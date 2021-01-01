« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1579809 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,783
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33440 on: Today at 05:42:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:41:02 pm
It's just Samie trying to get more traffic to his blag Twitter account, don't get suckered in.

I've never worked at KFC Fatso but i hear you're a regular.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,489
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33441 on: Today at 05:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:42:25 pm
I've never worked at KFC Fatso but i hear you're a regular.

Joke's on you, literally just ordered Papa John's, no fried chicken here.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,342
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33442 on: Today at 05:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:41:27 pm
Jill has clearly not been enlightened.

I live in the real world Samie. We haven't changed that much in our transfer dealings.  ;)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33443 on: Today at 05:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 05:36:22 pm
Any truth to these Bellingham rumours or just twitter bollocks?

So I dont think we get him this summer but equally Id be surprised if we hadnt tried. I imagine any signs that Dortmund were willing to sell this summer and wed be all over it.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,002
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33444 on: Today at 06:25:09 pm »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,198
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33445 on: Today at 06:41:12 pm »
It's a saga that I sincerely hope doesn't Drago.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,409
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33446 on: Today at 06:49:49 pm »
You're playing Russian roulette with these puns...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,795
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33447 on: Today at 06:58:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:49:49 pm
You're playing Russian roulette with these puns...

FUCK OFF! You all are not putin any effort!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,783
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33448 on: Today at 07:37:36 pm »
If you want to believe the bullshit artists then we're putting together a package worth  over £100m for Bellingham.  ;D
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33449 on: Today at 07:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:37:36 pm
If you want to believe the bullshit artists then we're putting together a package worth  over £100m for Bellingham.  ;D

100,000 Mars bars
200,000 cigarettes
Etc
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,664
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33450 on: Today at 07:43:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:41:25 pm
100,000 Mars bars
200,000 cigarettes
Etc

Also known as the Luke Shaw Package.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33451 on: Today at 08:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:58:18 pm
So I dont think we get him this summer but equally Id be surprised if we hadnt tried. I imagine any signs that Dortmund were willing to sell this summer and wed be all over it.

Dortmund have a new manager coming in, and the prospect of getting under Klopp (phrasing) a year early must be enticing for Bellingham. He's liking every Liverpool-related post in sight, and not for nothing, but doubt Schwackoff at your peril. Lots of smoke.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,783
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33452 on: Today at 08:28:07 pm »
Okay, how many of those Bangkok beverages have you had mate? usually you're a skeptic.
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33453 on: Today at 08:46:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:38:15 pm
I would guess bollocks certainly for this season. I suspect we will be negotiating new deals eg Keita and Gomez and concentrating on outs now.

Gomez is wanted by Villa and talk of swap deals for Keita.

Not sure we will be concentrating too hard on get them new contracts.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,342
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33454 on: Today at 08:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:46:09 pm
Gomez is wanted by Villa and talk of swap deals for Keita.

Not sure we will be concentrating too hard on get them new contracts.

So what? It's already been said that Klopp wants both to have a new contract. What would be the point in giving away Gomez who is one of our best CB's anyway.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33455 on: Today at 08:47:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:58:53 pm
Yeah interesting that Elliott didn't take that one.  Could mean a new signing, could just be Jota or someone getting seniority and picking it up.

Elliott wants 7 I think.
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33456 on: Today at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:47:23 pm
So what? It's already been said that Klopp wants both to have a new contract. What would be the point in giving away Gomez who is one of our best CB's anyway.

Money and he is 4th CB.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,342
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33457 on: Today at 08:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:48:13 pm
Money and he is 4th CB.

Whose to say which order he will be later in the season. Maybe one of the older CB's will have injuries and he will be right back there challenging.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33458 on: Today at 08:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:46:09 pm
Gomez is wanted by Villa and talk of swap deals for Keita.

Not sure we will be concentrating too hard on get them new contracts.

Where are you getting your information from? Joyce and Neil Jones have said we want to offer both players new contracts.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,069
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33459 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:51:50 pm
Where are you getting your information from? Joyce and Neil Jones as said we want to offer both players new contracts.

He IS the source
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,664
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33460 on: Today at 08:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:46:09 pm
Gomez is wanted by Villa and talk of swap deals for Keita.

Not sure we will be concentrating too hard on get them new contracts.

What talk of swap deals for Keita?

I'm sure there are reliable reports of potential new contracts for both of them, I'll see of I can dig them out.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33461 on: Today at 09:03:17 pm »
I could see the logic in Keita going to Dortmund with Jude coming here. Hes torn up the Bundesliga before, and if hes not getting a new deal (whether our choice or his) then Dortmund would be a very good move for him.

But hope it doesnt happen and he re-signs. Im a massive advocate for getting Bellingham, but if he came in this summer with Naby going Id be concerned with our midfield depth in terms of those who can play deeper - as I think Bellingham would be used in quite an advanced position initially. The ideal scenario would be Naby getting a new deal, Bellingham coming in and Ox moving on. Then the next midfield recruit would be someone who can be Fabs successor in the six.
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33462 on: Today at 09:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:53:34 pm
What talk of swap deals for Keita?

I'm sure there are reliable reports of potential new contracts for both of them, I'll see of I can dig them out.

Well some saying he isnt signing. Lets see.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33463 on: Today at 09:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:10:44 pm
Well some saying he isnt signing. Lets see.

Link, please. I'd like to see the source of the rumours.
Online Waterpistol

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33464 on: Today at 09:29:32 pm »
Can't lie, these twitter rumours have got me excited  ;D

Signing Bellingham is an elevation signing ala Virgil/Alisson/Fabinho. Finally the RCM issues would be solved, and solved for 12+ years.

We'd be joint favourites to win the league if it happens imo.
Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33465 on: Today at 09:35:04 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:13:07 pm
Link, please. I'd like to see the source of the rumours.
Quote
Keita doesnt want new contract

There has been plenty of discussion around the future of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita of late following reports in Italy stating that the Reds were considering a swap-deal involving the Guinea international for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

However, it was later understood that Jurgen Klopps side were set on offering Keita a new contract once pre-season had got underway, as he enters the final 12 months of his existing deal on Merseyside after joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2018.

But according to Libero, via the Liverpool ECHO, Keita does not want to sign a new contract, which would mean he could either be sold this summer, potentially as part of a swap-deal, or he will leave for free upon the expiration of his contract next summer.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,795
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33466 on: Today at 09:39:55 pm »
IF Keita didn't want a new contract - then I think we should sell him this summer.

But this isn't coming from the club sources.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33467 on: Today at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:35:04 pm


So the source of Keita not wanting a new contract...is an Italian outlet.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33468 on: Today at 09:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:43:32 pm
Also known as the Luke Shaw Package.

 ;D
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33469 on: Today at 09:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:07 pm
Okay, how many of those Bangkok beverages have you had mate? usually you're a skeptic.

I am a changed man, Mole.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33470 on: Today at 09:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:43:58 pm
Bellingham is set to be the same pissing contest that Tchouameni turned into this summer.

Even Real Madrid have their limitations. They did beat us financially to Tchouameni, because they had the Mbappe money, but they will have to think about activating Haaland's 150 million release clause in the summer of 2024, plus his massive wages. With Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga already on their team, I don't think that Bellingham will be such a priority for Real Madrid as people suggest ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33471 on: Today at 09:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 09:29:32 pm
Can't lie, these twitter rumours have got me excited  ;D

Signing Bellingham is an elevation signing ala Virgil/Alisson/Fabinho. Finally the RCM issues would be solved, and solved for 12+ years.

We'd be joint favourites to win the league if it happens imo.
Can Bellingham play LCM? Elliott was quite good there pre injury last season. Salah and Trent seem to benefit from it also.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33472 on: Today at 09:55:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:47:10 pm
Can Bellingham play LCM? Elliott was quite good there pre injury last season. Salah and Trent seem to benefit from it also.

You mean RCM? Bellingham can play any position in midfield. Left or right. 6, 8 or 10.
