Rice is a really good player and I'd be on-board adding him here but at nowhere near the touted prices. He has a lot to develop still but he'd make for a great half 6 half 8 who can play the Fabinho role or even the box to box role in front of fabinho. With Milner leaving and Hendo's age meaning he'll need his time managed in the near future, we'll truly miss a physical workhorse who has a good out-ball on him. The nunber 6 position needs cover, but I feel that there's more value in getting someone less specialized in that role because Fabinho will play most games anyway. If we are to buy, we need a high work rate midfielder with the physical and passing attributes. Rice can do that role. Bellingham can be honed into it too, but in general that is where we should be looking to add instead of an out and out DM.