LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33240 on: Today at 06:26:20 am
noc@nocturnalibpool·1h
Why influx of following requests


Haha my guess is the influx has come from members of rawk since I posted his account yesterday lol. Enjoy his cryptic tweets :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33241 on: Today at 06:34:09 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:57:03 am
I was thinking of the league. Each time we were wishing for them to slip up somehow, but every time, once they went ahead, it was game over. They didn't lose a single game after going ahead, and scarcely any points.

We didnt lose a single game after going ahead either. Doesnt happen too often too either of us.

Obviously we dropped some points from winning positions though. Although won plenty of points from losing positions, almost certainly more than City did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33242 on: Today at 06:41:35 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:34:09 am
We didnt lose a single game after going ahead either. Doesnt happen too often too either of us.

Obviously we dropped some points from winning positions though. Although won plenty of points from losing positions, almost certainly more than City did.

City were hardly ever behind. In fact, the only game they dropped points in where they took the lead was against us. Every time they went behind they dropped points except crucially Villa in the final game of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33243 on: Today at 06:44:50 am
Luka Sucic is a lefty, sign him up!

https://youtu.be/XvwwvhsGUz0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33244 on: Today at 07:59:33 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:41:35 am
City were hardly ever behind. In fact, the only game they dropped points in where they took the lead was against us. Every time they went behind they dropped points except crucially Villa in the final game of the season.

Leaving aside the off pitch cheating that was some big on pitch balls against Villa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33245 on: Today at 08:10:05 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:43:04 am
For me it`s starting to get to the point with Bellingham like it did with Mbappe and Haaland: There is so much talk about him ànd such high fees thrown around that I`m starting to not be arsed.

Hope Julian Ward uses this as his process for incoming transfers. "Bored now mate. Next."
If you don't to read mindless nonsense about footballers who might sign for Liverpool, you are very much in the wrong place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33246 on: Today at 08:14:32 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:44:50 am
Luka Sucic is a lefty, sign him up!

https://youtu.be/XvwwvhsGUz0

Admittedly the lad looks good on the video  :) if we're not adding more senior players in the window i hope we manage to broaden our already good base of elite youth talent with youngsters like this.

Think we were recently unreliably linked with Santos's Marcos Leonardo as well,just read somewhere the points system used in signing south american players has been significantly relaxed so maybe we should look there more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33247 on: Today at 08:53:23 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:44:50 am
Luka Sucic is a lefty, sign him up!

https://youtu.be/XvwwvhsGUz0

So I get hes 20 so scouting > stats but this isnt impressive given the league hes playing in
https://fbref.com/en/players/1e1378e1/Luka-Sucic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33248 on: Today at 08:57:40 am
We get Bellingham next year, and Dortmund get Sucic to replace him. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33249 on: Today at 08:59:43 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:53:23 am
So I get hes 20 so scouting > stats but this isnt impressive given the league hes playing in
https://fbref.com/en/players/1e1378e1/Luka-Sucic

Is that accurate though? He's scored eight goals so not sure how he's rocking 0.0 non-penalty goals per 90. Presume that's European competition, he was involved in a handful of CL games last season.

He's played hardly any senior football btw, so I don't think we'll be minded to buy him yet - needs at least one more season of, well, seasoning, before he'd be ready to move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33250 on: Today at 09:01:00 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:53:23 am
So I get hes 20 so scouting > stats but this isnt impressive given the league hes playing in
https://fbref.com/en/players/1e1378e1/Luka-Sucic
It's 500 minutes of champions League football.and he was 19 all that year
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33251 on: Today at 09:07:16 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:01:00 am
It's 500 minutes of champions League football.and he was 19 all that year

Ah of course its CL  thanks Im still sleepy  so small sample size obvs. Though the passing over 5 90s isnt good - I guess theres a decent chance hes getting pressed to death in those games
I do think youd want a young player to be destroying the Austrian league to be interested .. No idea if he is or not
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33252 on: Today at 09:10:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:07:16 am
Ah of course its CL  thanks Im still sleepy  so small sample size obvs. Though the passing over 5 90s isnt good - I guess theres a decent chance hes getting pressed to death in those games
I do think youd want a young player to be destroying the Austrian league to be interested .. No idea if he is or not

It's a good example of why we wait, isn't it? Loads on Twitter will have a go if, say, he ends up at Leipzig or Dortmund this summer but there's too much risk at the moment in signing him (unless the stats suggest he's destroying the Austrian league as you say). If he takes a big jump in his CL numbers this season, that will be cause for intrigue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33253 on: Today at 09:20:15 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 07:14:33 pm
He is consistently wrong. Has said numerous times over the last year that Salah has agreed to sign. Also claimed Mane's contract was all agreed and he'd sign at the end of the season. But it's helped him get a good following and quite a few subscribers to his YouTube channel. He's probably making some decent money from it all.

Just seen some of his tweets he dont like anyone who questions him it seems !

Like you say probably makes abit of money reeling people in 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33254 on: Today at 09:41:23 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:10:04 am
It's a good example of why we wait, isn't it? Loads on Twitter will have a go if, say, he ends up at Leipzig or Dortmund this summer but there's too much risk at the moment in signing him (unless the stats suggest he's destroying the Austrian league as you say). If he takes a big jump in his CL numbers this season, that will be cause for intrigue.

For sure
Recruiting for us is really really hard now because our idea is not really to buy prospects and develop them - that's a level down in club .... its to get players who are putting up elite numbers before the rest of the world knows they're elite however that ship has pretty much sailed - or at least its a less frequent opportunity these days.
Diaz obv shows its still possible... but Nunez is a step out on the risk curve
Tchouameni is a great example of this, I'm sure we'll have tracked him for a decent amount of time but elite performing 21 year olds are just known to everyone these days
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33255 on: Today at 10:58:01 am
Think every club these days knows about the likes of Diaz or any other possible prospect, it's just a matter of timing as Spurs were one step ahead with making Diaz an offer. We were lucky enough to find out n clinch a deal six months prior to when we needed to. We knew Mane was off so sorted out his replacement before we had to thus saving us money probably.

Anyway clubs can't hide dealings anymore as it's all played out on the 24/7 social media. Before we use to hear of a signing when the news reached the back page the day after pen is put to paper. Now we actual track the possible private plane that has scheduled a flight BTW selling club and us. Its a little nuts really as we now are getting told two months prior to the transfer window all our major dealings are done. July 1st and can't even get an itch over a possible transfer link. Laughable really as knowing too much actually kills the buzz we had as kids.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33256 on: Today at 11:30:23 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:58:01 am
Think every club these days knows about the likes of Diaz or any other possible prospect, it's just a matter of timing as Spurs were one step ahead with making Diaz an offer. We were lucky enough to find out n clinch a deal six months prior to when we needed to. We knew Mane was off so sorted out his replacement before we had to thus saving us money probably.


For what it's worth, I don't think it was luck. We've got really strong relationships with certain clubs, and Porto seems to be one of them - Julian Ward has strong connections to Portgual, while Lijnders and Matos have links to Porto specifically. We'd also clearly had intitial conversations with them on Diaz specifically, and it's a combination of those factors that led to Porto letting us know that Spurs were in for Diaz, allowing us to move quickly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33257 on: Today at 11:56:04 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:10:04 am
It's a good example of why we wait, isn't it? Loads on Twitter will have a go if, say, he ends up at Leipzig or Dortmund this summer but there's too much risk at the moment in signing him (unless the stats suggest he's destroying the Austrian league as you say). If he takes a big jump in his CL numbers this season, that will be cause for intrigue.

I agree with this.

The risk for us is that he just doesn't get game time to develop. Buying him and putting him on loan at Hertha Berlin, for example, isn't the same as Sucic getting a permanent move to a Dortmund or Leipzig and playing for them for 2 years. Loans can work out but the mindset must be different.

That's the balance and risk we take. Let him develop another year or 2 but we'll spend more and risk he goes elsewhere if he turns out good. Buy him now and we risk he doesn't develop into the player he could be because he's 8th in line for game time.

I suppose it's a risk we may have taken 4 or 5 years ago. I suppose we did with Grujic and Can for example. Bought them both early, though different pedigree based on their earlier experiences. We could do that back in 2015-2016 because the hurdle to getting regular game time in our squad wasn't as high. A young player getting game time for us now is really hard. We will still make a pathway for individuals we believe are hugely talented but that standard is arguably higher and we aren't in a position to have 7 or 8 talented youngster in the squad whilst competing for CL and PL.
