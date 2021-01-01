« previous next »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33280 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm »
I'm excited for Grizz to claim that his tweet earlier today was him playing along with what the club and Remy were doing on Twitter...

Again though, it goes to what I said yesterday - sometimes information will leak out, especially at the point media preparations are being made. I mean, we've literally sent a team to film him on holiday - that means the circle of people who have the information must have gone pretty big. No surprise that some people heard whispers a few days ago. It doesn't mean that people have an inside track on every conversation the club have with a player and his agent though.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33281 on: Today at 04:19:58 pm »
One of the good things with this is we won't be scratching around for a forward next summer having to pay top dollar to replace a world class player leaving for nothing. Had he not renewed before the season I think that would have been that.

With Salah, Mane and Firmino all the same age and out of contract next year it always made sense to sell one, renew one and then let the other wind their deal down and Salah was always the one you'd most want to renew.

Can concentrate on rebuilding the midfield now.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33282 on: Today at 04:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:02:56 pm
Wow. RAWK servers are going to crash tomorrow. Watch for the news.

#ITK #transfers

I told you. Follow me @p___m___b for #ITK news. 

(I was just proving a point that its easy to make a guess, then claim you had inside info if the guess aligns....  ;) )
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33283 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:21:20 pm
I told you. Follow me @p___m___b for #ITK news. 

(I was just proving a point that its easy to make a guess, then claim you had inside info if the guess aligns....  ;) )

Pfft no! You're psy....physch.....clearv....clarev.....knowing stuff. I'm following you FOREVER now!!!
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33284 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:19:58 pm
One of the good things with this is we won't be scratching around for a forward next summer having to pay top dollar to replace a world class player leaving for nothing. Had he not renewed before the season I think that would have been that.

With Salah, Mane and Firmino all the same age and out of contract next year it always made sense to sell one, renew one and then let the other wind their deal down and Salah was always the one you'd most want to renew.

Can concentrate on rebuilding the midfield now.

I'd still like Bobby to sign a new deal personally and be apart of the squad for next few years. I mean it all depends on him accpeting most likely reduced terms from end of next season though you'd imagine and not being first choice.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33285 on: Today at 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:19:58 pm
One of the good things with this is we won't be scratching around for a forward next summer having to pay top dollar to replace a world class player leaving for nothing. Had he not renewed before the season I think that would have been that.

With Salah, Mane and Firmino all the same age and out of contract next year it always made sense to sell one, renew one and then let the other wind their deal down and Salah was always the one you'd most want to renew.

Can concentrate on rebuilding the midfield now.
Yeah, this solves a lot of transfer headaches for a few years.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33286 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm »
Nice day this, isn't it?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33287 on: Today at 04:26:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:24:10 pm
I'd still like Bobby to sign a new deal personally and be apart of the squad for next few years. I mean it all depends on him accpeting most likely reduced terms from end of next season though you'd imagine and not being first choice.

I think he'd be sound with that, has said he wants to stay and that was after he became more of a rotation option. Assuming he stays fit, I think Klopp will be desperate for him to get an extra year at least.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33288 on: Today at 04:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:26:49 pm
I think he'd be sound with that, has said he wants to stay and that was after he became more of a rotation option. Assuming he stays fit, I think Klopp will be desperate for him to get an extra year at least.

He just needs to get himself fit and back in form, no one doubts his quality but he will have to adjust his game if he wants to extend his career
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33289 on: Today at 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:26:46 pm
Nice day this, isn't it?

I saw the news on Twitter when I was in town feeling a bit blue. I bounced home though with a big grin.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33290 on: Today at 04:31:13 pm »
I can see why Fabio Carvalho wasn't announced today.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33291 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:13 pm
I can see why Fabio Carvalho wasn't announced today.

He was announced months ago that's why.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33292 on: Today at 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:13 pm
I can see why Fabio Carvalho wasn't announced today.

Almost a shame Abu Dhabi didnt annouce the Phillips signing today  :P
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33293 on: Today at 04:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:13 pm
I can see why Fabio Carvalho wasn't announced today.

They'll be doing all that on Monday when he reports for pre-season training, presumably.
