC News a few weeks ago.
Worth the licence fee that if they did it monthly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:02:25 pm
Worth the licence fee that if they did it monthly.

Read out by Laura Kurnssberg. She might get a bit more love that way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:06 pm
Boris gone. Gomez signing a contract. Klopp with a big smile on his face.

Life is good.

Johnson gone or not, we will still have a Tory PM and Tory govt. this is how the Tory party stays alive these days, keep replacing the leader to make it feel like change when they inevitably resign in disgrace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
John Percy@JPercyTelegraph·10m
#nffc set to sign Neco Williams and Omar Richards, with both deals now agreed. Williams fee nearer to £17m in total and his signing from #lfc is regarded as a huge statement by Forest. Richards will join from Bayern for around 10m.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:41:33 pm
John Percy@JPercyTelegraph·10m
#nffc set to sign Neco Williams and Omar Richards, with both deals now agreed. Williams fee nearer to £17m in total and his signing from #lfc is regarded as a huge statement by Forest. Richards will join from Bayern for around 10m.


Good deal for everyone, hope it works out for him and them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yes! Big Joseph re-signing is what I wanted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Good price for neco, would imagine we will be looking at a similar path for Ramsey where we develop him and try to flip for a profit in a few years time. Just the reality of it for other RBS at the club while Trent is here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 02:14:15 pm
Good price for neco, would imagine we will be looking at a similar path for Ramsey where we develop him and try to flip for a profit in a few years time. Just the reality of it for other RBS at the club while Trent is here.

A similar path? I doubt it, he certainly seems a lot more Trent-esque than Neco so the chances are we see him as a legit option in the future. But still with the option of selling at a profit if he decides he's not happy with that.

Minamino and Neco out for £34 million is tremendous going.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Everyone's a winner in that Williams deal. He'll play regular top flight football and keep his place for Wales. Forest getting a good player and we shift a squad player who probably would never have got in regularly for more money than he's worth right now. Said it yesterday but current context is key, while he might not be a 16 million footballer today he might well look it in the future.

Interesting to see if anybody else is shifted now. Nat Phillips? What about Ben Davies? Who even fucking is he?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I'm glad Joe is willing to bid his time. Matip is over 30 and the right-back cover is a kid and needs time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 02:14:15 pm
Good price for neco, would imagine we will be looking at a similar path for Ramsey where we develop him and try to flip for a profit in a few years time. Just the reality of it for other RBS at the club while Trent is here.

I don't think we sign anyone with the intention of selling them on (Ben Davies perhaps which wasn't a typical signing), although obviously re-sale value comes into it.

Signing players with good potential at 15-19 for relatively little and then selling them for a hefty profit is a key money generator for us though to offset against purchases: Brewster, Ibe, Sterling, Hoever, Solanke etc and it makes sense to keep buying that profile of player. Like with Elliott the aim will always be for them to break through here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:41:33 pm
John Percy@JPercyTelegraph·10m
#nffc set to sign Neco Williams and Omar Richards, with both deals now agreed. Williams fee nearer to £17m in total and his signing from #lfc is regarded as a huge statement by Forest. Richards will join from Bayern for around 10m.



Win, win for all in this deal.

Forrest get a good player.
We get a good deal
Williams get PL football and match time.

He walks away with PL medal also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Keita and Jota next in line for contracts, according to Neil Jones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:33:48 pm
Win, win for all in this deal.

Forrest get a good player.
We get a good deal
Williams get PL football and match time.

He walks away with PL medal also.

Don't forget his little League Cup & Championship double last season.

He's doing well for himself, it's why I don't feel the price is a complete rip off by any means. He'll get regular Prem football now for a big club and is going to play in the World Cup for Wales. That's all at 21 and he has the potential to get better. Best of luck to him as it'll be interesting to see what level he can reach.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:38:37 pm
Keita and Jota next in line for contracts, according to Neil Jones.

Jota is obvious and it makes sense for Keita. We need more of his sort of age and ability.
