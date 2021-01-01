Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
830
831
832
833
834
[
835
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME (Read 1568451 times)
elsewhere
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,225
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
«
Reply #33360 on:
Today
at 10:46:18 am »
Agent Salah closing on the Veratti deal
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
830
831
832
833
834
[
835
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2