It's a good example of why we wait, isn't it? Loads on Twitter will have a go if, say, he ends up at Leipzig or Dortmund this summer but there's too much risk at the moment in signing him (unless the stats suggest he's destroying the Austrian league as you say). If he takes a big jump in his CL numbers this season, that will be cause for intrigue.



I agree with this.The risk for us is that he just doesn't get game time to develop. Buying him and putting him on loan at Hertha Berlin, for example, isn't the same as Sucic getting a permanent move to a Dortmund or Leipzig and playing for them for 2 years. Loans can work out but the mindset must be different.That's the balance and risk we take. Let him develop another year or 2 but we'll spend more and risk he goes elsewhere if he turns out good. Buy him now and we risk he doesn't develop into the player he could be because he's 8th in line for game time.I suppose it's a risk we may have taken 4 or 5 years ago. I suppose we did with Grujic and Can for example. Bought them both early, though different pedigree based on their earlier experiences. We could do that back in 2015-2016 because the hurdle to getting regular game time in our squad wasn't as high. A young player getting game time for us now is really hard. We will still make a pathway for individuals we believe are hugely talented but that standard is arguably higher and we aren't in a position to have 7 or 8 talented youngster in the squad whilst competing for CL and PL.