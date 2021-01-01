Good price for neco, would imagine we will be looking at a similar path for Ramsey where we develop him and try to flip for a profit in a few years time. Just the reality of it for other RBS at the club while Trent is here.
I don't think we sign anyone with the intention of selling them on (Ben Davies perhaps which wasn't a typical signing), although obviously re-sale value comes into it.
Signing players with good potential at 15-19 for relatively little and then selling them for a hefty profit is a key money generator for us though to offset against purchases: Brewster, Ibe, Sterling, Hoever, Solanke etc and it makes sense to keep buying that profile of player. Like with Elliott the aim will always be for them to break through here.