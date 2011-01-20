Was expecting Carvalho to be officially unveiled today but it looks like Salah stole his thunder. There's a new heated rivalry to watch out for this season.
Nice day this, isn't it?
Where do I subscribe?
The day my mate Grizz became a legitimate source
Mo never passes to Fabio
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
It makes some sense, in that we think they're good enough to tide us over for now but longer term we'll want someone better.
We love a mad ITK don't we? Remember that one from Guinea talking about Keita in the summer of 2017 achieving cult status on twitter
I think he'd be sound with that, has said he wants to stay and that was after he became more of a rotation option. Assuming he stays fit, I think Klopp will be desperate for him to get an extra year at least.
That's our mate Sega.
Now just get in Barella and it's cigars out for the summer 😎
I wouldn't hold your breath.
Backseat Barry saying we're trying to convince Dortmund to sell Bellingham this summer.
