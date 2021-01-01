« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33200 on: Today at 06:35:53 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:13:59 pm
On top of Thiago I reckon Matip and Firmino have done alright! I'm strongly temped to discount Utd because over the last decade most of their signings haven't really worked out, wherever they've come from. And of course there's a certain Belgian who's done pretty well. This sort of posts discounting players who've moved from the Bundesliga almost always ends up falling prey to selection bias.

Yeah our history with Bundesliga players has been quite successful so far. Even Ozan and Sahin were pretty decent. Except for Karius, i can't really say we have had any failures.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33201 on: Today at 06:40:57 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:18:16 pm
I personally feel we have enough young prospects in midfield and we need to bring in a seasoned pro.

Has Bellingham transformed Dortmund in any way? I don't think they are that much better since he joined so I don't think he'll be a transformative signing for us either.

Did Henderson transform Liverpool? No, but he has been an integral part of the side for years.
Logged

Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33202 on: Today at 07:14:33 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:37:45 pm
Does anyone on here know Grizz Khan personally? He's been dropping cryptic messages that Salah has agreed a new deal over the last few days.

He is consistently wrong. Has said numerous times over the last year that Salah has agreed to sign. Also claimed Mane's contract was all agreed and he'd sign at the end of the season. But it's helped him get a good following and quite a few subscribers to his YouTube channel. He's probably making some decent money from it all.
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,056
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33203 on: Today at 07:27:29 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:54:46 pm
So has nocturnalvin, formerly of this parish, who has known a thing or two over the years.
whats his twitter Roy? Would like to give him a follow. Good lad he is.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33204 on: Today at 07:32:03 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:48:28 am
I think Bellingham is being targeted because he is the Henderson replacement in that he can play all three positions in midfield. And Henderson has served the club with distinction for over 10 years. I think we want that from Bellingham. I don't think we are targeting Bellingham because we want him to be our KDB.

In what world has this actually been seen and done at a high level by Bellingham already? He just played a whole season where he had almost no defensive responsibility in the minimal Dortmund games I watched. He reminded me of Jones more than anything else when I watched him play.
Logged

careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,902
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33205 on: Today at 07:32:19 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:40:57 pm
Did Henderson transform Liverpool? No, but he has been an integral part of the side for years.
Yeah but we are talking about paying 120m not 45m
Logged

fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,798
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33206 on: Today at 07:44:35 pm
Wouldn't be wasting 100m on the likes of Rice or Bellingham as like the other 'great' English players Grealish and Maguire prior to their transfers (according to the English press) both are inflated due to the rose tinted glasses. I mean there was a time when Maguire was 'rated' and no way would 60m,70m tempt Leicester. Have to think the same about Rice as 100m should get you the best holding midfielder in the world, not one of best midfielders in a midtable English side.

Bellingham looks like a great prospect but so did Sancho prior to his transfer to Utd. I have to think we can acquire similar talent at half the price as per our usual transfer policies. 100m signings will break the ceiling as they will also expect 250-300k plus a week wages.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33207 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:44:35 pm
Wouldn't be wasting 100m on the likes of Rice or Bellingham as like the other 'great' English players Grealish and Maguire prior to their transfers (according to the English press) both are inflated due to the rose tinted glasses. I mean there was a time when Maguire was 'rated' and no way would 60m,70m tempt Leicester. Have to think the same about Rice as 100m should get you the best holding midfielder in the world, not one of best midfielders in a midtable English side.

Bellingham looks like a great prospect but so did Sancho prior to his transfer to Utd. I have to think we can acquire similar talent at half the price as per our usual transfer policies. 100m signings will break the ceiling as they will also expect 250-300k plus a week wages.
I'm inclined to agree, Bellingham looks and sounds like a prospect, but that's the time to sign him, when he's a prospect, imagine anyone paying £100m for Rice?, a bang average, run of the mill midfielder, this "English tax" is the most ludicrous thing in football.
Logged

Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33208 on: Today at 07:54:36 pm
Huge transfer news tomorrow as we finally announce Fabio Carvalho 😎
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,628
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33209 on: Today at 07:58:44 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:54:36 pm
Huge transfer news tomorrow as we finally announce Fabio Carvalho 😎

Saw in his thread that this transfer has gone somewhat under the radar,  probably because he's not officially signed, posing for photographs and doing interviews and the like.

Excited about this signing, he looks a real ttalent.just hope he gets chances in the first team this season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33210 on: Today at 08:17:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:27:29 pm
whats his twitter Roy? Would like to give him a follow. Good lad he is.

https://twitter.com/nocturnalibpool
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,211
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33211 on: Today at 08:21:11 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:35:53 pm
Yeah our history with Bundesliga players has been quite successful so far. Even Ozan and Sahin were pretty decent. Except for Karius, i can't really say we have had any failures.

Sean Dundee? :D
Logged

rkgriffin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33212 on: Today at 08:46:28 pm
Got to kind of feel bad for all the ITKs out there.  This is there time to shine and Liverpool getting all their business done early has chop them off at the knees.  They are left is nothing obvious to get lucky on so just showing mad against the wall praying something sticks.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33213 on: Today at 08:51:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:49:45 pm
I'm inclined to agree, Bellingham looks and sounds like a prospect, but that's the time to sign him, when he's a prospect, imagine anyone paying £100m for Rice?, a bang average, run of the mill midfielder, this "English tax" is the most ludicrous thing in football.

Rice isnt bang average, hes got the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, Sancho had the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, McGuire had his limitations but was. Great fit for English football he just wasnt an obvious thoroughbred like VVD, we have to factor in Klopp into the scenario, if we do sign a player at that level there will be a plan on how to get the best out of them but luck with injuries also plays its part
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33214 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:51:19 pm
Rice isnt bang average, hes got the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, Sancho had the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, McGuire had his limitations but was. Great fit for English football he just wasnt an obvious thoroughbred like VVD, we have to factor in Klopp into the scenario, if we do sign a player at that level there will be a plan on how to get the best out of them but luck with injuries also plays its part
Are you serious about Rice?, if he was all that you say then the oil clubs would be throwing ridiculous money at him..........they aren't.
Logged

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,538
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33215 on: Today at 08:59:18 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:57:24 pm
Are you serious about Rice?, if he was all that you say then the oil clubs would be throwing ridiculous money at him..........they aren't.

That's a completely illogical argument.
Logged

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33216 on: Today at 09:03:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:21:11 pm
Sean Dundee? :D

I see your Dundee and i raise you Didi  :P
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,798
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33217 on: Today at 09:06:25 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:51:19 pm
Rice isnt bang average, hes got the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, Sancho had the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, McGuire had his limitations but was. Great fit for English football he just wasnt an obvious thoroughbred like VVD, we have to factor in Klopp into the scenario, if we do sign a player at that level there will be a plan on how to get the best out of them but luck with injuries also plays its part

Maguire makes Steve Bruce look like Alan Hansen as he leads a defensive line in the same manner a sieve holds water. Leicester wouldn't take him back tomorrow for 20m as he break their bank with his wages demand.

Rice is totally unnecessary as Fabinho has 5 plus years as our holding midfielder and is more than capable of coming out with the ball when required. We do need to replace/rest Henderson more in the next season or two but Thiago is the perfect foil alongside Fabinho, definitely not another holding player like Rice. A larger fitter version of Keita would be ideal as cover to Thiago /Fabinho n hopefully the world class scouting system we have can sort that cover out for a lot less than 100m Rice
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33218 on: Today at 09:16:22 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:32:19 pm
Yeah but we are talking about paying 120m not 45m

Yes, Henderson's transfer fee was £20m and that was over 10 years ago.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33219 on: Today at 09:26:41 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:57:24 pm
Are you serious about Rice?, if he was all that you say then the oil clubs would be throwing ridiculous money at him..........they aren't.

Which of the oil clubs needs a defensive midfielder right now? Hes not worth anywhere near £100M but to say hes bang average is wrong
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,056
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33220 on: Today at 09:29:53 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:16:22 pm
Yes, Henderson's transfer fee was £20m and that was over 10 years ago.
£13m base up to £20m with add ons I assume hes met them allunless there was one for winning the balloon dor.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33221 on: Today at 09:32:56 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:32:57 am
Im really surprised Bellinghams people didnt negotiate one. Perhaps theres a gentlemans agreement instead.

I do hope the fee for Nunez stops all the we wouldnt spend at the top end nonsense. After Haaland he was the most coveted young forward in the world. And Bellingham is the most coveted young CM in the world, plus given the players weve got there at the moment hes potentially a transformative signing for us.
Slight correction: Bellingham is one of the most coveted young CMs in the world. There will be others that might prefer Pedri or Gavi or Camavinga.
Logged

RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33222 on: Today at 09:34:30 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:11:53 am
Yeah. We could do with a midfielder this summer, although we'll probably be ok without one. But if we're not waiting on Bellingham why wouldn't you bring someone in straightaway. Smacks of waiting for the right choice, not simply bringing one in for the sake of it. But who else is out there that isn't available this summer but will be next summer and is of the required quality? Because we're clearly playing in the big leagues with the midfielder we want (judging by how we wanted Tchou Tchou).
Just one example - Gavi still hasn't signed his new contract at Barcelona. I mean, he probably will sign it, but at this point in time he's only got one year left of his current deal.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33223 on: Today at 09:38:35 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:51:19 pm
Rice isnt bang average, hes got the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, Sancho had the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, McGuire had his limitations but was. Great fit for English football he just wasnt an obvious thoroughbred like VVD, we have to factor in Klopp into the scenario, if we do sign a player at that level there will be a plan on how to get the best out of them but luck with injuries also plays its part
If Declan Rice is worth £150m, how much would Gerrard be worth today?

He's half-decent. That's it.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,628
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33224 on: Today at 09:43:12 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:57:24 pm
Are you serious about Rice?, if he was all that you say then the oil clubs would be throwing ridiculous money at him..........they aren't.

He's bang average but I'm still hoping we sign him, if only for the potential of a 'Rice Rice Naby' chant.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,211
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33225 on: Today at 09:44:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:43:12 pm
He's bang average but I'm still hoping we sign him, if only for the potential of a 'Rice Rice Naby' chant.

Did Andy Muller tell you to say that?
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33226 on: Today at 09:45:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:29:53 pm
£13m base up to £20m with add ons I assume hes met them allunless there was one for winning the balloon dor.

And Henderson wasn't one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe.
Logged

tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33227 on: Today at 09:54:17 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:14:53 pm
Grizz Khan is just another chancer.
He wants to rock you Grizz Khan, thats all he wants to do
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33228 on: Today at 10:06:03 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 09:54:17 pm
He wants to rock you Grizz Khan, thats all he wants to do

Let him rock you 'cause he feels for you.
Logged

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33229 on: Today at 10:12:58 pm
Rice is a really good player and I'd be on-board adding him here but at nowhere near the touted prices. He has a lot to develop still but he'd make for a great half 6 half 8 who can play the Fabinho role or even the box to box role in front of fabinho. With Milner leaving and Hendo's age meaning he'll need his time managed in the near future, we'll truly miss a physical workhorse who has a good out-ball on him. The nunber 6 position needs cover, but I feel that there's more value in getting someone less specialized in that role because Fabinho will play most games anyway. If we are to buy, we need a high work rate midfielder with the physical and passing attributes. Rice can do that role. Bellingham can be honed into it too, but in general that is where we should be looking to add instead of an out and out DM.
Logged
