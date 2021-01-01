« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33160 on: Today at 12:49:29 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:41:19 am
The reason Bellingham wears the number 22 is that's the number of the positions he can play added up.
10 - Attacking midfielder
8 - Box to box midfielder
4 (usually 6) - Holding midfielder

= 22

So Ramsay will give up his shirt number in a year ;)
convenient use of maths, there  :)
Yorkykopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33161 on: Today at 12:52:35 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:29:08 am

Me neither.  Rice as well.  They're £50-60m players at best and that's including 'English Tax'.

With Rice an 'English Tax' - if such a thing exists - makes some sense. Any potential buyer in the Premier League has a guarantee that Rice can perform well in that league. It's not too quick for him, not too tough, not too exhausting. He'll probably hit the ground running too. It won't take six months to get him up to speed. That's worth a surcharge in my opinion.

For Bellingham though it is different. We have far less idea of how he'll perform in the Premier League. Occasionally a Bundesliga import takes the English league by storm. Thiago, for example. I expect Haaland will do the same (alas). But it's surprising the number of failures, even outright flops, there have been in recent times. Chelsea have a couple in Werner and Pulisic. Havertz may yet flower into a brilliant footballer, but at the moment there is clearly less to his game in London than there used to be in Leverkusen. Man United have long operated an assembly line, taking some of the finest sons of the Bundesliga and watching them melt away in the hothouse of English football - Schweinsteiger, Kagawa, Mkhitaryan, Sancho.   

I reckon Bellingham would be too much of a risk for Liverpool.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33162 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:49:29 pm
convenient use of maths, there  :)

That is in the words of Bellingham's former coach.
dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33163 on: Today at 12:56:32 pm
I could not find the Keita to Juve in exchange for Rabiot rumour links.

I find it amusing that Juve now want us to consider Bobby Firmino in exchange for Rabiot. Liv Echo
Personally I would definitely keep Bobby for another  12 months - so no way

Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33164 on: Today at 01:01:27 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:56:32 pm
I could not find the Keita to Juve in exchange for Rabiot rumour links.

I find it amusing that Juve now want us to consider Bobby Firmino in exchange for Rabiot. Liv Echo
Personally I would definitely keep Bobby for another  12 months - so no way



The Echo is the worst of unreliable sources - just the very definition of clickbait.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33165 on: Today at 01:07:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:52:35 pm
With Rice an 'English Tax' - if such a thing exists - makes some sense. Any potential buyer in the Premier League has a guarantee that Rice can perform well in that league. It's not too quick for him, not too tough, not too exhausting. He'll probably hit the ground running too. It won't take six months to get him up to speed. That's worth a surcharge in my opinion.

For Bellingham though it is different. We have far less idea of how he'll perform in the Premier League. Occasionally a Bundesliga import takes the English league by storm. Thiago, for example. I expect Haaland will do the same (alas). But it's surprising the number of failures, even outright flops, there have been in recent times. Chelsea have a couple in Werner and Pulisic. Havertz may yet flower into a brilliant footballer, but at the moment there is clearly less to his game in London than there used to be in Leverkusen. Man United have long operated an assembly line, taking some of the finest sons of the Bundesliga and watching them melt away in the hothouse of English football - Schweinsteiger, Kagawa, Mkhitaryan, Sancho.   

I reckon Bellingham would be too much of a risk for Liverpool.

I think the most important thing for Liverpool targeting young players is a strong mental attitude and world-class attributes. That is enough building blocks to mould a player into an elite world-class player. We aren't going to buy the finished article (Thiago aside). 120m Euros is a steep asking price (if that is indeed the price) but potentially you could have the player for 10 years. Rooney cost 30m back in the day.
