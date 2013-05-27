^^^ These statistics are a bit out of context though. For example, Salah was brilliant the first half of last season, but was a different player after AFCON. Mane was the one pulling us through in the 2nd half. Plus, their styles were very different. Mane in a beast mode was unstoppable; he would take on a defender, he would press, he would lose a ball and get back in there to recover it. So the comparison is not quite fair, because his finishing leaves a lot to be desired.



I actually think that Mane's work rate has been replaced with Lucho's almost one to one. We have a similar beast in the same position, albeit with a slightly different style. But Salah staying was always critical to our future, be it for one or two years; two years would have been ideal, one a bit too short, but not bad, three... I don't know.