« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 830 831 832 833 834 [835]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1573718 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,236
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33360 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 am »
Agent Salah closing on the Veratti deal
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33361 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 am »
As disguises go, thats not a good one from Salah.
Logged

Offline Arrowsmith

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • Eee aye addio, we've won the cup!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33362 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 am »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 09:31:04 am
Read it was £240k earlier in the season ( Bild )
Aaaah Bild. The only German newspaper to be the inspiration for a Housemartins track.
Logged
Wool by birth, Scouse by blood.
JFT97

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • Linudden.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33363 on: Yesterday at 11:25:32 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 09:47:25 am

I'd guess we were only maybe looking at him in case the Salah negotiations went south and he left.

Yeah as things stand Salah, Díaz, Jota and Carvalho is a rather strong lineup of actual or prospective wide forwards. If there's a good window to get Gnabry onboard next summer I wouldn't be against it but if the front line delivers this year there's no reason to pursue that.

If Bellingham is available either through a transfer this summer or an agreement in principle (maybe a transfer now, loan back a year to get a discount) it's a lot more urgent need to press on with. The midfield is aging out at this rate with Henderson and Thiago above 31 and Fabinho turning 30 next year. Milner is obviously 36 and can't play with the same energy as before for 90 minutes. It's clear that there will be a need to bring in one or even two midfielders in the coming 12 months to successfully hand the relay pin to the next generation.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33364 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 am »
'I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me,'
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33365 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 am »
Would Gnabry be a free transfer next season? If so and we could sign him that'd be brilliant, he'd be 28 then I think so still a few good years ahead of him. Might not be entirely needed or anything but he's a fun player. Midfield will be interesting next summer, especially if we don't sign one this time around, as there's a chance we'll need more than one.

Hopefully Grizz or Indykaila say something about another signing soon, then I'll start believing.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,130
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33366 on: Yesterday at 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:54:26 am


Doubt we go after a forward now next summer after the Salah extension. The priority will be midfielder(s)
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33367 on: Yesterday at 01:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Dundalis on July  1, 2022, 11:21:22 pm
Did a stat comparison between Mane and Gnabry. They are eerily similar statistically even down to defensive pressures. Def on board if they can bring him in cheap. Although ideally you want a natural lefty to give Salah competition. But hes very productive and only 26. Not sure why Bayern arent looking to retain him

They are trying to retain him, but Serge has the shits with them because they prioritising renewals of other players (such as Coman) over him so looks likely to be off. Hell go to Madrid if he leaves on a Bosman.
Logged

Offline red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 221
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33368 on: Yesterday at 01:41:51 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:46:18 am
Agent Salah closing on the Veratti deal


The guy with the protective glove about to inject him with a toothpick looks a bit sinister
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33369 on: Yesterday at 03:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Yesterday at 11:14:33 am
Aaaah Bild. The only German newspaper to be the inspiration for a Housemartins track.
;D

Well they do show us how it will all work out, and then write it down in case of doubt

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33370 on: Yesterday at 03:16:29 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 01:41:51 pm
The guy with the protective glove about to inject him with a toothpick looks a bit sinister
Well it is Mykonos, right? Hey, maybe Maguire was on to something after all...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,145
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33371 on: Yesterday at 04:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Bread on July  1, 2022, 11:04:17 pm
By all accounts, he was excellent at Fulham, so I'd be a bit surprised if they didn't come back in for him at some point.
Youd hope so, but maybe they see greater value elsewhere. Theyre heavily linked to Wolfsburgs Kevin Mbabu for around half the fee were rumoured to want for Neco.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,405
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33372 on: Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm »
OK, I'm biased being a fan, but I think that the Liverpool signings this transfer window would be the most exciting ones for a neutral person, especially considering the club level in the game. One point off City over four seasons and we got in Nunez on Mane and resigned Salah (no more distractions). Elliott (who wasn't lucky last season) and Carvalho are expected to make big strides, and Curtis will be more established MF. There is still a gap in MF, but Bellingham must be salivating over the prospect of joining us. In defense, we are stoked up with great CBs, LB and RB now have good cover. Isn't this the most rounded team?!...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33373 on: Yesterday at 08:51:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  1, 2022, 10:39:42 pm
Forest are signing a right back from Troyes, so that’s one fewer club in for Williams

Totally LFC-relevant comment: I lived in Troyes for a year. It's a cool little city and I loved it there. I went to a few matches (this was 2005-2006, during a short sting in Ligue 1), and they were fine - but I seriously never saw a single person wearing any sort of shirt/scarf/whatever outside of the stadium. A few other clubs' supporters wandered around town chanting at people, but the response was usually a bemused "I don't even know what you're talking about" face. The only time I ever noticed any sort of excitement for a match was when Lyon were in town...because all of the girls in the high school where I taught thought Coupet was handsome.
Logged
Quote from: cptrios on March 10, 2012, 06:22:45 pm
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33374 on: Yesterday at 09:01:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
OK, I'm biased being a fan, but I think that the Liverpool signings this transfer window would be the most exciting ones for a neutral person, especially considering the club level in the game. One point off City over four seasons and we got in Nunez on Mane and resigned Salah (no more distractions). Elliott (who wasn't lucky last season) and Carvalho are expected to make big strides, and Curtis will be more established MF. There is still a gap in MF, but Bellingham must be salivating over the prospect of joining us. In defense, we are stoked up with great CBs, LB and RB now have good cover. Isn't this the most rounded team?!...
Media will surely have all eyes on Haaland, but that suits us just fine.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33375 on: Yesterday at 09:06:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
OK, I'm biased being a fan, but I think that the Liverpool signings this transfer window would be the most exciting ones for a neutral person, especially considering the club level in the game. One point off City over four seasons and we got in Nunez on Mane and resigned Salah (no more distractions). Elliott (who wasn't lucky last season) and Carvalho are expected to make big strides, and Curtis will be more established MF. There is still a gap in MF, but Bellingham must be salivating over the prospect of joining us. In defense, we are stoked up with great CBs, LB and RB now have good cover. Isn't this the most rounded team?!...

The most rounded since I was a kid,as was last seasons & the ones before,this upward cure is great isn't it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33376 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm »
It was the best squad last season but as of right now there is no debate, we have the best squad.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33377 on: Yesterday at 09:54:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm
It was the best squad last season but as of right now there is no debate, we have the best squad.

We have an excellent squad, the way the club was able to avoid too many muscle related injuries played a massive part in our season

Still short in midfield but we should be set for another fun season

Massive opportunity for Elliott and jones to establish themselves as the successors to Henderson and Thiago, Jones in particular has a lot to prove
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,771
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33378 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm »
If you want some Saturday Night Bullshit you've come to the right place.

Apparently...we're going to submit a £91 million + add-ons offer for Jude Bellingham.  ;D
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33379 on: Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
If you want some Saturday Night Bullshit you've come to the right place.

Apparently...we're going to submit a £91 million + add-ons offer for Jude Bellingham.  ;D

Where this from?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,771
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33380 on: Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm »
A deeper cesspool that is Liverpool Reddit.   ;D
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33381 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
If you want some Saturday Night Bullshit you've come to the right place.

Apparently...we're going to submit a £91 million + add-ons offer for Jude Bellingham.  ;D

I don't know who your source is, but I'm sure they're a reliable chap, and the information is concrete.

Welcome to Liverpool Jude Bellingham | 2022 | Goals & Skills (HD)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,771
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33382 on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm »
Thanks lad, I've always loved you more than your cousin Croissant.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33383 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:02:02 am
Rather unsurprisingly the only source for this figure when you search Google is one of your own posts on here  ::)

Try 19 million per season, in German, you Google expert ...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:10:04 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,782
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33384 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Thanks lad, I've always loved you more than your cousin Croissant.

hahahahaa
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,199
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33385 on: Yesterday at 10:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
If you want some Saturday Night Bullshit you've come to the right place.

Apparently...we're going to submit a £91 million + add-ons offer for Jude Bellingham.  ;D

You never disappoint Samie ;D

The Rabiot/Keita swap deal has been my favourite rumour of late. There have been about 10 actual swap deals in the last couple of decades. But Rabiot and Keita, both in the last 12 months of their contracts?

TRADE.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33386 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Will wait until a proven source like grizz khan confirms it
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33387 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
If you want some Saturday Night Bullshit you've come to the right place.

Apparently...we're going to submit a £91 million + add-ons offer for Jude Bellingham.  ;D
I did think we might launch a bid this summer but include Naby.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,846
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33388 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:54:49 pm
We have an excellent squad, the way the club was able to avoid too many muscle related injuries played a massive part in our season

Still short in midfield but we should be set for another fun season

Massive opportunity for Elliott and jones to establish themselves as the successors to Henderson and Thiago, Jones in particular has a lot to prove

?????  We have 7-9 players (depending on whether or not you count Morton and whether Ox stays and plays in mf this year) for 3 positions.  I guess you could argue the quality isn't there but I'm not sure what the argument would be considering we easily have 2 world class players in Fab and Thiago and a couple more who are very good and can be world class on their day.  Add to that two incredible young talents and I'd say we are pretty set in midfield for the year. 
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33389 on: Today at 12:33:21 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:02:02 am
Rather unsurprisingly the only source for this figure when you search Google is one of your own posts on here  ::)

I tried that, and you're right  ;D
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33390 on: Today at 01:10:27 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:33:21 am
I tried that, and you're right  ;D
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Try 19 million per season, in German, you Google expert ...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33391 on: Today at 02:35:38 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:24:59 pm
?????  We have 7-9 players (depending on whether or not you count Morton and whether Ox stays and plays in mf this year) for 3 positions.  I guess you could argue the quality isn't there but I'm not sure what the argument would be considering we easily have 2 world class players in Fab and Thiago and a couple more who are very good and can be world class on their day.  Add to that two incredible young talents and I'd say we are pretty set in midfield for the year.

Its not about numbers its about quality and having the right attributes at our disposal, we have too many nice players, Id like us too find someone who will make us horrible to play against
Logged

Offline Dundalis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33392 on: Today at 05:33:44 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:25:32 am
Yeah as things stand Salah, Díaz, Jota and Carvalho is a rather strong lineup of actual or prospective wide forwards. If there's a good window to get Gnabry onboard next summer I wouldn't be against it but if the front line delivers this year there's no reason to pursue that.

If Bellingham is available either through a transfer this summer or an agreement in principle (maybe a transfer now, loan back a year to get a discount) it's a lot more urgent need to press on with. The midfield is aging out at this rate with Henderson and Thiago above 31 and Fabinho turning 30 next year. Milner is obviously 36 and can't play with the same energy as before for 90 minutes. It's clear that there will be a need to bring in one or even two midfielders in the coming 12 months to successfully hand the relay pin to the next generation.
We have no natural inside right winger aside from Salah. Jota has looked useless any time he's on that side. IMO simply grouping 'wide forwards' together like there's no difference in efficacy playing right or left isn't something a title contending team should be doing. RW should be a focus, Salah or no Salah. Gnabry would be a cheap option, but IMO he's like Mane, a player you can play right which we did early days, but is going to be much more effective on the left.
Logged

Offline Dundalis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33393 on: Today at 05:58:45 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:13:50 am
I dont think we were ever going to offer Sadio the same pay level as Mo, which is why his sale became a given as once Mo signed, you'd definitely have Sadio being disappointed with his contract offer. The other difference was the fact that Mo made it clear he would be here atleast for another year, regardless of the outcome, making it a decision between either extending him or releasing him next summer. Selling him was never genuinely considered.
Absolutely love Sadio and he's a bonafide legend, but given a choice between the two, I'd want to keep Mo too.
It's mad that so many fans think Mane has been not only as important as Mo, but some actually think he's been more important.

Salah has produced 1.5x the number of goals, and double the number of assists on a per season basis compared to Mane in his Liverpool career just in the EPL.

Salah
MP   G    A
36   32   10
38   22   8
34   19   10
37   22   5
35   23   13
Avg per season   23.6 goals   9.2 assists

Mane
MP   G    A
27   13   5
29   10   7
36   22   1
35   18   7
35   11   7
34   16   2
Avg per season   15.4 goals   4.8 assists

Just in the EPL, Salah has been good for 32.8 goal contributions per season, vs 20.2 for Mane. That's a pretty large difference. Mane most certainly provides a level of defensive workrate that is levels above Mo, but workrate is a hell of a lot easier to come across than consistent high volume goal contribution. It's a lot easier to attempt to cover a loss of around 20 goal contributions each season than around 33.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,405
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33394 on: Today at 06:14:51 am »
^^^ These statistics are a bit out of context though. For example, Salah was brilliant the first half of last season, but was a different player after AFCON. Mane was the one pulling us through in the 2nd half. Plus, their styles were very different. Mane in a beast mode was unstoppable; he would take on a defender, he would press, he would lose a ball and get back in there to recover it. So the comparison is not quite fair, because his finishing leaves a lot to be desired.

I actually think that Mane's work rate has been replaced with Lucho's almost one to one. We have a similar beast in the same position, albeit with a slightly different style. But Salah staying was always critical to our future, be it for one or two years; two years would have been ideal, one a bit too short, but not bad, three... I don't know.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33395 on: Today at 06:33:38 am »
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 05:33:44 am
We have no natural inside right winger aside from Salah. Jota has looked useless any time he's on that side. IMO simply grouping 'wide forwards' together like there's no difference in efficacy playing right or left isn't something a title contending team should be doing. RW should be a focus, Salah or no Salah. Gnabry would be a cheap option, but IMO he's like Mane, a player you can play right which we did early days, but is going to be much more effective on the left.

Looks like he's played there 3 times last season and scored twice,not bad.

But yeah right side does look lighter than left but still we have a number of players who can play there to a good enough standard imo if needed (Diaz,Jota even Gordon maybe) and now Salah has signed and with his excellent injury record i think we have other priorities first.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 830 831 832 833 834 [835]   Go Up
« previous next »
 